48 Chaotically Funny Signs That People Have Discovered In The Wild

Signs are a means of conveying information that is relevant to the general area within which the reader of the said sign is located at that very moment.

But it is equally true that the very thing that seeks to inform you might also seek to send a message that is questionable, comical, or trolly in nature, among other things. And hence you can’t ever be sure what to expect from a sign in the wild.

One thing’s for certain—folks in this dedicated Facebook group know for certain that the signs they see will be at the very least chucklesome and at most you might pop a lung from laughter. So enjoy!

#1 Legit Question, Tho

Image source: Jeff Crouse

#2 “Happy Hiking…” = Good Luck, Buddy, Hope You’re A Better Runner Than Your Friends

Image source: Neepa Vora

#3 Also, You’re Not A Ref, Sit Down, Tim

Image source: Cody Dines

#4 Whose Bright Idea Was That?

Image source: Neepa Vora

#5 Don’t Wanna Rub You The Wrong Way

Image source: Albert J K III

#6 What Do You Think That Sign Is Supposed To Mean?

Image source: Ambio Lara

#7 Cheers

Image source: Kelly Hunsaker

#8 Did You Try Cleaning The Gunk Out Of The Mouse?

Image source: Jason Smith

#9 Poop In The Kitty Litter, That’ll Teach Them…

Image source: Linda Joy

#10 Bad Things Will Happen To Good People!

Image source: Marisa Jenkins

#11 Yes, Hello, I’d Like One Violence, Please

Image source: Mijhael R

#12 But Can They Do A Ba-Dum-Tss?

Image source: Kimberly Ellis

#13 This One’s Thinking Outside The Box

Image source: Ione Smith

#14 “Make Me!”

Image source: Steven Ellet

#15 “Probably Because Unless He’s Actually Dying He’ll Go To Work”

Image source: Steven Goldman

#16 Marketing At Its Finest

Image source: Barbie Colorado

#17 “The Lifesavers Say It All”

Image source: Barbie Colorado

#18 Buy Two, Get One Free

Image source: Barbie Colorado

#19 “And Here All Along I Thought It Was The Hamburger That Was Doing The Helping”

Image source: Erik Hill

#20 Guess Who’s Doing Laps Around The Block?

Image source: Albert Robinson

#21 Not With That Attitude

Image source: Frank Arroyo

#22 What’s This One Supposed To Mean? Oh…

Image source: Kai Janshon

#23 I Mean, Someone Will Definitely Cosider This As A Sign

Image source: Rory Magpayo

#24 Might Contain Traces Of Bitterness And Resentment

Image source: Nick Angelatos

#25 Until*

Image source: Jack Mendes

#26 What An Eventful Day That Was!

Image source: Brendan R. Appel

#27 Meanwhile, In A Parallel Universe

Image source: Christopher D Lampkin

#28 No Forks Given

Image source: Rik Lasater

#29 A Scientific Innovation, If Ever There Was One

Image source: Laureen Sharpe

#30 Ah, Yes, Reinforcing The “Dad Needs Conditions To Be Perfect” Stereotype

Image source: Seth Mokler

#31 Cursed Strawberries

Image source: Mike Jiminez

#32 I Keep Mine On The Wall, It Gets A Better View Of Me

Image source: Barbara Tortorici

#33 He’s Out Ploughing The Field And Raising A Barn–What Did You Do Today?

Image source: Joy Linda

#34 You Don’t Have To Tell Me Twice

Image source: Emily Horchler

#35 Geography Was Never My Strong Suit

Image source: Pauline Vaughn

#36 That Bathroom Must Be Spotless If It’s Fit For Dining

Image source: Andy Thompson

#37 Boomer Humor

Image source: Barbie Colorado

#38 Talk About All Inclusive

Image source: Deborah Harding

#39 Did You Notice That It Doesn’t Say Do Your 9 To 5?

Image source: Jeremy Sandstol

#40 [Pst] Blink Twice If You’re In Trouble, Timmy

Image source: Ronnie Ekster Cruz

#41 Forget The Ladies And Cupcakes, Check Out That Pink Sasquatch!

Image source: Dave Furney

#42 Does That Panda Look Bored To You?

Image source: Sophie Lennon

#43 So What’s The Wine Like?

Image source: Jennifer Pruett

#44 Fart Back And Take Him With You

Image source: Praful Wani

#45 It’s The Keytars You Should Be Playing, In Aisle 6

Image source: Jane Grigsby

#46 Is It Just Me, Or Is There A Car Literally Inside That Building Behind The Window?

Image source: Kimberly Trusley

#47 Somebody, Pinch Me

Image source: Larry Adkins

#48 Look At That Cute Smiley Face Over There, Adorkable!

Image source: Ed Helling

