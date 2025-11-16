30 Times Tattoo Artists Had To Deal With Customers From Hell

Some people never cease to amaze us with how entitled to discounted or even free services, products, bargains, and goods they feel. Called Choosing Beggars, they even have a whole Reddit community dedicated to their worst faux pas, and we previously wrote about it here, here and here.
It seems like no one is immune to a choosing beggar attack, it doesn’t matter what kind of job you do. This time, we’re taking a look at the tattoo artists who got their nerves challenged big time.
Think of customers who tried to find an easy and inexpensive way to getting themselves inked with, you guessed it!, little results.
#1 Customer Wants A Tattoo Artist To Issue Them An “Inconvenience Fee” For Setting Them Up With An Artist Who Was An Ex-Con
Image source: to_the_tenth_power
#2 I Draw Pieces Inspired By Historical Art Styles And Sometimes Do Tattoo Designs For People. Today I Had My First Choosing Beggar Experience
Image source: GrafSpoils
#3 Haggling With Tattoo Artists Is Never Advisable
Image source: reddit.com
#4 This Was Posted By A Local Tattoo Artist
Image source: damnngurlll
#5 My Local Tattoo Parlour Must Have Seen Their Share Of Choosing Beggars
Image source: fuuuaaark
#6 Tattoo/Piercing Shop Must Be Used To Choosing Beggars
Image source: 0Lltango
#7 My Buddy Is A Tattoo Artist. He’s Also My Personal Hero
Image source: TheBrennanCo
#8 I Feel Really Bad For Tattoo Artists
Image source: Closakoi
#9 Being Called Pathetic Only Because The Person Is Charging For A Tattoo Design
Image source: reddit.com
#10 My Local Tattoo Shops Sign To Deal With Choosing Beggars
Image source: thatgirl829
#11 A Little Story About Choosing Beggars. From A Tattoo Artist In Oslo (@ruben.maclean.ttt)
Image source: saltsukkerspinn96
#12 I’m Willing To Let Anyone Tattoo Me For The Small Price Of It Being Free
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Im A Few Months Into My Tattoo Apprenticeship.. Apparently I Shouldn’t State My Job On A Dating Site
Image source: katarinakiwi
#14 Tattoo Artist Finally Has Enough And Goes On A Rant. Why Do People Believe They Can Get A Tattoo For Free?!?!
Image source: AngelFears1676
#15 Daniel, A Tattoo Artist I Know In Fresno Ca At Most Wanted Gets Messages Like This Almost Daily. Got His Permission To Post
Image source: sonicsnob
#16 Local Tattoo Artist Is Done With People Offering To Exchange Goods For Her Services
Image source: uniyum
#17 This Guy That Wanted Me To Design A Tattoo For Him That Takes Up To 5 Hours Of Work
Image source: Shish_Kabab
#18 Any Tattoo Artists Willing To Do A House Call For Free?
Image source: LikeOtter
#19 “Your Art Is Mediocre At Best So Please Design Me A Free Tattoo”
Image source: meow_mayhem
#20 “Hey Let’s Get Matching Tattoos, But I Get To Pick Them And You Have To Pay For Both”
Image source: _psychedella___
#21 This Tattoo Shop Clearly Has Some Stories
Image source: GreenBuck13
#22 One Just One Of Tons Beggars Exposed
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Client Got A Small Simple Tattoo On His Wrist And He Was Very Happy With It. Few Days Later He’s Frantically Emailing And Calling The Shop When It’s Shut, Requests A Touch-Up And Insists He Was Overcharged, And Wants To Speak To The Manager
This dude was a walk-in, and wanted a last-minute tattoo on his wrist. He seemed very friendly and grateful for being seen at such short notice. The first thing I noticed was that he was suuuuper nit-picky once the tattoo was done; going back and forth to touch up a millimetre at a time to his liking. I was fine with it, as it’s what the client wants and he’s looking at it constantly so it needs to be “perfect”. Overall he was super happy with it and we thought that was the end. Days later (when the shop is closed), he sends like 5 emails and tries to ring up several times in the span of like 10 minutes. This pic is just the best part of the ordeal. My boss (who is the manager) talked him through it and diffused everything. Our shop minimum is $130, and we make that very clear at the start. The $100 tattoo he mentions was part of a fundraiser with set prices. Never thought I’d encounter a choosing beggar yet here we are
Image source: AlarmedEggplant
#24 Seem At My Tattoo Shop
Image source: httpmxry
#25 Tattoos Cost Money. Some People Don’t Get That
Image source: heytherehs13
#26 Looking For Someone To Design A Tattoo For Me, I’m Not Going To Pay Though. Don’t Be Rude
Image source: PinheadLarry_
#27 So Many Amazing Demands For One Tattoo- A “Chest Coverup With The Country Of Africa”
Image source: humandalekrace
#28 A Tattoo Artist At The Shop I Work For Has Been Working On A Sleeve For An Acquaintance Of His, Not Even Charging Her, And She Asked To Come In Today To Get More Done
He was booked for the day and she copped an attitude over him not clearing his schedule for her
Image source: Downwardspiralhams
#29 Well-Established Lingerie Brand Paying Exposure Bucks For Tattoo Artist Designs For Their Upcoming Collection
Image source: cunt_punts
#30 $500 Tattoo Sleeve? I Felt I Needed To Share This Because They Want A “Master Tattoo Artist” But Will Refuse To Pay Someone Adequately Because Their Arm Is The “Size Of A Stick.”
Image source: cuddleboyo
