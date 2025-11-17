30 Wildly Expensive Things These Adults Thought Were Very Cheap When They Were Kids

Many things change when you move out of your parents’ home and start your new chapter as an (official) adult, but money is often the most pressing concern. Taking care of your financial matters usually helps alleviate stress in numerous areas of life.

However, that’s easier said than done. Reddit user ForeignReviews asked everyone else on the platform “What item did you not realize was expensive until you became an adult?” and their question immediately went viral.

As of today, it has 6.1K upvotes and 5.6K comments, proving that managing your personal budget can be harder than it looks. From owning a vehicle to grocery shopping, here are some of the areas that were mentioned the most.

#1

my parents split up when I was a kid in the 90s, and I remember going to my dads apartment in another city, and him cooking us steak on the grill. I always loved that.

Once I moved out I was like “wait steak is how much? Why the hell did Dad keep feeding us this?”

Then I realised he was eating poverty meals all week to treat his kids on the weekend.

For his 60th birthday us kids pooled our money and took him to arguably the best fine dining restaurant in my province for the full tasting menu. Seeing him light up at trying things like caviar and truffles for the first time made me realize how much he has sacrificed for us.

So yeah, steak is expensive.

Image source: KFBass, RDNE Stock project

#2

Pets

Hairhelmet61 replied:
They’ve gotten so expensive over the past few years. It used to be $50 for a yearly exam with shots for each of my pets. Then it went to ~$100. Now it’s over $200. That doesn’t include any flea treatments or medications for minor things they might find. Those also cost about double what I used to pay. I have four pets, and three are geriatric. I went from being able to afford their care for most of their lives to having to save up for their checkups.

Image source: TeacherLady3, Andrew Neel

#3

Kids. I’m amazed how my parents could afford me

314159265358979326 replied:
My grandfather never earned more than $35,000 a year, raised five kids, and died a millionaire. WTF.

Image source: only_stupid_answers, Tatiana Syrikova

#4

New tires. Most unexciting $1,000 purchases I have ever made.

CunnyMaggots replied:
Right? I remember buying new tires for my car for $20 each. Then I remember that was in 1999 and my car had tiny 12-inch rims.

Image source: PRCraig, https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-blue-coveralls-standing-beside-an-orange-car-checking-on-the-tire-6870331/

#5

Glasses. I have awful eyesight and an astigmatism and got quite a shock when I had to pay for my own prescription glasses for the first time.

Image source: Heavy_Mycologist_104, Dominika Roseclay

#6

Legos. My god. How my parents ever got me any, I’ll never know.

Image source: Caseated_Omentum, FORTYTWO

#7

gas

caffeine5000 replied:
I recall one glorious summer in the mid- to late ’90s when it was 79 cents a gallon. My friends and I would just drive around and hang out because it was cheaper than mini golf or the movies! My little Toyota at the time got 38–40 miles per gallon!

Image source: Covertuser808, Erik Mclean

#8

gotta be furniture

Stetikhasnotalent replied:
When I bought my house, I only had a bed in the master bedroom, and all my friends kept saying, ‘You make good money, just buy furniture — you could have it furnished in a month.’ Then they bought houses and now understand why it took me a year to furnish my house.

Image source: harrisrichard, Charlotte May

#9

Cars, all grown ups had them, maybe even multiple. I still think its insane that some cars are more expensive than a 2 bedroom apartment

Image source: Tommer_nl, Esmihel Muhammad

#10

Getting something framed. Holy cow!

VIDCAs17 replied:
I’m getting two 130-year-old maps framed. After I factor in nice frames, preservation glass, and other custom details, the total is over $500. And there was a sale going on during my purchase.

Image source: jabberwocky_, Samson Katt

#11

Owning a house. Not so much the mortgage, but everything else that you don’t really think about when you’re young and dumb. Insurance, yard upkeep, tools, routine maintenance, emergency maintenance, misc supplies, etc.

Image source: Guac__is__extra__

#12

Food is both more expensive and goes bad quicker when you’re an adult.

ariana61104 replied:
I honestly love grocery shopping, but it’s just so expensive. I often look for deals and will buy generic/store brand on most items. My biggest tip for ‘goes bad quicker’ is to always get from the back because usually that’s where the longer-lasting stuff goes.

Image source: BriSnyScienceGuy, Gustavo Fring

#13

My teeth.

NoThanksJustLooking1 replied:
Seriously! I have almost all filled-in teeth from not taking care of them as a kid, but now every time I go to the dentist, they want to charge me $10,000-plus after insurance to fix stuff that’s been fixed before. Almost every year! I can’t afford that!

Image source: Bumfuzzled_Hobgoblin, Anna Shvets

#14

A good pair of shoes will set you back a bit, especially if you need more specialized ones for whatever reason.

Image source: sedition-, Jens Mahnke

#15

Health Insurance

Beverice replied:
My employer health insurance would cost me ~20% of my paycheck, so now I don’t have health insurance.

Image source: anon, Andrea Piacquadio

#16

Electricity, I thought it was as free as the air we breathe so would have my bedroom lit up like a Christmas Tree 24/7, my poor parents!

Image source: Scott_EFC, Burak The Weekender

#17

Bras

Delouest replied:
I went through breast cancer treatment, which includes a mastectomy and reconstruction. My old bras didn’t work for my current chest, so I had to replace my entire bra drawer. It cost more than I paid for my surgeries after insurance.

Image source: cat7932, cottonbro studio

#18

Groceries

Image source: whichwaylady, Maria Lin Kim

#19

Rugs

[deleted] replied:
I’ve never been able to get my head around why rugs are so expensive! And I’m not even talking a handmade, intricate one. Just a standard mass-produced thing.

Image source: TealBlueLava, Lisa Fotios

#20

Life itself! EVERYTHING!

Image source: anon, Nicola Barts

#21

Work done by tradesmen. Plumbers, carpenters, masons, etc. If you have to pay someone to do it for you, it’s going to be cost prohibitive.

Nanojack replied:
I wanted to save up a bit, so I waited a year. I called him again, and he said it was $6,500. I had only saved up $4,000 and wanted to do some other things as well, so I waited another year. Called him again and he said $8,000. At this point, I didn’t see the price ever going back down, so I pulled the trigger in June this year and gave the dude $8,500.

Image source: royaldunlin, Ksenia Chernaya

#22

Going to restaurants to eat. Of course as I child I never paid for anything, so I was admittedly shocked when I became an adult and had to pay my restaurant bill for the first time. Had no idea it was so expensive.

Grokent replied:
When I was a young man in 1999, I remember a date at Olive Garden cost me $32 on the high end. Now I can hardly go to dinner for less than $90.

Image source: TakenOva4Da99, Pixabay

#23

Travelling

ChuushaHime replied:
When I was a kid, I thought the expense was in the plane tickets and in the sightseeing. The cool stuff, right? Nope. Turns out it’s pretty easy to find reasonably priced plane tickets, and sightseeing really isn’t all that expensive at all. But lodging? The barrier to entry is stupidly high. There isn’t a hostel culture in the US, so you’re facing a barrier to entry of like $80/night for a total shithole, $120/night for a barebones economy room, or $150-plus a night for actual comfort. And that’s before the high taxes and fees that hotel rooms incur.

Image source: moreissuesthanvoguex, Mikhail Nilov

#24

Daycare. It’s like buying a new car every year.

Image source: mGreeneLantern

#25

Mattresses

Image source: puckit

#26

Pizza was always chalked up to me as “cheap food for a big group,” and it’s definitely cheaper than taking people to a sit down restaurant, but, unless you’re buying BOGO pizza from Domino’s, it’s ridiculously expensive.

The run-of-the-mill local pizza place across me has a large cheese pizza for $22… with toppings some of their large specialty pizzas top $31. And an extra large with toppings can go as high as $36. All of this is before tax and tip and—*gasps* delivery fees.

I live in a more expensive area of the US for sure, but it’s hard to justify grabbing a pizza for myself when I could get a pretty nice Italian dinner for the same price at a fairly upscale place.

Image source: AnnonPenguin, Pixabay

#27

Property taxes. My property taxes were about $4500 when I first bought my house in 2019. Increased to over $9200 this year.

Homes value has gone from $145k to appraised value of $420k.

Image source: Appropriate-Battle32, Tima Miroshnichenko

#28

Patio furniture cushions. Seriously WTF?!?

Image source: momo098876

#29

Toilet paper! Like talk about actually flushing money down the toilet.

Image source: MildlyOblivious, Anna Shvets

#30

Entertainment. I didn’t understand why we never went to the movies or Chuck E Cheese or out to dinner as a family of 5. I get it now.

Image source: Butterfly21482, Felipe Bustillo

