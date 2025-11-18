30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

by

The internet can be an amazing place to find travel inspiration and plan your next trip. That said, what we see online isn’t always what we get in real life. 

Some travelers on social media, especially influencers, aim to portray their adventures in a flattering light. This can lead to a bit of a surprise when we finally go to their advertised destinations and find they’re not quite as we imagined. Take “Paris Syndrome”, for example, which describes the disappointment some Japanese tourists feel when they visit the French capital. 

At Bored Panda, we’ve gathered some of those eye-opening moments from around the web. Find them below and let us know if you’ve ever had a reality check during your travels!

#1 Went To See The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle And This Was Our View

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: LoveWineNotTheLabel, bassel.khabbaz

#2 Instagram vs. Reality

In all seriousness, though, I still really enjoyed visiting Railay. Plus, I am also a tourist, so who am I to judge?

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: rebellieon

#3 Even Though The Trevi Fountain Is Possibly The Most Crowded Tourist Attraction In The World, It’s Still A Masterpiece You Cannot Miss When Visiting Rome

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: duvetstealer, professionaltraveler

#4 That Sure Didn’t Go As Planned

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: travelinginstyle

#5 I Traveled From UK All The Way To Germany To Take Photos Of The Devil’s Eye. This Is What I Saw When I Got There

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: AlleDs

#6 Expectations vs. Reality In Santorini

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: oana.bucketlist

#7 Hard-To-Obtain Permits For A 10-Mile Hike To See Havasupai Falls

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: TitillatingTofu

#8 The Harsh Reality

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: pubityearth

#9 The Mona Lisa

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: flowergirlfly, scubarockstar

#10 On The Topic Of Unfortunately Timed Maintenance In Japan, Here Is What The Floating Torii Gate At Miyajima Looked Like When I Was There Compared To What It Usually Looks Like

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: baquea, ooooooayumioooooo

#11 I Traveled All This Way Because Of A Post I Saw

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: artifexlife

#12 Buxton “Blue Lagoon”

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: Angry-_-Kid

#13 Tourist Site Instagram vs. Reality

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: Ehansaja, Travel in ceylon

#14 The Blue Lagoon, Iceland

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: h0rdur, Bloody-libu

#15 I Was In New York For The First Time In My Life

My wife and I spent almost 10 hours on a plane, crossed the Atlantic Ocean and flew 7,500 kilometers. We climbed to the top of the rock to enjoy a view of Central Park. We had only one day in New York and this view will always be with us.

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: prestoff, mirru_lara

#16 Went To Visit Casa Batlló In Barcelona

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: KarmaCollider

#17 Taking Pictures, Expectation vs. Reality

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: julianatalie777

#18 Traveled 2,874 Miles To See The Cliffs Of Moher

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: youngpotato307

#19 Went To Visit The Cherry And Spoon At Sculpture Gardens In Minneapolis. Cherry Is Out For Repainting

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: PurpleEngineer

#20 Sightseeing In Rotterdam

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: i_like_alpacas

#21 I Was Finally Able To Travel To Paris, And The Arch De Triumph Looks Like This. It’s An “Art” Project

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: hhyyerr, kirstenbhouston

#22 Hakone Shrine In Japan. Instagram vs. Reality

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: alexandrab_

#23 My Trip To Bali, Nusa Penida Island

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: DollarAkshay

#24 A Friend Went To Visit A Bamboo Bridge And Rice Field In Thailand That She Saw On Google, Unfortunately During The Dry Season

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: lordofbuttsecks

#25 Brooklyn Bridge, New York

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: thewilliamanderson, nextplacetogo

#26 Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: airmusetel, femotion_travel

#27 I Went On A Hike In Norway Expecting A Great View

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: fakejew, viajarmoto

#28 We Were All Hyped Up To Check Out The Pink Lake In Torrevieja… Only To Be Greeted By The Sad Sight Of A Not-So-Pink Lake On The Day Of Our Visit

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: sammcclendon, kronstroom

#29 Expectation vs. Reality Venice Edition

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: cristinaa.laura

#30 Terme Di Saturnia

30 Comparisons Of What Famous Travel Locations Actually Look Like In Real Life

Image source: johnzimmer__, dj.stella007

#31 Travelled For 30 Hours By Train, Then An Overnight Bus Then Rented Bikes… For The Amazing Views

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Comics About Life’s Random Things With Funny Twists By Sorrowbacon (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Guy Loses Half Of His Body Weight In A Year And Looks Unrecognizable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Silicon Valley” Crew Opens Up About T.J. Miller’s Exit Saying He “Wasn’t Lebron”
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2018
Everyday Life Reimagined As A Video Game
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Bill O’Reilly Returning to Podcast Which is Now Going to Charge You
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2017
Hey Pandas, Where Were You Supposed To Be In Life By Now? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.