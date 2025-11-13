35 Incredible Transformations That Show How Ordinary People Can Dramatically Improve Their Looks

We transform every day. Slowly. The ones who walk into stylist Konstantin Bogomolov’s studio, however, undergo such rapid makeovers, it’s hard to believe they’re the same people.
These before and after pics are just as impressive as the ones we’ve featured in our earlier post about Konstantin and his students. Together, they invite all kinds of people to become their models, and accept everyone from students to seniors. They craft each look for the particular person they’re working on and the results are nothing short of amazing. Scroll down to check ’em out!
#1 Lidia, 43, Accountant
#2 Lyudmila And Tamara, 65, Twin Sisters, Dentists
#3 Svitlana, 37, University Teacher
#4 Mairita, 36, Operator
#5 Nikolay, 31, Freelance Designer
#6 Jolanta, 39, Postal Operator
#7 Brigita, 36, Housewife
#8 Alina, 48, Operator
#9 Yuliya, 41, Accountant
#10 Ilona, 47, School Teacher
#11 Elvira, 36, Housewife
#12 Inga, 50, Doctor
#13 Galina, 68, Nuclear Physicist
#14 Natalia, 41, Housewife
#15 Anna, 34, Manager
#16 Daria, 35, Marketing Director
#17 Elena, 52, Accountant
#18 Irina, 42, Interior Designer
#19 Zhanar, 40, Event Agency Director
#20 Loreta, 55, Bioenergetics Consultant
#21 Irena, 65, Retired
#22 Pavel, 30, Photographer
#23 Tatyana, 46, Manager
#24 Jūratė, 42, Florist
#25 Elena, 40, Youth Center Employee
#26 Tatyana, 53, Pensioner
#27 Vilma, 50, Manager
#28 Natalia, 38, School Teacher
#29 Daiva, 38, Financial Consultant
#30 Asel, 33, Housewife
#31 Jolanta, 53, Entrepreneur
#32 Larisa, 58, Entrepreneur
#33 Mikhail, 48, Actor
#34 Mila, 54, Entrepreneur
#35 Natalia, 38, Schoolteacher
