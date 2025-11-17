Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Type Of Coffee Or Drink? (Closed)

Sprite, Cola, coffee, water, all amazing drinks.
So what’s your favorite? It might be the flavors, or the texture, or the way it’s so easy to make or obtain, let us pandas know!
#1
I’m English so my favourite coffee is actually tea
#2
iced mocha latte!
#3
Pint of Erdinger Weissbier.
#4
If it’s fresh, Coffee, no sugar, no cow juice.
If it’s from a shop, same, but with a drop of peppermint if it’s available.
#5
Tea, but narrowing it down to one type is hard. I drink black tea with milk as my everyday drink, but sometimes I have rooibos, lemon and ginger or other herbal tea.
#6
Fresh brewed Iced Tea with a sprinkle of sugar on top
#7
Iced tea, mixed with lemonade, it’s really good, and easy to make.
#8
A monster boba drink or a caramel macchiato
#9
If you mix butterscotch chips(the ones that look like chocolate chips) with hot chocolate, my goodness it’s delicious
#10
Bubble tea will always be my favorite.
#11
Chai tea latte
#12
Straight black coffee. Preferably Kirkland brand from Costco.
For a cocktail I’d take a brown derby, though I’d mostly take a nice peaty Scotch.
An ice cold Miller Lite on a hot day is my beer of choice.
And for lunch I have a Diet Sun Drop every day.
#13
Black. I currently grind up some dark roast beans. Fresh and hot.
Once every year or 2 I’ll get a mocha Frappuccino
