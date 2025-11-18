50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

by

Sending emails has become so mundane that some of us get into a false sense of security. So it’s not that hard to, say, send a fully empty email or, even worse, attach the wrong image or file. Even worse are the emails folks send out fully believing that what they just made works and isn’t either unhinged or deeply bizarre.
We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of emails people have accidentally sent or inexplicably received. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and, if you are brave enough, share your own examples and stories in the comments section below.

#1 I Get An Email Every Time I Get A Package Delivered To My Apartment’s Mailroom. It’s Supposed To Be A Photo Of The Label, But There’s This One Guy

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: deadleaf_shrimp

#2 Ordered A Car Part Today Online, And Got An Email From The Company Confirming My Order

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: reddit.com

#3 I’m On A Month Long Road Trip And This Is The First Email My Parent Sent Me

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Fiddle_me_this

#4 It Was Meant To Be

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: bdgrlbribri

#5 I Made A Snowman In The Yard Today And Later Got An Email From My Landlord. Thought He Was Gonna Be Mad I Broke Sticks Off His Trees For Arms. Guess Not

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Kelsannehud

#6 I Wish I Had The Courage To Do That

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: pseudo310

#7 We Got A Snowstorm Last Night. My (Female) Boss’s Email Probably Shocked A Few People In Our SoCal Office

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: PanicRev

#8 Just Got This Email From My Dad. Now That My Brother And I Are Both In College He Is Home Alone With My Mom And Sister

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: nivackz

#9 The Email Signature You’ve Been Looking For

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: fukeryyy

#10 My Son’s Business Professor Sent This Out To His Class

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: GummyBear2525

#11 I’m Never Sending Another Email Again

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: FractalEcho

#12 My 8-Year-Old Brother Sends Me Emails From Time To Time. I Don’t Always Remember To Delete The “Sent From My iPhone” Signature. Apparently He Thinks This Is Important Email Etiquette

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: jnseel

#13 I Lost It At “(No Subject)”

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: astro_del, astro_del

#14 An Email I Received Regarding My Credit Score

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: NotSoDespacito

#15 My Dad Got An Email From Amazon

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: PunkinMan

#16 The US Embassy In Canberra, Australia, Accidentally Emailed A “Meeting” Invitation To The State Department That Featured A Cat Wearing Cookie Monster Pajamas

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: hypervocal

#17 Genuine Words Of Wisdom

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: WoeToChorazin

#18 I Turned Off My Screen And Used It To Reflect On Myself Until He Sent That Second Email

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: SaeedDiCaprio

#19 I Sent A Joke Email To My Old Gym Asking Them To Stop Sending Me Monthly Newsletters And Their Response Was Hilarious

“To Toby,
We can’t believe you have sent us a Dear John letter, we feel so used and abused how could you do this to us? We nurture you only for you to leave us for a younger (will question the better gym) gym. But be like that, we were only using you for your money anyway.
We hope you and your new gym will be happy together! I guess it was too good to last.
Toby if you ever want to come back, we are willing to forgive and forget.
Don’t forget us!”

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Tobesus

#20 The Best Type Of Work Email

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: bookieicecream

#21 I’ve Ordered A Lot Of Merchandise From Online Vendors. Marine Depot’s Confirmation Email Has Yet To Be Topped

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: ReachTheSky

#22 Received This Email. It Wasn’t Very Comforting

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: hdawg914

#23 The Dealership I Bought My Car Sends Me Emails Wanting Me Trade In. However They Really Need To Add The Word “Kia” To Their Emails

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: sexi_squidward

#24 A Dude I Know Goes To University Got This Email From The Official School Mountaineering Club

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: reddit.com

#25 That Professor Is Awesome

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: saintalakae

#26 What’s Wrong With Being Worried?

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Carson_Shofner

#27 I Get Emails For The Wrong Person A Lot, Decided To Write Back This Morning

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: WeaponOne

#28 I Skipped One Of My Classes Yesterday & You All Please Look At What My Professor Emailed Me. He Took A Picture And Everything

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: JUCHAINS

#29 Vending Machine Ate My Only $2 Last Week, So I Left A Note Out Of Irritation. To My Surprise I Got This Email And My Money Back. Thank You, Dave, The Pepsi Guy

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Moustache_Dan

#30 My Professor Emailed Us Saying We Had A Really Important Reading To Do Before Our First Class Today, Which I Thought Was Bad Enough, But Then I Looked At The Reading And It Got So Much Worse

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: emilyschoka

#31 A Cat Is Better Than Essays Anyway

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: THESERENEKING

#32 Nice Save

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: sujatachandran

#33 My Girlfriend’s Rejection Email. You Can’t Make This Up

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Rhododactylus

#34 Just Got This Email From My Dad

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: th4tgen

#35 The Email I Got From My 8-Year-Old’s Teacher Today. Do You Know How Hard It Is To Enforce A Consequence When Trying Not To Laugh?

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: KrisBo84

#36 If The Recipe Was Good, They Should Have Hired You Anyway

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Heathernab

#37 Jack Has The Day Off From Work Tomorrow. My Friend Sends Email To Let Boss Know. Hilarity Ensues

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Got An Email From Amazon That Made Me Laugh, Then Made Me Realize How Sad My Life Is

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: V_Raptor

#39 An Email From My Dad That I Got This Morning

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: kbleu

#40 There Is No Way I Just Got This Email

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: FriendlyDiver6453

#41 I’m Crying Jordyn Accidentally Emailed Ms. Gohn The Wrong Picture

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: EmilyNixx7

#42 Our HR Just Emailed, Company-Wide, Instructions For Using The New Coffee Machine

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: elsattar

#43 My Daughter’s Teacher, The “Literary Specialist” Used The Wrong Form Of You’re In Their Email To Me

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: DolanThyDank

#44 I Forgot To Turn In My Assignment Before Leaving Class So I Emailed My Professor This

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: JaxIGuess

#45 The Signature Probably Needs An Update

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: JaydenSolomon15

#46 This Could Be The Best Email I’ve Ever Seen

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: GrossmanMax

#47 I Drunk-Emailed My Literature Teacher The Other Night

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: heeey321

#48 Can’t Block Him In Peace

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: aneesahbritz02

#49 It’s The “I Believe I Can Fly” For Me

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: Omojuwa

#50 Every Cell In My Body Cringed

50 Random And Unhinged Emails People Actually Sent

Image source: kevingersey02

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
155 Epic Clothing Disasters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why “The Simpsons” Is Going To Outlive All of Us
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2019
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Beautiful Eyes (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Reporter Gets Hit in the Head with Flying Fish During Weather Report
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2017
Karen’s Malicious Compliance Embarrassingly Fails After Employee Outsmarts Her At Her Own Game
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cress Williams as Black Lightning
Superhero Black Lightning Finally Reaches Live Television
3 min read
May, 15, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.