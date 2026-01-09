Guy Learns That His Girlfriend Is A Landlord, Demands Half Of Her Profits

Honesty and transparency are key parts of any happy and healthy relationship. After all, it’s doubtful that you can build a meaningful life together if you don’t share your thoughts, feelings, and past experiences with each other. But sometimes, your partner can react to the truth in very toxic ways, and it can make you question the entire relationship.
Internet user u/CapableEmergency5154 opened up to the AITA community about a massive fight that broke out between her and her now-ex-boyfriend after he found out that she’s a landlord. Upon learning this, he showed his true colors and demanded a cut of the money she earns. You’ll find the full story below.
Financial incompatibility is a common problem among romantic partners
But, sadly, this woman learned about it the hard way
After her story went viral, the woman promised to share an update on the situation and joined the discussion in the comments
Eventually, she delivered on her promise
You don’t become open with your partner overnight
Gabrielle Applebury, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist with specialties in areas such as trauma and communication, says that people usually start sharing more detailed personal information after they decide to stop dating others.
“This typically occurs after at least a few months of consistently dating each other when there is a high level of emotional closeness, openness to being vulnerable with each other, and support,” Applebury explains.
As with many things, there’s no one right formula, but couples in an exclusive relationship can take the initiative to have serious discussions about finances (things like salaries, debts, and whether they are a spender or a saver) when they begin to move forward to bigger milestones, such as a bigger vacation or even living together.
So the fact that the internet user’s ex expected that she would have shared that she’s a landlord before finding out the way he did isn’t that unreasonable.
Plus, a 2020 survey found that 64% of couples admit to being “financially incompatible” with their partners, with different philosophies about spending, saving, and investing their money, which can lead to so-called financial infidelity (an act that 45% of committed adults admitted they’re guilty of).
But throwing accusations and then demanding half of her rental income is no way to deal with these disagreements.
Instead, a healthy way to kickstart such talks, according to Applebury, can be buying a shared item and discussing who will pay how much and why, planning and throwing a dinner party together, shopping for a friend’s wedding or birthday gift, and so on.
People started coming up with advice and suggestions for the woman
