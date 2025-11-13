35 Incredible Transformations That Show How Ordinary People Can Dramatically Improve Their Looks

We transform every day. Slowly. The ones who walk into stylist Konstantin Bogomolov’s studio, however, undergo such rapid makeovers, it’s hard to believe they’re the same people.

These before and after pics are just as impressive as the ones we’ve featured in our earlier post about Konstantin and his students. Together, they invite all kinds of people to become their models, and accept everyone from students to seniors. They craft each look for the particular person they’re working on and the results are nothing short of amazing. Scroll down to check ’em out!

More info: bogomolov.lv | Instagram

#1 Lidia, 43, Accountant

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#2 Lyudmila And Tamara, 65, Twin Sisters, Dentists

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#3 Svitlana, 37, University Teacher

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#4 Mairita, 36, Operator

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#5 Nikolay, 31, Freelance Designer

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#6 Jolanta, 39, Postal Operator

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#7 Brigita, 36, Housewife

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#8 Alina, 48, Operator

Image source: bogomolov_image_school

#9 Yuliya, 41, Accountant

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#10 Ilona, 47, School Teacher

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#11 Elvira, 36, Housewife

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#12 Inga, 50, Doctor

Image source: bogomolov_image_school

#13 Galina, 68, Nuclear Physicist

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#14 Natalia, 41, Housewife

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#15 Anna, 34, Manager

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#16 Daria, 35, Marketing Director

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#17 Elena, 52, Accountant

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#18 Irina, 42, Interior Designer

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#19 Zhanar, 40, Event Agency Director

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#20 Loreta, 55, Bioenergetics Consultant

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#21 Irena, 65, Retired

Image source: bogomolov_image_school

#22 Pavel, 30, Photographer

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#23 Tatyana, 46, Manager

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#24 Jūratė, 42, Florist

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#25 Elena, 40, Youth Center Employee

Image source: bogomolov_image_school

#26 Tatyana, 53, Pensioner

Image source: bogomolov_image_school

#27 Vilma, 50, Manager

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#28 Natalia, 38, School Teacher

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#29 Daiva, 38, Financial Consultant

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#30 Asel, 33, Housewife

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#31 Jolanta, 53, Entrepreneur

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#32 Larisa, 58, Entrepreneur

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#33 Mikhail, 48, Actor

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#34 Mila, 54, Entrepreneur

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

#35 Natalia, 38, Schoolteacher

Image source: Bogomolov’ Image School

