50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Sending emails has become so mundane that some of us get into a false sense of security. So it’s not that hard to, say, send a fully empty email or, even worse, attach the wrong image or file. Even worse are the emails folks send out fully believing that what they just made works and isn’t either unhinged or deeply bizarre.
We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of emails people have accidentally sent or inexplicably received. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and, if you are brave enough, share your own examples and stories in the comments section below.
#1 I Get An Email Every Time I Get A Package Delivered To My Apartment’s Mailroom. It’s Supposed To Be A Photo Of The Label, But There’s This One Guy
Image source: deadleaf_shrimp
#2 Ordered A Car Part Today Online, And Got An Email From The Company Confirming My Order
Image source: reddit.com
#3 I’m On A Month Long Road Trip And This Is The First Email My Parent Sent Me
Image source: Fiddle_me_this
#4 It Was Meant To Be
Image source: bdgrlbribri
#5 I Made A Snowman In The Yard Today And Later Got An Email From My Landlord. Thought He Was Gonna Be Mad I Broke Sticks Off His Trees For Arms. Guess Not
Image source: Kelsannehud
#6 I Wish I Had The Courage To Do That
Image source: pseudo310
#7 We Got A Snowstorm Last Night. My (Female) Boss’s Email Probably Shocked A Few People In Our SoCal Office
Image source: PanicRev
#8 Just Got This Email From My Dad. Now That My Brother And I Are Both In College He Is Home Alone With My Mom And Sister
Image source: nivackz
#9 The Email Signature You’ve Been Looking For
Image source: fukeryyy
#10 My Son’s Business Professor Sent This Out To His Class
Image source: GummyBear2525
#11 I’m Never Sending Another Email Again
Image source: FractalEcho
#12 My 8-Year-Old Brother Sends Me Emails From Time To Time. I Don’t Always Remember To Delete The “Sent From My iPhone” Signature. Apparently He Thinks This Is Important Email Etiquette
Image source: jnseel
#13 I Lost It At “(No Subject)”
Image source: astro_del, astro_del
#14 An Email I Received Regarding My Credit Score
Image source: NotSoDespacito
#15 My Dad Got An Email From Amazon
Image source: PunkinMan
#16 The US Embassy In Canberra, Australia, Accidentally Emailed A “Meeting” Invitation To The State Department That Featured A Cat Wearing Cookie Monster Pajamas
Image source: hypervocal
#17 Genuine Words Of Wisdom
Image source: WoeToChorazin
#18 I Turned Off My Screen And Used It To Reflect On Myself Until He Sent That Second Email
Image source: SaeedDiCaprio
#19 I Sent A Joke Email To My Old Gym Asking Them To Stop Sending Me Monthly Newsletters And Their Response Was Hilarious
“To Toby,
We can’t believe you have sent us a Dear John letter, we feel so used and abused how could you do this to us? We nurture you only for you to leave us for a younger (will question the better gym) gym. But be like that, we were only using you for your money anyway.
We hope you and your new gym will be happy together! I guess it was too good to last.
Toby if you ever want to come back, we are willing to forgive and forget.
Don’t forget us!”
Image source: Tobesus
#20 The Best Type Of Work Email
Image source: bookieicecream
#21 I’ve Ordered A Lot Of Merchandise From Online Vendors. Marine Depot’s Confirmation Email Has Yet To Be Topped
Image source: ReachTheSky
#22 Received This Email. It Wasn’t Very Comforting
Image source: hdawg914
#23 The Dealership I Bought My Car Sends Me Emails Wanting Me Trade In. However They Really Need To Add The Word “Kia” To Their Emails
Image source: sexi_squidward
#24 A Dude I Know Goes To University Got This Email From The Official School Mountaineering Club
Image source: reddit.com
#25 That Professor Is Awesome
Image source: saintalakae
#26 What’s Wrong With Being Worried?
Image source: Carson_Shofner
#27 I Get Emails For The Wrong Person A Lot, Decided To Write Back This Morning
Image source: WeaponOne
#28 I Skipped One Of My Classes Yesterday & You All Please Look At What My Professor Emailed Me. He Took A Picture And Everything
Image source: JUCHAINS
#29 Vending Machine Ate My Only $2 Last Week, So I Left A Note Out Of Irritation. To My Surprise I Got This Email And My Money Back. Thank You, Dave, The Pepsi Guy
Image source: Moustache_Dan
#30 My Professor Emailed Us Saying We Had A Really Important Reading To Do Before Our First Class Today, Which I Thought Was Bad Enough, But Then I Looked At The Reading And It Got So Much Worse
Image source: emilyschoka
#31 A Cat Is Better Than Essays Anyway
Image source: THESERENEKING
#32 Nice Save
Image source: sujatachandran
#33 My Girlfriend’s Rejection Email. You Can’t Make This Up
Image source: Rhododactylus
#34 Just Got This Email From My Dad
Image source: th4tgen
#35 The Email I Got From My 8-Year-Old’s Teacher Today. Do You Know How Hard It Is To Enforce A Consequence When Trying Not To Laugh?
Image source: KrisBo84
#36 If The Recipe Was Good, They Should Have Hired You Anyway
Image source: Heathernab
#37 Jack Has The Day Off From Work Tomorrow. My Friend Sends Email To Let Boss Know. Hilarity Ensues
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Got An Email From Amazon That Made Me Laugh, Then Made Me Realize How Sad My Life Is
Image source: V_Raptor
#39 An Email From My Dad That I Got This Morning
Image source: kbleu
#40 There Is No Way I Just Got This Email
Image source: FriendlyDiver6453
#41 I’m Crying Jordyn Accidentally Emailed Ms. Gohn The Wrong Picture
Image source: EmilyNixx7
#42 Our HR Just Emailed, Company-Wide, Instructions For Using The New Coffee Machine
Image source: elsattar
#43 My Daughter’s Teacher, The “Literary Specialist” Used The Wrong Form Of You’re In Their Email To Me
Image source: DolanThyDank
#44 I Forgot To Turn In My Assignment Before Leaving Class So I Emailed My Professor This
Image source: JaxIGuess
#45 The Signature Probably Needs An Update
Image source: JaydenSolomon15
#46 This Could Be The Best Email I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: GrossmanMax
#47 I Drunk-Emailed My Literature Teacher The Other Night
Image source: heeey321
#48 Can’t Block Him In Peace
Image source: aneesahbritz02
#49 It’s The “I Believe I Can Fly” For Me
Image source: Omojuwa
#50 Every Cell In My Body Cringed
Image source: kevingersey02
Follow Us