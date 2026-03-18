Gold Rush Cast Net Worth Rankings (Lowest to Highest)

10. Freddy Dodge

Most public estimates place Freddy in the lower range, often around $400,000, largely because he’s framed as a specialist and problem-solver rather than a claim-owning mine boss. On-screen, he’s the person crews bring in to improve recovery and stop losing gold—high value, but not always presented as “largest asset owner” in the way net worth sites tend to reward.

His visibility also gets an extra lift from Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, which keeps him prominent even when he isn’t running the biggest operation on *Gold Rush*. That kind of franchise presence can boost earnings without necessarily changing how public lists score his personal asset base.

9. Chris Doumitt

Chris is one of the most disputed names in online net worth coverage. Some sources keep him near the bottom—sometimes around $400,000—because they treat him like a long-time key crew member whose wealth is driven mainly by steady work and TV income. Other sources argue he’s worth more, occasionally listing him closer to the low millions, depending on how they account for side income and longevity.

The practical takeaway is that his placement depends heavily on methodology: if a site values him primarily as a salary-and-TV earner, he ranks low; if it assumes meaningful off-camera income streams, he climbs.

8. Dustin Hurt

Dustin is commonly listed around the $1 million mark, which fits how he’s positioned within the franchise: high-risk mining that makes compelling TV but can be expensive to run and hard to scale. Even when gold shows up, rugged conditions, logistics, and downtime can chew through profit quickly.

Public estimates also tend to treat him as a successful reality-TV miner without assuming the kind of long-term, equipment-heavy empire that pushes valuations into the top bracket.

7. Monica Beets

Monica is frequently estimated at about $1 million in public profiles, and a lot of that comes down to how sites separate “individual” wealth from “family operation” wealth. She’s a major on-screen operator, but many lists avoid treating her number as a direct slice of the full Beets operation’s assets.

As a result, her estimate stays conservative compared to what viewers might assume from her responsibilities and experience on the show.

6. Fred Lewis

Fred is often placed in the low-to-mid million range, with many sources repeating an estimate around $1.6 million. Because he rose later than the franchise originals, a lot of public valuations lean on TV visibility and a cautious read of business scale rather than assuming decades of accumulated mining assets.

That’s also why his number can move more than some long-established names: newer featured miners tend to have more “swing” in public estimates as their storylines and perceived operations evolve.

5. Rick Ness

Rick is commonly listed around $3 million. That placement reflects how he’s typically treated as a featured operator—someone running a crew and carrying the pressure of a season—rather than simply supporting someone else’s operation.

At the same time, mining economics still apply: a multi-million estimate can coexist with tight seasons because the business is built on reinvestment, repair cycles, and high operating costs that can erase what looks like a great week on TV.

4. Dave Turin

Dave is frequently estimated around $4 million, though some sources place him a bit lower. His position tends to reflect long-term franchise recognition and leadership roles across multiple seasons, which net worth lists often translate into higher earning power.

His visibility expanded through Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, reinforcing the “durable TV figure” narrative that can lift public valuations even when outsiders can’t separate TV income from mining profit with precision.

3. Todd Hoffman

Todd is commonly estimated in the neighborhood of $7 million, largely because he was an original face of the franchise and benefited from peak-era visibility. Net worth lists tend to reward founding-status reality stars because long-term recognition can create income streams that exist beyond any single season’s gold total.

His placement is a useful reminder that “brand value” and “mining performance” aren’t the same thing. Even if viewers debate results, sustained visibility can keep public estimates elevated.

2. Parker Schnabel

Parker is consistently near the top in public rankings, often estimated around $10 million, because the scale associated with his operation implies major assets and serious cash flow. Bigger plants, bigger moves, and bigger reinvestment signal higher asset value—one reason his estimate tends to stay in eight-figure territory.

That scale also comes with big costs, which is why the number should still be read as an estimate tied to assets and business footprint rather than “cash sitting idle.”

1. Tony Beets

Tony is the most common No. 1 on widely repeated net worth lists, often estimated around $15 million. The logic behind the placement is straightforward: longevity, heavy infrastructure, and the perception of a durable operation that behaves like a long-running mining business rather than a one-season gamble.

In ranking terms, he checks the boxes that usually matter most—long-term asset ownership, consistent franchise prominence, and a reputation for building an operation that can survive the bad years as well as the good ones.