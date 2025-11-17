I Have Traveled To 33 Countries Together With My Maine Coon Cat, See The Highlights Of Our Journey To Turkey And Georgia

I’m Lukrecja, a traveling cat from Szczecin in Poland. I’m a Maine Coon who has been to 33 countries on two different continents. I’m a hyperthyroidism warrior and what’s important during each of my adventures I’m always walking on a leash.
Sometimes my humans are lazy and just don’t understand that “exploring the garden” is not the adventure that cats are after. There’s a whole world out there to smell and to use as your litterbox – it’s time to meow about it. I’m here to tell you all about my journey to Turkey and Georgia!
My humans love cats and they love traveling so they decided to combine the two and try to train me to travel with them. They started slowly by going out for walks and leash training and then they started going away for weekends. After a few months, I was good enough to go all the way to the UK and then eventually to Ukraine!
Making new friends with the Bosphorous behind me. It was my very first paw-step into Asia!
Location: Istambul, Turkey
As part of the only passage between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, the Bosporus has always been very important!
So many castles and only one Princess!
Location: Burj Al Babas, Turkey
Burj Al Babas is an abandoned residential development with over 700 chateau-style houses!
When it comes to essentials that everyone should keep in mind while preparing for an adventure with a cat, I’d say the most important thing is the litterbox! Once my humans forgot it and we had to “borrow” a baking tray and steal some sand from a building ground because all the shops were closed! Since I only eat premium quality wet food, which is not available in normal shops, they also need to take all of the food with them. So planning ahead is a must!
What a beauty… Oh, that’s just me!
Location: Yedigöller National Park
This park is best known for the seven lakes formed by landslides.
I really should have run away to join the circus with these kind of tight-rope walking skills
Location: Küre Mountains National Park, Turkey
Horma canyon is located in Küre Mountains National Park – a national park in northern Turkey.
Traveling with a cat companion has some challenges. Sometimes it’s quite difficult to find a hotel which accepts cats – some places are described as “pet-friendly” but they mean only dogs… Then once my humans get in the room, they need to make sure that it’s ‘catproof’ – no toxic plants, holes where I could get stuck, and things I could possibly eat, which makes quite a long list. And of course, they need to make sure that there will be no cleaning service that comes to the room when they go out and I stay in the room.
Trying out all this laying down on the beach I hear people talk about so much
Location: Ureki, Turkey
The sand in Ureki is black and has magnetic properties, which people believe to have special healing properties
Snacks? It’s been long enough now surely… Anyone?
Location: Gudauri View Point, Turkey
The most memorable experience from our trip to Turkey was seeing the balloons during sunrise in Cappadocia. Due to the fact that we were there in late November, we had to wait for it for a week because the weather wasn’t good enough, but it was for sure worth it! Also, Cappadocia is a great place to explore with a cat – so many valleys to climb!
There must be snacks somewhere around here…
Location: Gudauri View Point, Turkey
If you found me in less than 10 seconds, congratulations!
Location: Uplistsikhe City Caves, Turkey
These caves in Georgia have lots of structures from the Early Iron Age to the Late Middle Ages. It also has a mix of pagan and Christian architecture.
We are planning to go to Ireland and Scotland in the summer and then spend Christmas in Italy – we want to finally drive all the way to Malta. Morocco is also in our plans to visit soon… Although the details of each trip are only known a week before departure!
I will always pose for some snacks in exchange!
Location: Mtirala National Park, Turkey
Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2021, this is truly a beautiful place!
The higher the better!
Sometimes we just don’t really know where we are or where we are going. But we do know it’s a beautiful place!
I was the one exploring Ani ruins in November 2021
Location: Ani Ruins, Turkey
Between 961 and 1045, it was the capital of the Bagratid Armenian kingdom that covered much of present-day Armenia and eastern Turkey. The iconic city was often referred to as the “City of 1,001 Churches,”
Showing my best side to the sun
Location: Ani Ruins, Turkey
There is no evidence the Lake Van Monster exists, but I had to avoid the water just to be certain
Location: Lake Van, Turkey
According to legend, the lake has a monster that lies below the surface.
I love every hotel we go to!
Finding a pet-friendly hotel doesn’t mean that the place is safe for pets and designed to be pet friendly. Very often we stay in places where we have to secure the TV, hide some small decor from shelves, hide plants that can be poisonous, etc. Everything to keep out cat safe from harm.
From time to time, I get to pose together with my humans
Location: Pigeon Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey
The name Pigeon Valley comes from the tiny pigeon houses that have been carved into the stone.
The second most important thing on our trips is the car. The first one – always me
Location: Rose Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey
Located right next to Red Valley, the two are often mistaken for one another due to how similar the colors are.
Snacks or else… Roar!
Carpets are much more interesting than humans!
Location: Carpet Shop in Cappadocia
I had a lot of fun smelling all of their carpets and almost everyone in the shop was involved in making noises to make me look at the camera.
Although these are my humans and they are acceptable
Location: Carpet Shop in Cappadocia
I allowed human to have a photo with me… I’m not sure who posed better but I’m guessing it was me!
Location: Cappadocia, Turkey
With views like these, it’s easy to see why Cappadocia is so famous the world over.
It took us around a week to actually get on one of these, but we made it eventually!
Location: Cappadocia, Turkey
Probably the most famous balloon ride destination in the world – there are flights every day, although it is weather dependent.
I am a true rock climber, but sometimes my humans get tired and we have to take a break
Location: Red Valley, Cappadocia, Turkey
Water is fascinating but only from a distance
Location: Kursunlu Waterfall, Turkey
About twenty minutes by car from the center of the city of Antalya, this waterfall is in the middle of a pine forest and is used as a really amazing picnic spot.
Welcome to Jurassic World!
Location: Antalya, Turkey
Very much the tourism capital of Turkey. Antalya has everything you could possibly need while visiting, including otherworldly views.
The canyon is up to 400 m deep and is 14 km long!
Location: Köprülü Canyon, Turkey
I scared so many people on this trip and I still have no idea why. It’s like people genuinely running away from me!
We spent 4 weeks on the road, did over 4000 km and they took me where? To an emerald lake!
Location: Köprülü Canyon, Turkey
I’m begging you – Toss me some snacks now!
Location: Pamukkale, Turkey
Since antiquity, people have been coming here due to the mineral-rich thermal waters and the name literally translates to Cotton Castle.
Posing by the picturesque Shio-Mgvime Monastery
Location: Shio-Mgvime Monastery, Georgia
Meaning “the cave of Shio”, it is a medieval monastic complex in Georgia, about 30km away from the capital – Tbilisi.
Ordered an Uber?
Snacks were pretty hard to come by on this trip so I had to get myself a part-time job to get them for myself.
I really am quite an explorer! Indiana Jones would be proud of me
Location: Mount Nemrut, Turkey
One of the highest peaks around, it is also assumed that these statues were put here as part of a tomb.
It was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987
It was my first birthday abroad – in Tbilisi!
Location: Tbilisi, Georgia
I also got to smash the cake, but don’t worry, no food was wasted – humans ate it all!
This church is a popular waypoint for trekkers in the area and can be reached by a steep 1.5-hour climb up the mountain
Location: Gergeti Trinity Church, Georgia
The Gergeti Trinity Church was built in the 14th century by an unknown architect. It was also used as a place to store precious artifacts (like mine) in times of trouble.
Well-deserved snack for the adventurous kitty!
Finally! You don’t go on an adventure like that without getting a reward at the end.
