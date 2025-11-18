Hey Pandas, Share An “Unwritten Rule” That You Have Observed (Closed)

In movies, in music, in life…
#1
In a movie, it is never inconsequential if a character coughs. They will not survive to the closing credits.
#2
in the movies, you should keep ur devices and any distractions away and refrain from talking(if you must communicate, you should whisper or use asl if u know it ig). also try not to bring babies or small children, but if you do, then you should make sure they behave and be ready to leave the room with them(i have brought an infant to the theaters before)
also, never break bro code or girl code. never.
#3
never hook up with your friends crush, current partner or ex
