50 Times People Decided To Make Something For Their Wedding Themselves Instead Of Buying It And Proudly Shared The Results

As any soon-to-be-married couple knows, there’s a lot that goes into planning a wedding. It’s a stressful venture that includes the preparation of countless details before saying “I do,” from figuring out the guest list to finding the perfect dress to creating beautiful décor. When it comes to the latter, many design-savvy and frugal couples opt for the handcrafted decoration route to add a personal touch to the occasion and save a few bucks along the way.

But for most of us who haven’t picked up a glue gun or a paintbrush after our school years, this adventure can swiftly turn from satisfying to daunting. So in a bid to settle your nerves, we introduce you to one enlightening corner of Reddit known as ‘DIY Weddings’. The moderator invites community members to share their tips and tricks with the whole group, no matter if “you are on a budget or are just a craftaholic.” And boy, do they deliver!

We at Bored Panda have gathered some of our favorite posts from the group to give you a dose of inspiring ideas to easily and elegantly pursue for the big day. So continue scrolling to admire the handiwork, be sure to upvote your favorite creations, and then let us know your own suggestions for the perfect handmade decorations in the comments!

#1 I Made Myself Embroidered Bridal Sneakers That Match My Bouquet!

Image source: frostedlampshades

#2 “Green Confetti” In More Ways Than One

Image source: FoxxyDreamer22

#3 I Started Making Crepe Paper Flowers A Few Weeks Ago And I Think I Might Be Making All The Flowers For My Wedding Next August!

Image source: DammitSammich

#4 My Sister Folded 1000 Paper Cranes For Our Arbour

Image source: miffy1994

#5 My Dad Passed Away In 2015. He Was Able To “Walk” Me Down The Aisle Because I Used His Favorite Shirt As A Cover For Our Ring Cushion

Image source: beanburrito26

#6 Hair Trial Finished- My DIY Hairpiece Was A Success

Image source: harrietthecat27

#7 We Did It! Officially Married Today! Made My Dress And Had A Friends Cousin Do My Hair. It Was Perfect

Image source: dryerfresh

#8 Really Proud Of My Self-Made Wedding Dress For Our Legal Wedding!

Image source: FonsSapientiae

#9 Can’t Get Over How Lovely My Crown Turned Out. And Yes, It Is Made Of Zip Ties

Image source: PeregrineSkye

#10 My Sister Wanted Lit LED Table Numbers So I Put These Together For Her! The Bases As 3D Printed To Hide The Wires. My Daughter (Their Niece) Sketched The Bridge Where They Got Engaged And I Then Laser Engraved The Sketch Into Clear Acrylic So It Would Glow. Really Happy With How These Turned Out!

Image source: MakersWorkshopllc

#11 My DIY Wedding Dress! I Barely Know How To Work My Sewing Machine So I’m Pretty Happy It Actually Fits. Just Don’t Look At The Seams Or Hem..or On The Inside

Image source: ten0ritaiga

#12 I Finished Crocheting My Bouquet!! I Am Over The Moon About It

Image source: Kisunara

#13 I Started Practicing For My DIY Wedding Cake :)

Image source: MaintainableElf

#14 My Mom Wanted Her Dream Californian Rustic Beach Wedding On A $100 Budget

Image source: boughtmylifeonamazon

#15 My Fiancé And I Made This Cape Together! Please Excuse The Dirty Ass Kitchen

Image source: kazzley614

#16 Photographed My Dogs For My DIY Table Numbers

Image source: Peacockblue11

#17 Can’t Wait To ‘Tie The Knot’ Under This Macrame I Finished Tonight!!

Image source: michelletr11

#18 Our Original Invites vs. Our “Change The Dates” :)

Image source: bigsooze

#19 Decided To Be My Own Florist With Mostly Ebay Flowers/Items, Using Thrift Shop Glasses As Vases For My Table Centrepieces

Image source: quiteundecided

#20 I Posted A Few Months Ago While I Was Working On It… But Here’s The Finished Product Of My DIY Arch Florals. All Silks, Because We Got Married In Hot Weather. Really Happy With How It Turned Out!

Image source: nopoliticsallowed-ok

#21 Our DIY Tiny Wedding In The Redwoods

Image source: redwoodwedding

#22 Finally Married The Love Of My Life On 08.29.20! I Loved All The Compliments I Received On My DIY Veil, And Our Photographer Captured This Incredible Shot To Highlight It!

Image source: shaboogami

#23 Wip Centerpiece For A Sunflower/Honey Bee Wedding! One Ring From A 12” Embroidery Hoop, Fake Flowers From Joann’s, And Some Scrap Wood I Had For The Base! Oh And Lots Of Hot Glue!

Image source: MsBeliever_

#24 My Paper Dahlia Finally Looks Dahlia-Y! (Left: Attempt N-1)

Image source: and_sundry

#25 Couldn’t Be Happier With How Our DIY Sola Wood Flowers Turned Out For Our Wedding!

Image source: Anna_ballerina

#26 My New Husband And I Under Our Swingset- Turned Wedding Arch!

Image source: mollyohlive

#27 DIY Cheese Wheel Wedding Cake Toppers (Wip)

Image source: pigstyle

#28 This Is The Bouquet I Made With Mostly Michael’s Flowers For My June 20th Elopement. :)

Image source: ProfessorDreamsicle2

#29 I Did It!! My Box Of 250 Hand-Dyed And Painted Sola Flowers

Image source: pennylane_9

#30 Diyed Our Elopement!

Image source: kooksrn

#31 My Favorite Detail From Our 9/28 Wedding: I Made Embroidery Hoops For Favors And All Of Them Say A Variety Of Mean/Rude/Curse Words

Image source: glucoseandeugenol

#32 I Crocheted A Garter! I Thought My Eyes Were Going To Fall Out Of My Head 😂

Image source: linaleeluna

#33 Tall DIY Floral Arrangements

Image source: steviejohanna

#34 In Love With The DIY Invitations My Artist Fiancé Created

Image source: smashleyhamer

#35 Made Centerpieces For My Wedding With Flowers That I’ve Dried!

Image source: waisawho

#36 Knitted My Own Veil, Nearly 3 Months In The Making!

Image source: misskpavd

#37 I Crocheted These Cake “Toppers” For My Wedding A Couple Months Ago

Image source: opheliaisdead

#38 This Might Be My Most Successful Wedding DIY To Date!

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Hand Embroidering My Table Numbers To Hang In The Centerpieces! 3 Done, 17 To Go

Image source: courtician

#40 Here Are The Diyed Elements From Our Wedding

Image source: cecassafrass

#41 I Baked My Own Wedding Cake! (Florist Did The Flowers To Jazz It Up) But Thrilled 😍

Image source: ss_anne

#42 First Attempt At Making A Fresh Floral Bridal Bouquet, Any Suggestions For Improvement?

Image source: cookiecreator96

#43 Floral Arrangement For My Ceremony Fireplace – And How I Made It!

Image source: embaye

#44 Hmm…can’t Say That I Was Expecting To Sew Matching Face Masks And Pocket Squares For My Wedding… I Like How They Came Out Though!

Image source: fidgetywriter

#45 First Attempt Making Sola Wood Flower Boutonnieres :)

Image source: ladyscorn1

#46 DIY’d The Cover For My Wedding Planner And Could Not Be Happier 😍😍😍

Image source: MyBackstageSeat

#47 My Dino Table Number Holders Turned Out Great!

Image source: kt_rex

#48 Here’s My Finished Bridal Bouquet That I Made Myself For Our 09/26/2020 Wedding

Image source: Jlpersonius

#49 Started With Our Centrepieces

Image source: W1ggaboy

#50 Finished These Bridesmaids’ Hoop Boquets!

Image source: shaboogami

