Man Proposes To His GF With A Ring He Has Been Hiding From Her For Over Three Years

Elan Gale from Los Angeles, California has just raised the bar for everyone who’s thinking about proposing. Years ago, the man and his then-girlfriend, Molly, were just wandering around when they stumbled upon her dream ring. They had some fun with it in the shop and Molly thought that was the end of it. However, Elan had a plan.
He secretly bought the ring and hid it behind their bed. Years later, he finally took it out. Continue scrolling to read how Elan popped the big question in his viral Twitter thread.
However, if nothing comes to mind, you can hire professionals. One of the services The Yes Girls provide is organizing marriage proposals (yes, it’s a thing). They’ve planned over 3,000 custom proposals within the US and abroad and are confident they turn anyone’s dream a reality.
There are four packages customers can choose from, with the basic offer standing at $399. The cooperation begins when the client fills out a relationship questionnaire that allows The Yes Girls to get to know them and their future fiancée. Then, they draft a few personalized step-by-step marriage proposal ideas and wish you good luck. Other plans also include planning the event, and everything it takes to get it done.
Alexandra Uritis, event design and proposal planner for the company, said there are things everyone should do before they begin obsessing about the ring. “This might seem obvious, but before you start plotting, it’s important to make sure you both have marriage on the brain,” she told BRIDES. “Talk to your partner about the future. Let them know that one day you’d like to be married, and ask if they see marriage in their future, too. Nervous about making this conversation feel too much like a proposal? Keep it broad by discussing your best friend’s recent engagement, and lead into it that way. Is it a hard conversation? Yes. But hopefully you’ll come away from it with an idea of what your partner will say when you open that ring box.”
Uritis said you should also have a chat with their parents. “Old school? Yes. Important? Also yes (depending on the family). If your partner has hinted in any way that you need to ask his or her parents for their hand in marriage, do it. That doesn’t mean your partner is anyone’s property, though. Try something like this: ‘I am deeply in love with your son/daughter, and we want to spend our lives together. I am planning to propose, and want you to be involved in this exciting moment.'”
Now that you’re underway, think hard about the type of proposal your partner will love. It can be a grand gesture, an intimate moment, or a surprise surrounded by family and friends. Whatever your budget is, Uritis advises to first hone in on a beautiful, sentimental spot, which you can easily glamorize to set the mood. “Find a cool space that means something to them—it can just be your cozy living room, but you deck it out with tons of candles and it completely changes the feel of the space, and you can make it special to them.”
People absolutely loved Elan’s story
Image credits: GraceanneParks
Image credits: Niffer03801
Image credits: EwdatsGROSS
Image credits: _jodes__
Image credits: hereslauren
