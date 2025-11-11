Mom Of 3 Gingers Captures Amazing Family Images With Entry-level Equipment!

I am writing this post to honor my wife, Tanya Little, for her talent, perseverance, and the stunning family photos she has created for us to cherish.

Tanya has spent the last four years taking family portraits while only having entry-level camera equipment and the dedication to improve! My beloved amateur photographer works with a Canon EOS Rebel T2i and two lenses (Canon 50mm f/1.4 and 28mm f/2.8) – very recently a slight upgrade to the T5i as she wore her T2i out!

She is a role model for aspiring photographers everywhere as she shows that it is the human who creates photography art, not the equipment!

More info: Tanya Little | Facebook | 500px | Flickr

Mom Of 3 Gingers Captures Amazing Family Images With Entry-level Equipment!
Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
