“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: People Are Posting Pictures Of ‘Malfunctioning’ Dogs

The endless lockdowns, restrictions, and constantly-changing regulations are putting all of us on edge. And it’s not just us, human beings, who are going a bit… derpy. Our four-legged canine companions, our bestest boys and girls, are joining in and acting weird in the most adorable and hilarious ways.
Don’t believe us? Have a scroll through this fabulous list about the ‘What’s Wrong With Your Dog’ subreddit, an online community of nearly 1.1 million dog-loving fans. Upvote their best new photos and be sure to check out their group when you have a chance. We promise, you’ll have a whole new appreciation for the range of emotions and depth of character that doggos have.
When you’re done with this list, go visit some more derpy ‘malfunctioning’ dogs in Bored Panda’s previous post here. (Remember to bring chew toys and steaks.)
#1 Dog On A Beach
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Such A Cute Dog
Image source: reddit.com
#3 The Face He Makes When He’s About To Bark
Image source: reddit.com
#4 When One Sits On The Wall, Obviously The Other Has To, Too
Image source: Ciavagliajm
#5 It’s Called Love, Samantha
Image source: sachbaylinstern
#6 What Now?
Image source: WarDSquare
#7 Meet Loki. He Likes To People Watch
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Sniff Snoff (He Was Mid Yawn. I Used The iPhone 11 Zoom Out Feature, And Boom)
Image source: hippobigbooty
#9 Before Vet… After The Good Meds
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Give You Bernard. No Discernible Reason To Do That, He’s Just Weird
Image source: rolacl
#11 Apparently This Is More Comfortable Than The Bed I Bought Him
Image source: Palerminiu2
#12 Men And Women Fled In Horror, When The Creature Emerged From The Depths
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Shiba.exe Has Stopped Working
Image source: reddit.com
#14 My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture Of Her Dog Sleeping On The Couch
Image source: reddit.com
#15 I Just Want To Poop In Peace
Image source: multichrismax
#16 She Has A Weird Obsession With Rocks. This Is Her Collection
Image source: reddit.com
#17 He Did Something, Just Not Sure What That Something Is
Image source: DanielleDryBones
#18 Dog Assembly Instructions Were Unclear
Image source: rnclusive
#19 Her Face When I Tell Her I Love Her
Image source: abbiyah
#20 Couldn’t Find Our Dog This Morning After Letting Her Out, Thought She Ran Away. Turns Out She Dug A Tunnel Under The Playhouse And Got Stuck Like This Trying To Get Back Out
Image source: rainbowtwist
#21 Enjoy This Slideshow Of Dexter, Who Doesn’t Understand His Legs
Image source: Mmmelanie
#22 This Is How He Insists Upon Sleeping
Image source: reddit.com
#23 He’s A Little Special
Image source: courtesy_flush_plz
#24 This Happens Every Time We Make Apple Pie
Image source: Brandalf87
#25 Doug Has More Leg Than He Knows What To Do With
Image source: reddit.com
#26 He Is Just Fine
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Gracie, Baby, Is That Really The Most Comfortable Way To Sleep?
Image source: JackNaks
#28 Our Dog Likes Sitting On Our Cast Iron
Image source: shootpicsnotpeople
#29 I Went To Get My Dry Sheets And Found Him Like This
Image source: lorge47
#30 Very Normal Car Ride
Image source: snotbonnet
#31 I Kinda Hate When He Yawns
Image source: reddit.com
#32 I Don’t Think He Fully Understands The Crate
Image source: JihadiJ0hn
#33 Looooooong Dog!
Image source: jinkeys26
#34 Wait Wait Not Again…
Image source: memezzer
#35 I Didn’t Realize Giraffes Could Be Black And White
Image source: steph_ish
#36 Friends Dog Is One With Kitchen Counter And Wall
Image source: maixmi
#37 I’m Feelin It Too Pupper
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#38 How My Dog Sits On The Couch
Image source: slinkorswim
#39 Dropped A G On A King Sized Bed… First Night And I Already Got Voted Off The Island
Image source: ottocentowi
#40 I Prefer To Use An Essential Oil Diffuser When I Sleep, But To Each His Own I Suppose
Image source: reddit.com
#41 I Like Big Butts And I Cannot Lie
Image source: DeepFriedGuineaPig
#42 Getting Drunk
Image source: Maahee_2
#43 I Pick Up Todd Tomorrow. Here’s The Christmas Photo They Sent
Image source: TannyFox
#44 Dog Sleeping With Toy Under His Chin
Image source: okbamrheman
#45 Dog
Image source: triumvirpotato
#46 My New Puppy Could Lick Her Own Eyeball If She Tried
Image source: dindia91
#47 Picked Up My Dads New Puppy Today, This Is His New Favorite Spot
Image source: Definitely_Jesus
#48 Don’t Quite Think He’s Mastered Sitting On The Couch Yet
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Aga Of Absolutely Busted Positions My Dog Likes To Sleep In
Image source: kiliick
Follow Us