Chris D’Elia: Bio And Career Highlights

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Chris D&#8217;Elia: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chris D’Elia

March 29, 1980

Montclair, New Jersey, US

46 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Chris D’Elia?

Christopher William D’Elia is an American comedian and actor known for his energetic stage presence and observational humor. He blends physical comedy with sharp wit, earning a dedicated following for his stand-up performances.

His breakout moment arrived with the NBC sitcom Undateable, where he played the charming Danny Burton. The role showcased his acting range, leading to wider recognition beyond the comedy circuit.

Early Life and Education

Family ties ran deep in Montclair, New Jersey, where Christopher William D’Elia was born into a household with a director father, Bill D’Elia, and interior decorator mother, Ellie D’Elia. His younger brother, Matt, also pursued a career in film.

At age 12, his family relocated to Los Angeles, and he attended La Cañada High School. He later enrolled at New York University to study acting, but ultimately left after a year, finding his true calling in stand-up comedy.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Christopher William D’Elia is married to Kristin Taylor; the couple wed in June 2022. He was previously married to actress Emily Montague from 2006 to 2010.

D’Elia and Taylor share one child, a son named Calvin, who was born in 2020.

Career Highlights

As a prominent voice in stand-up comedy, Christopher William D’Elia has released several acclaimed Netflix specials. These include Incorrigible (2015), Man On Fire (2017), and No Pain (2020), which captivated global audiences.

Beyond comedy, D’Elia secured a lead role as Danny Burton in the NBC sitcom Undateable, which ran from 2014 to 2016. He also gained recognition for his roles in the sitcom Whitney and the Netflix thriller series You.

Signature Quote

“Once I started doing stand-up, everything fell into place.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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