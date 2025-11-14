“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: People Are Posting Pictures Of ‘Malfunctioning’ Dogs

The endless lockdowns, restrictions, and constantly-changing regulations are putting all of us on edge. And it’s not just us, human beings, who are going a bit… derpy. Our four-legged canine companions, our bestest boys and girls, are joining in and acting weird in the most adorable and hilarious ways.

Don’t believe us? Have a scroll through this fabulous list about the ‘What’s Wrong With Your Dog’ subreddit, an online community of nearly 1.1 million dog-loving fans. Upvote their best new photos and be sure to check out their group when you have a chance. We promise, you’ll have a whole new appreciation for the range of emotions and depth of character that doggos have.

#1 Dog On A Beach

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Such A Cute Dog

Image source: reddit.com

#3 The Face He Makes When He’s About To Bark

Image source: reddit.com

#4 When One Sits On The Wall, Obviously The Other Has To, Too

Image source: Ciavagliajm

#5 It’s Called Love, Samantha

Image source: sachbaylinstern

#6 What Now?

Image source: WarDSquare

#7 Meet Loki. He Likes To People Watch

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Sniff Snoff (He Was Mid Yawn. I Used The iPhone 11 Zoom Out Feature, And Boom)

Image source: hippobigbooty

#9 Before Vet… After The Good Meds

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Give You Bernard. No Discernible Reason To Do That, He’s Just Weird

Image source: rolacl

#11 Apparently This Is More Comfortable Than The Bed I Bought Him

Image source: Palerminiu2

#12 Men And Women Fled In Horror, When The Creature Emerged From The Depths

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Shiba.exe Has Stopped Working

Image source: reddit.com

#14 My Mom Just Sent Me This Picture Of Her Dog Sleeping On The Couch

Image source: reddit.com

#15 I Just Want To Poop In Peace

Image source: multichrismax

#16 She Has A Weird Obsession With Rocks. This Is Her Collection

Image source: reddit.com

#17 He Did Something, Just Not Sure What That Something Is

Image source: DanielleDryBones

#18 Dog Assembly Instructions Were Unclear

Image source: rnclusive

#19 Her Face When I Tell Her I Love Her

Image source: abbiyah

#20 Couldn’t Find Our Dog This Morning After Letting Her Out, Thought She Ran Away. Turns Out She Dug A Tunnel Under The Playhouse And Got Stuck Like This Trying To Get Back Out

Image source: rainbowtwist

#21 Enjoy This Slideshow Of Dexter, Who Doesn’t Understand His Legs

Image source: Mmmelanie

#22 This Is How He Insists Upon Sleeping

Image source: reddit.com

#23 He’s A Little Special

Image source: courtesy_flush_plz

#24 This Happens Every Time We Make Apple Pie

Image source: Brandalf87

#25 Doug Has More Leg Than He Knows What To Do With

Image source: reddit.com

#26 He Is Just Fine

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Gracie, Baby, Is That Really The Most Comfortable Way To Sleep?

Image source: JackNaks

#28 Our Dog Likes Sitting On Our Cast Iron

Image source: shootpicsnotpeople

#29 I Went To Get My Dry Sheets And Found Him Like This

Image source: lorge47

#30 Very Normal Car Ride

Image source: snotbonnet

#31 I Kinda Hate When He Yawns

Image source: reddit.com

#32 I Don’t Think He Fully Understands The Crate

Image source: JihadiJ0hn

#33 Looooooong Dog!

Image source: jinkeys26

#34 Wait Wait Not Again…

Image source: memezzer

#35 I Didn’t Realize Giraffes Could Be Black And White

Image source: steph_ish

#36 Friends Dog Is One With Kitchen Counter And Wall

Image source: maixmi

#37 I’m Feelin It Too Pupper

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#38 How My Dog Sits On The Couch

Image source: slinkorswim

#39 Dropped A G On A King Sized Bed… First Night And I Already Got Voted Off The Island

Image source: ottocentowi

#40 I Prefer To Use An Essential Oil Diffuser When I Sleep, But To Each His Own I Suppose

Image source: reddit.com

#41 I Like Big Butts And I Cannot Lie

Image source: DeepFriedGuineaPig

#42 Getting Drunk

Image source: Maahee_2

#43 I Pick Up Todd Tomorrow. Here’s The Christmas Photo They Sent

Image source: TannyFox

#44 Dog Sleeping With Toy Under His Chin

Image source: okbamrheman

#45 Dog

Image source: triumvirpotato

#46 My New Puppy Could Lick Her Own Eyeball If She Tried

Image source: dindia91

#47 Picked Up My Dads New Puppy Today, This Is His New Favorite Spot

Image source: Definitely_Jesus

#48 Don’t Quite Think He’s Mastered Sitting On The Couch Yet

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Aga Of Absolutely Busted Positions My Dog Likes To Sleep In

Image source: kiliick

