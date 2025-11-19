30 Best Images Of 2024 As Announced By The International Pet Photographer Of The Year Awards

The 2024 International Pet Photography Awards have brought some of the most heartwarming and creative images to light, celebrating the bond between pets and people. This year’s competition was a huge success, with thousands of entries pouring in from all over the world—3,621 to be exact—from 41 countries. From playful dogs to elegant horses, and even a friendly little rat, photographers showcased the diversity of the animal kingdom in stunning and unexpected ways.
This year also marked an exciting addition: a new category dedicated entirely to equine photography. Joining the existing categories like Action, Creative, Documentary, Pets and People, and Portrait, this change gave photographers a chance to spotlight the beauty and spirit of horses. Scroll down to see the incredible winners and finalists!
More info: petphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
#1 Portrait Category Finalist Andrea Wafler
©Copyright 2024 Andrea Wafler
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#2 Equine Category Winner Sabrina Einig
©Copyright 2024 Sabrina Einig
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#3 Pets And People Category Finalist Chohee Courtois
©Copyright 2024 Chohee Courtois
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#4 Creative Category Winner Katie Brockman
©Copyright 2024 Katie Brockman
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#5 Equine Category Finalist Samantha Dawn Ebeling
©Copyright 2024 Samantha Dawn Ebeling
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#6 Portrait Category Finalist Mirka Koot
©Copyright 2024 Mirka Koot
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#7 Pets And People Category Finalist Ida Levin
©Copyright 2024 Ida Levin
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#8 Portrait Category Finalist Heidi Adler
©Copyright 2024 Heidi Adler
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#9 Action Category Finalist Celine Robel
©Copyright 2024 Celine Robel
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#10 Action Category Finalist Shandess Griffin
©Copyright 2024 Shandess Griffin
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#11 Equine Category Finalist Denise Strauch
©Copyright 2024 Denise Strauch
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#12 Equine Category Finalist Lina Kronholm
©Copyright 2024 Lina Kronholm
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#13 Pets And People Category Finalist Natalie Genberg
©Copyright 2024 Natalie Genberg
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#14 Pets And People Category Finalist Rebeca Saborio
©Copyright 2024 Rebeca Saborio
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#15 Portrait Category Finalist Alisha Anderson
©Copyright 2024 Alisha Anderson
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#16 Creative Category Finalist Emma Steel
©Copyright 2024 Emma Steel
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#17 Documentary Category Finalist Rebecca Williams
©Copyright 2024 Rebecca Williams
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#18 Portrait Category Winner Anna Failner
©Copyright 2024 Anna Failner
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#19 Portrait Category Finalist Emma Pope
©Copyright 2024 Emma Pope
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#20 Action Category Finalist Gaétane Marchand
©Copyright 2024 Gaétane Marchand
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#21 Action Category Finalist Annika Ridder
©Copyright 2024 Annika Ridder
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#22 Creative Category Finalist Mattia Gorno
©Copyright 2024 Mattia Gorno
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#23 Pets And People Category Winner Kerry Martin
©Copyright 2024 Kerry Martin
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#24 Action Category Finalist Andrea Wafler
©Copyright 2024 Andrea Wafler
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#25 Creative Category Finalist Mattia Gorno
©Copyright 2024 Mattia Gorno
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#26 Creative Category Finalist Nika Kuplenk Golobič
©Copyright 2024 Kuplenk Golobič
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#27 Pets And People Category Finalist Ginger Wick
©Copyright 2024 Ginger Wick
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#28 Pets And People Category Finalist Lenka Šilhová
©Copyright 2024 Lenka Šilhová
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#29 Pets And People Category Finalist Paula Grekelä
©Copyright 2024 Paula Grekelä
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
#30 Portrait Category Finalist Denisa Albaniová
©Copyright 2024 Denisa Albaniová
Image source: International Pet Photographer of the Year
Follow Us