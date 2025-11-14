‘The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz’ Is This Artist’s Call To Reflection For New Generations

by

The Simpsons family is the protagonist of this well-known series of artworks by the contemporary pop artist and activist aleXsandro Palombo on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of german nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz. The artist also dedicated an exclusive artwork to Anne Frank, a symbol of the Holocaust and the persecution of the Jews.

“Never Again” is an invitation to reflection, an artwork series to raise awareness and increase the interest of the new generations, an indictment against intolerance, a punch to inhumanity.

More info: Instagram

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

“We must educate the new generations and tell them what happened. We have to do it without filters, bluntly, over and over again, through the memory of facts and terrifying images that reflect the horror of the Holocaust and the extermination of millions of human beings. Only the awareness of the horror of that period can create the anti-corps to prevent antisemitism from spreading again. The dialogue remains a key tool to counter this type of intolerance. The Holocaust is something unique and unrepeatable for its atrocities. Auschwitz-Birkenau is the symbol of this inhumane delirium and the industry of death. It is only through memory that we can understand its relevance in solving contemporary problems: to fight racism, antisemitism, homophobia, and all forms of intolerance that threaten society, our freedom, and the respect for all diversity” says aleXsandro Palombo.

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

aleXsandro Palombo is a contemporary Pop artist and activist, known for his satirical, reflective, and irreverent works that focus on Pop culture, society, diversity, ethics, and human rights.

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

&#8216;The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz&#8217; Is This Artist&#8217;s Call To Reflection For New Generations

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We’ll Be Watching New Series “Small Axe” on Amazon
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2020
Here Are The Bowling Alleys Of Southern Germany
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Memes That Summarize What Living In A Small Town Is Like
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Last Night of The Voice Season 12 Battles - coaches
The Last Night of The Voice Season 12 Battles – Who’s Left for Knockouts?
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2017
Cindy Morgan, Caddyshack & Tron Actress, Dead at 69
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2024
Mysterious Box Sat At The Airport For 7 Days Until Someone Finally Helped The Animals Trapped Inside (UPDATED)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.