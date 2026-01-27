Woman Decides To Completely Change Her Style, Ignores Partners Comments About Not Liking It

The 2020 lockdown was a weird time. Some were trekking across the land looking for more toilet paper to stock up on, others watched seven seasons of a show in one day, others turned to making sourdough at home. Everyone had their own mechanism for keeping sane.
But one woman discovered that her plan, to change up her personal style, didn’t go over well with her partner. A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong for constantly and consistently criticizing their girlfriend’s new fashion and hair color choices. As one can imagine, this caused no small amount of drama in their household.
Changing up one’s style is a relatively normal thing to do
Image credits: ADDICTIVE_STOCK/Envato (not the actual photo)
But one netizen decided they hated their GF’s new clothes and decided to tell her that directly
Image credits: tonodiaz/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: wfhstress2020
One reader wanted more details
A handful saw the author’s point of view
But many thought he was being controlling
Follow Us