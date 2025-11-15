Hey Pandas, How Do You Start Your Mornings? (Closed)

My mornings start by waking up. Making tea, doing the newspaper puzzles, and watching tv (Everybody loves Raymond + cheers) then getting ready for work. I know it is not that easy when you have kids to get ready…
#1
1. Wake up
2. Lay in bed
3. Toss and turn
4. Get out of bed and go “Graaaaaaah”
5. Pop my bones
6. get dressed
7. eat
#2
I give my dog a hug. He has separation anxiety and need to be reassured that he is loved.
#3
1.Remind myself “yes I am still an alcoholic”
2 Grab my AA big book and read a few pages.
3.Find a cat Stevens/ harry chapin song. Get dressed.
4 Eat and switch to “ghost of Tom joad” Springsteen/ Morello version.
5.Remember in defeat I find power and kick ass.
#4
by waking up in the afternoon. then i lay in bed and stare at the clock for about an hour
#5
First it’s have wee!
Next it’s outside with a coffee & smoke to see what the weather is doing (It’s the UK so usually shite).
When that’s done, I let the dogs out.
Then feed the all the animals.
Then it’s back inside for a wash before getting dressed and going to work.
(If the weather is shite I move faster and sometimes get 30-40min of Skyrim in before heading off to work)
#6
awake
#7
Since I work from home now:
1. Turn first alarm off
2. Go back to sleep
3. Turn second alarm off
4. Stretch in bed
5. Watch some YouTube
6. Get up happy and get going!
Before working from home, I could never do steps 1-5 since I had to get up earlier to get ready and commute :)
#8
1. Wake up
2. Stay in bed
3. try falling back asleep
4. Get dressed
5. brush teef
6. Eat
7. Do hair
8. Go on my phone
9. Pat doggo on head
