30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

The internet can be an amazing place to find travel inspiration and plan your next trip. That said, what we see online isn’t always what we get in real life.
Some travelers on social media, especially influencers, aim to portray their adventures in a flattering light. This can lead to a bit of a surprise when we finally go to their advertised destinations and find they’re not quite as we imagined. Take “Paris Syndrome”, for example, which describes the disappointment some Japanese tourists feel when they visit the French capital.
At Bored Panda, we’ve gathered some of those eye-opening moments from around the web. Find them below and let us know if you’ve ever had a reality check during your travels!
#1 Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle And This Was Our View
#2 Instagram vs. Reality
In all seriousness, though, I still really enjoyed visiting Railay. Plus, I am also a tourist, so who am I to judge?
#3 Even Though The Trevi Fountain Is Possibly The Most Crowded Tourist Attraction In The World, It’s Still A Masterpiece You Cannot Miss When Visiting Rome
#4 That Sure Didn’t Go As Planned
#5 I Traveled From UK All The Way To Germany To Take Photos Of The Devil’s Eye. This Is What I Saw When I Got There
#6 Expectations vs. Reality In Santorini
#7 Hard-To-Obtain Permits For A 10-Mile Hike To See Havasupai Falls
#8 The Harsh Reality
#9 The Mona Lisa
#10 On The Topic Of Unfortunately Timed Maintenance In Japan, Here Is What The Floating Torii Gate At Miyajima Looked Like When I Was There Compared To What It Usually Looks Like
#11 I Traveled All This Way Because Of A Post I Saw
#12 Buxton “Blue Lagoon”
#13 Tourist Site Instagram vs. Reality
#14 The Blue Lagoon, Iceland
#15 I Was In New York For The First Time In My Life
My wife and I spent almost 10 hours on a plane, crossed the Atlantic Ocean and flew 7,500 kilometers. We climbed to the top of the rock to enjoy a view of Central Park. We had only one day in New York and this view will always be with us.
#16 Went To Visit Casa Batlló In Barcelona
#17 Taking Pictures, Expectation vs. Reality
#18 Traveled 2,874 Miles To See The Cliffs Of Moher
#19 Went To Visit The Cherry And Spoon At Sculpture Gardens In Minneapolis. Cherry Is Out For Repainting
#20 Sightseeing In Rotterdam
#21 I Was Finally Able To Travel To Paris, And The Arch De Triumph Looks Like This. It’s An “Art” Project
#22 Hakone Shrine In Japan. Instagram vs. Reality
#23 My Trip To Bali, Nusa Penida Island
#24 A Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season
#25 Brooklyn Bridge, New York
#26 Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand
#27 I Went On A Hike In Norway Expecting A Great View
#28 We Were All Hyped Up To Check Out The Pink Lake In Torrevieja… Only To Be Greeted By The Sad Sight Of A Not-So-Pink Lake On The Day Of Our Visit
#29 Expectation vs. Reality Venice Edition
#30 Terme Di Saturnia
#31 Travelled For 30 Hours By Train, Then An Overnight Bus Then Rented Bikes… For The Amazing Views
