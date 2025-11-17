48 Chaotically Funny Signs That People Have Discovered In The Wild

Signs are a means of conveying information that is relevant to the general area within which the reader of the said sign is located at that very moment.
But it is equally true that the very thing that seeks to inform you might also seek to send a message that is questionable, comical, or trolly in nature, among other things. And hence you can’t ever be sure what to expect from a sign in the wild.
One thing’s for certain—folks in this dedicated Facebook group know for certain that the signs they see will be at the very least chucklesome and at most you might pop a lung from laughter. So enjoy!
More Info: Give Me A Sign
#1 Legit Question, Tho
Image source: Jeff Crouse
#2 “Happy Hiking…” = Good Luck, Buddy, Hope You’re A Better Runner Than Your Friends
Image source: Neepa Vora
#3 Also, You’re Not A Ref, Sit Down, Tim
Image source: Cody Dines
#4 Whose Bright Idea Was That?
Image source: Neepa Vora
#5 Don’t Wanna Rub You The Wrong Way
Image source: Albert J K III
#6 What Do You Think That Sign Is Supposed To Mean?
Image source: Ambio Lara
#7 Cheers
Image source: Kelly Hunsaker
#8 Did You Try Cleaning The Gunk Out Of The Mouse?
Image source: Jason Smith
#9 Poop In The Kitty Litter, That’ll Teach Them…
Image source: Linda Joy
#10 Bad Things Will Happen To Good People!
Image source: Marisa Jenkins
#11 Yes, Hello, I’d Like One Violence, Please
Image source: Mijhael R
#12 But Can They Do A Ba-Dum-Tss?
Image source: Kimberly Ellis
#13 This One’s Thinking Outside The Box
Image source: Ione Smith
#14 “Make Me!”
Image source: Steven Ellet
#15 “Probably Because Unless He’s Actually Dying He’ll Go To Work”
Image source: Steven Goldman
#16 Marketing At Its Finest
Image source: Barbie Colorado
#17 “The Lifesavers Say It All”
Image source: Barbie Colorado
#18 Buy Two, Get One Free
Image source: Barbie Colorado
#19 “And Here All Along I Thought It Was The Hamburger That Was Doing The Helping”
Image source: Erik Hill
#20 Guess Who’s Doing Laps Around The Block?
Image source: Albert Robinson
#21 Not With That Attitude
Image source: Frank Arroyo
#22 What’s This One Supposed To Mean? Oh…
Image source: Kai Janshon
#23 I Mean, Someone Will Definitely Cosider This As A Sign
Image source: Rory Magpayo
#24 Might Contain Traces Of Bitterness And Resentment
Image source: Nick Angelatos
#25 Until*
Image source: Jack Mendes
#26 What An Eventful Day That Was!
Image source: Brendan R. Appel
#27 Meanwhile, In A Parallel Universe
Image source: Christopher D Lampkin
#28 No Forks Given
Image source: Rik Lasater
#29 A Scientific Innovation, If Ever There Was One
Image source: Laureen Sharpe
#30 Ah, Yes, Reinforcing The “Dad Needs Conditions To Be Perfect” Stereotype
Image source: Seth Mokler
#31 Cursed Strawberries
Image source: Mike Jiminez
#32 I Keep Mine On The Wall, It Gets A Better View Of Me
Image source: Barbara Tortorici
#33 He’s Out Ploughing The Field And Raising A Barn–What Did You Do Today?
Image source: Joy Linda
#34 You Don’t Have To Tell Me Twice
Image source: Emily Horchler
#35 Geography Was Never My Strong Suit
Image source: Pauline Vaughn
#36 That Bathroom Must Be Spotless If It’s Fit For Dining
Image source: Andy Thompson
#37 Boomer Humor
Image source: Barbie Colorado
#38 Talk About All Inclusive
Image source: Deborah Harding
#39 Did You Notice That It Doesn’t Say Do Your 9 To 5?
Image source: Jeremy Sandstol
#40 [Pst] Blink Twice If You’re In Trouble, Timmy
Image source: Ronnie Ekster Cruz
#41 Forget The Ladies And Cupcakes, Check Out That Pink Sasquatch!
Image source: Dave Furney
#42 Does That Panda Look Bored To You?
Image source: Sophie Lennon
#43 So What’s The Wine Like?
Image source: Jennifer Pruett
#44 Fart Back And Take Him With You
Image source: Praful Wani
#45 It’s The Keytars You Should Be Playing, In Aisle 6
Image source: Jane Grigsby
#46 Is It Just Me, Or Is There A Car Literally Inside That Building Behind The Window?
Image source: Kimberly Trusley
#47 Somebody, Pinch Me
Image source: Larry Adkins
#48 Look At That Cute Smiley Face Over There, Adorkable!
Image source: Ed Helling
