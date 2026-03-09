Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

by

Weddings and honeymoons don’t come cheap, so one couple decided to put money aside every month to make both happen. After six months of saving, they had managed to build up a solid $8,000 fund.

But everything changed when the fiancé decided he wanted a gaming PC. Without his partner fully realizing what he was doing, he blew their entire savings on his new setup. And ever since it arrived, he’s been glued to it, all but ignoring his fiancée and dropping every responsibility he used to share.

Now the woman is furious, hurt, and at a complete loss over what to do next, so she turned to Reddit for advice. Read the full story below.

The couple had carefully saved $8,000 for their wedding and honeymoon

Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Which is why the woman was left stunned when her fiancé blew it all on a gaming PC

Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

Image credits: sdl sanjaya / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

Image credits: stockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

Image credits: anon

Readers were immediately suspicious of the amount the man claimed to have spent, and offered the woman advice on what to do next

Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Early Frosts: Art Dolls Vera, Nadia And Lyuba By Anna Zueva
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bethany Joy Lenz and Stephen Colletti in One Tree Hill
‘One Tree Hill’ Star Bethany Joy Lenz Opens Up About Her Time in a Cult
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2024
Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
I Created Comics That Show The Funny Side Of Ghosts (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Check Out The Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2021
50 Before-And-After Pics And Inspiring Stories About Life-Changing Recoveries
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025