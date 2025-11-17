Hey Pandas, What’s A Common Stereotype That Gets On Your Nerves? (Closed)

It can be anything, there’s a lot of annoying stereotypes out there!
That only white people can be racist.
Black cats being bad luck. I have a black cat and she’s only been good luck. So many black cats are euthanized just because people think they’re bad luck. I hope whoever was stupid enough to make this up was eaten alive by BLACK cats. Because you never, EVER upset a cat
That being woke is bad. The way that word has been manipulated into an insult is frustrating. How can being aware of the systemic and institutionalized racism be a negative thing anywhere? Nope! Just sweep it all under the rug! For shame!
That Christians are either stuck-up or hypocrites. Some are, but everyone deserves the benefit of the doubt.
(The Christians I’m around are really nice, kind, and accepting people.)
A man who isn’t hypersexual and doesn’t have [intercoursing] every woman he sees as a focal point of his existence is CLEARLY gay.
Related: “Men and women can’t be just friends”.
Signed, me, a hetero guy on the asexual spectrum
Well, ALL stereotypes suck. Wait. Did I just stereotype stereotypes. Ack!
The one that drives me crazy right now is the generational garbage: boomer, genx, millenial, etc.
That Pitbulls are naturally vicious and can’t be trusted.
They’re a big animal. They have to be handled and raised properly.
But if you treat them right they are just like other dogs…loveable, huggable floof-faces that make fantastic pets and best friends.
I have a pitbull, btw.🤣
That trans people are mentally ill, they’re not, they just know that they were born the wrong gender.
“All teenagers are stupid”
That all “Boomers” (people in a certain age group) are too senile to operate a smart phone, have no idea what younger people are doing, don’t know how to decorate their homes, are hogging their money and jobs for themselves. You know, you see those lists of how dumb we are everywhere. We are none of those things.
“Boys will be boys”. Hate it when people say this, especially mothers of little boys.
That goats resemble the imagery of the devil. That’s not fair to any animal. Even though they head-butted me a few times it’s still underserved.
That anyone who is diagnosed as psychotic is a dangerous ‘nutter’ who is out to kill everyone and they should all be locked away in a psychiatric hospital.
Psychosis means you experience things that others do not (such as hearing voices, smelling strange odours or seeing unusual people) and can be very upsetting. However, with therapy and medications most of us live happy, productive lives and do not need to spend time in secure hospital settings. If we ever do need to be hospitalised, it is often because we are exhibiting behaviour that is likely to harm ourselves, not others.
That overweight people are lazy, self-loathing, lack disciple or are ignorant.
All chinese know/can Kung Fu
That blondes are dumb. I am one of the smartest students in my grade, and rarely fail homework assignments. I know this stereotype isn’t used as much as it once was, but it’s still used.
The whole Karen thing. just stop.
Useless lesbian. (Originally it’s fine but it’s weird how commonly it’s used by non-lesbians almost obsessively)
Or, I’ve seen characters who people headcannon as lesbians but they “dated a man.” Yeah, we don’t work like that. Figuring yourself out is a journey and considering how compulsory heterosexuality exists, lesbians having been with men exist, to say that they don’t is sold gold star lesbian bs.
just because im asian doesn’t mean im Chinese u lil s**t its so f*****g annoying
that being an addict makes you a bad person.
That lesbians hate men. I’ve never hated men and have included them amongst my close friends (gay and straight). I just don’t click with them on a sexual level and I LOVE women.
Stereotypes can be like pesky flies, buzzing around and irritating our thoughts. One stereotype that truly gets under my skin is the notion of “Alpha males.”. I find myself cringing at the oversimplified idea of what an “Alpha male” should be. It’s as if we’re stuck in a time loop, unable to move beyond traditional notions of dominance and assertiveness as the only indicators of strength. Even more irritating, this stereotype ignores the complex human qualities that play a role in effective leadership. Leadership is more than having the loudest presence or exhibiting authority. It embraces empathy, resilience, and the ability to foster collaboration—traits that anyone, regardless of gender, can possess and leverage to make a meaningful impact.
A few.
On young parents, particularly mothers. We seem to get the brunt of scrutiny over young dads. (Whenever people see a young dad with his kids people think he’s working like a dog, doing all the sacrificing and a “hero” for sticking around.) But this is what I’ve heard:
“Teen/young adult moms don’t raise their kids. They make the grandparents raise them.”
“Young moms are all irresponsible.”
“She got pregnant because she flirts too much. Look at how she dresses. That’s definitely how she became a mom at young age.”
“Ugh. Look at her with that kid. Sponging off the taxpayers while we work.”
Being a young mom, myself, and having been around many other mothers and fathers of all ages, I cannot speak for everyone. Everyone is an individual, who became pregnant when they did. Not every teen mom is so irresponsible, a high school drop out nor pawning their kids off to their parents. And not every older 30/40/50 something parent is super responsible, has it made and not having a bunch of people watch their kids while they go out to clubs and bars.
Even now that I’m older, my daughter has grown, I get the question of how old I am and how old my daughter is, because they think we’re sisters or friends. Then they want to know how old I had her. If it’s not co-workers asking, people want to know where I work, if I work, how much I make, make the assumption I got a GED after asking if I finished High School. (I completed Grade 12 with diploma and enough credits.) They also want to ask about my daughter’s dad, if he’s still around, paid child support. Like, really invasive questions one wouldn’t bother asking any other person. Although our parents definitely helped out and were supportive, we were the sole parents raising our daughter. I took her to all of her doctor, dentist, speech therapy, developmental, optometry, hearing appointments, parent teacher conference meetings and brought her to and from school, for most of the time.
I’ve had people ask if I’m high, assume I do drugs, live off welfare or and party all the time.
“People who work for minimum wage/low pay at an “unskilled” job did something wrong in their life if they’re older than a teenager.”
“They are uneducated, High School drop outs and don’t have any skills to contribute to a “real” career.”
People who mutter this drivel can f**k off. The fact there has to be minimum wage laws, and the government has to basically force employers to give their employees raises by raising the min. wage, says more about those companies than the personal lives of the employees.
Oh, hey. Here’s an idea. Have a chat with people and get to know them. You may be quite surprised how much in common you have with someone, despite their financial levels.
That young people don’t/can’t have medical issues. If someone’s under the age of 25 or so, a lot of doctors tend to dismiss what they say because they’re “young and don’t have enough knowledge/wisdom yet”. It really shouldn’t be that way. You know your body the best, if something doesn’t feel right you MUST keep at the doctor until you get the tests/procedures you need. Go for a second opinion at another doctor’s office if you have to as well.
That all furries are zoophiles/pedophiles, and think they are animals. There are a few more stereotypes that involve furries, but these ones bother me the most.
When you are married and people ask, when are you having children?
That all people who wear cat/wolf ears are furries. Maybe they just like that animal and they think it’s cute. It doesn’t mean they think they’re that type of animal. Cats/rabbits are also often considered “kawaii” as well so maybe they’re just into that aesthetic.
That ALL Southern people are ignorant racists.
I have a few, but these two get on my nerves the most
All Asians excel at classes. I’m Asian, I do excel at classes, but that’s only because I study.
Furries/therians are zoophiles. They’re not, all the furry/therian friends I have are chaotic goofballs who love watching cat videos
That pretty people coast through life by virtue of their good looks/assumed sexuality. That stereotype often leads to tragic consequences for the pretty person, especially if they’re female.
“All Asian kids are super smart” JUST BECAUSE I’M ASAIN DOESN’T MEAN I DON’T WORK HARD
As a white man, I find it strange the African-Americans are stereotyped as being obsessed with fried chicken and watermelons, and therefore they are stupid, because…reasons?
I desperately need context for this one.
That all Mexicans do is eat tacos, wear sombreros, and listen to mariachi music. As a Mexican, I can confirm that yeah, tacos are good and all, but we eat other foods too lmao. And we don’t wear sombreros every day. And we don’t ONLY listen to mariachi music.
That all autistic personne are like “ Rain men”.
I don’t see it as much these days, but the stereotype of “if you have tattoos, you must be some kind of trouble maker” I never understood how that idea came about. I knew a girl who got fired from her job because her boss found out she had a tattoo that couldn’t even be seen unless she was wearing a low cut shirt. It was a teddy bear with her parents names tattooed above her heart. They’d passed in a car accident. But he just immediately decided she was a delinquent because she had a tattoo and was “no longer fit for the company”
Sexism. I’m a female vet. I’ve driven tanks. I have lived in the woods in a canvas tent and hung out in trenches in the dead of winter. Now I’m a mold inspector and I crawl under houses and I actually chose my profession. A client calls and sets up an appointment and he thinks there might be a problem with his crawl space. At the end of the conversation I say so I’ll see you at 10 am tomorrow. “Wait, what?” He says, you’re coming?!” . “Is there a problem?” I ask..”But you’re a girl!” He emphatically replied..”And??!!” Seriously?
What?
Contrary what angry politicians tell you, many Russians aren’t waremongering criminals. Many are peaceful, friendly people. In fact, my father died fighting in that dictatorship on the Black Sea this year.
That being Bi-sexual means you’re a s**t
All mentally ill people are either “literally the Joker” or “adult babies”. We’re people, not violent threats or burdens. We deserve respect too.
I know some pandas have already said similar things but, just because I’m a short AF asian doesn’t make me good at math. My shortness does not somehow enhance my mathness. I am very bad at math.
That men are better at science
That all Americans know nothing about the rest of the world, love guns and expect everyone to conform to them. I’m not American but I’ve met loads of American citizens and have found all of them to be unfailingly polite, intelligent and incredibly welcoming. Can we ease up on the constant America bashing, please?
That people that work in fast food put you “on hold” because they were too busy talking to their coworkers or playing games or something. NO! It’s because the person in front of you just ordered 40 shakes that the person taking orders has to make
For the last time, homosexuals are not “Saddamites.”
Those saying it don’t clarify what they mean, but I have several LGTBQ+ friends, and none of them support this Iraqi dictator.
That skinny is beautiful and fat is ugly.
One that is something that has been battled against for a while and I have personally witnessed, (especially as the Barbie movie recently came out and books like the blonde identity came out) is the fact that someone born with naturally blonde hair might be thought to be less smart, less understanding, and just a bad/annoying person in general, thankfully I haven’t experienced it much but then that meant when I finally did experience it, it crippled my 7 year old soul….
That all gamers are guys
It really don’t like the stereotype of Italians being moustached plumbers, being rather obsessed with women! Too specific for it’s own good, yet somehow keep showing up in many cartoon I grew up with.
That people who were raised by abusive and/or neglectful parents will necessarily turn out to be abusive/neglectful themselves or have to work incredibly hard on themselves to avoid that.
Important: I don’t mean this in the sense of “Yeah, I was spanked and turned out fine”! It just makes me cringe when people assume I could be choleric or wouldn’t know how to apologize, praise, hug, show love, etc. I have never been in any way like my parents.
I hate it when people will determine someone’s personality by how they look or how many friends they have. I have a lot of friends and the way I dress is what society thinks a “popular girl” should dress like. So when people first meet me they think “ oh great, it’s a stuck up popular girl” and I’m not like that. I know a lot of people in the same situation as well
Uh idk if anyone has said this yet but Pitbulls being aggressive
Although yes Pitbulls can be aggressive if not trained properly they are actually very sweet. Seriously, Pitbulls just ended up with a bad past . If they were known for like anything else they would probably be one of the most popular dogs
I can’t stand when someone thinks just because someone has ADHD they are hyper. This is not true. Also, girls ADHD differs from boys. Look it up. In fact, most girls will be overlooked for it when they actually have it.
That all cats are vicious hateful demonic spawns of Satan or aloof loners.
Sure, it might be fun to say as a joke but I’ve also heard too many people use it as an excuse to hate cats. Cats are individuals and many of them can be very lovable and affectionate.
That all men who do theater/music/english are homosexual. I’m a white, hetero, male, and even though I’ve made no indication that I like guys, I apparently “give off gay vibes” because I’m expressive.
Ooh I am a Christian and one that I have noticed is the fact that some people think that gay people, or people who identify themselves within the group of the lgbtqia+ are not allowed to come to church, I know there are tons of different churches, but at my church, personally we have never said that someone can’t come in, sadly a couple years ago we had to cast someone out because he harmed people in the church, but that does not mean we were saying ‘you cannot come in and worship God’ if you are truly interested in knowing about the word of God or Jesus or anything, no one in our church is going to hold that against you, we don’t care what you look like, we will happily share the word with you, sadly there are a lot of people who profess to be Christians and will be mean to other people who were raised in a different religion, raised a different way, who identify gay, bi, queer, etc,
“Boys will be boys”. Hate it when people say this, especially mothers of little boys.
The “Angry Black Woman” C**p.
It doesn’t need to be explained, just put an ism in front of it.
All autistic people are cisgender white males, good at math, socially awkward, and have a special interest in trains.
As a gay man with a partner, people often ask whose the man and the woman. GTFO FFS.
The dumb, oafish husband trope. I mean, it’s funny in cartoons and sitcoms, but most men I know are perfectly fine changing diapers, cooking dinner and functioning on their own.
That all Republicans in the USA are evil, stupid and are sheeple that binge on Kool-Aid.
Its only the ones still living,,,,,,
That PTSD only happens to veterans
Every girl listening to kpop are stupid and obsessed stalkers. And the male fans are gay.
I spent 24 yrs in the military, both the Army and the Marines….
Stereotypes about the military
You’re only in the military because you’re too dumb to get a real job…
Everyone is brainwashed into unthinking obedience to any order…
That we can’t think for ourselves and that any situation not covered by orders or regulations will cause us to freeze up and not know what to do….
Everyone is trained to be a hair trigger killer….
That just being in the military somehow makes you a better person – more patriotic, pure, honest, and honorable – than anyone else….
That “military grade” or “Milspec” means it’s super-duper quality, nope it means it was made by the lowest bidder….
there’s so many more.
That spiritually oriented and/or psychically gifted people are all weird and kooky, draped in tie dyed outfits and dangly jewellery – as if all people like that are stupid and gullible, believing in ANYthing! (Influence of movies, I guess). Actually, we look pretty ordinary and have day jobs. We cop a lot of flak from people who class themselves as ‘normal’ because ignorance and fear is so widespread. Honestly, it’s more acceptable to be gay than to come out as psychic. Yes, there are frauds but there are fraudulent types in every walk of life. Keep your head on straight, do research and use critical thinking when dealing with anybody you don’t know or a subject you know nothing about.
All African Americans are the same color is false. I have had Egyptian descendant,American born friends. Also, south African descendant American born friends. Every Continent has multiple races and cultures somewhere. Everyone being different makes this earth interesting.
clothes = gender
I cannot tell you how many times kids at school go “you have to dress in between to actually be nonbinary” bro stfu i dress how i want, both my bsfs are trans guys and one wears skirts so people say hes faking or not actually trans. the other is under the stress of trying to be so masc and feeling like he needs to act tough and be a man to be a man and he shuts his feelings away but really hes perfect the way he is and stereotypes are stupid
That Africans are ignorant and Africa is a shithole. Africa invented writing, geometry, architecture, probably wheels, fire, clothing, and math. The oldest buildings are in africa. The oldest calendars. The oldest traces of civilisation and religion. Please f**k off with the racism. You inherited culture from us. Then came back after learning stuff from the chinese (gunpowder) and from the muslims (steel), and destroyed our continent. It is YOUR (colonialists) fault that this place is disorganised.
Puppies are sOoOo much work! I have four month old old pupster and she can stay in her crate for nearly 3 hours! We can also take her on the trips to see my grandma (btw she is a golden retriever)
A lot of people assume that because I have autism, I couldn’t possibly be smart enough to be in advanced placement classes. This leads to a lot of hassle about scheduling and it’s kinda annoying
Hear me! Not all Greeks are gamers!
I don’t know where this stereotype of coming from, but for some reason, many people assume that Greeks are experts in technology and have awkward social skills!
Greeks are a proud people with culture dating back to thousands of years for crying out loud!
Everyone who likes Harry Potter is transphobic. I absolutely despise J.K. Rowling but I still think she is a good author and I like Harry Potter.
that if you are german you are a nazi (it’s also worse because i have blond hair and blue-grey eyes)
That blondes are dumb. I am one of the smartest students in my grade, and rarely fail homework assignments. I know this stereotype isn’t used as much as it once was, but it’s still used.
All of them. Every single one. I mean yeah, SOMETIMES they’re true but not all the time and it bothers me that people just group people based off of opinions
The whole “taco muncher” or “border hopper” thing. Just stop. It’s not funny. Coming from a half-mexican with a Mexican immigrant father/grandparents.
i am an identical twin so people think we like the same things and enjoy shaing every thing and it suck because we are not seen as two different people but as one person. so if 1 gets into trouble we both do. if my twin fails a college class i also get in to trouble. and we dont have names we are just called twin or twins. im 16 to put this into context.
Ridiculously negative assumptions (and nearly every movie portrayal) about Christians – from people who’ve likely never had a serious conversation with a genuine one. Also how casually people bash us without their statements/harshness being questioned.
That people who get good grades hate fun and act like robots. I just like learning.
That all Canadian people are polite…obviously people who think that’s true haven’t met people from Quebec, they’re pretty rude.
That disabled people can’t be independent. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been told that there’s absolutely no way I can live alone/work/go shopping on my own because I’m in a wheelchair.
That all blondes are dumb. My 2 sisters and I are natural blondes. Mom was a natural blonde of Scandinavian descent. My older sister is a concert level pianist with published CDs, she also was a body builder, contestant in the states Mrs. pageant. She has a PhD in Special Education. My younger sister is a retired PA with certification in infection control. I am just a retired RN and certified Case Manager.
We all do, in fact, enjoy blonde jokes. And I love being able to play the blonde card at times. For example: getting an extra distributor cap with the wires, stalling my (older, much older) car in traffic. Getting out and grabbing the extra distributor cap from under the hood, tossing it aside, and driving off. Men as a rule freak out. I just say hey I’m a blonde. Get over it
That Napoli ( Naples) in Italy is not safe! :(
Asains are crazy drivers and are good at math
i’m not sure if they’re real stereotypes but here are mine
– the oh so easily offended people
– religious fanatics
– people who always respond negatively
“Boys will be boys”. Hate it when people say this, especially mothers of little boys. Vi
Dutch people being a******s who can’t take criticism.
I get that the directness is sometimes rude, but realise that Dutch people know how to handle it wich is why they know when someone’s rude en when someone’s direct.
And yes I know being direct is not an excuse for being rude, but most of these are in the same big cities, where everyone can find an a*****e.
Also saying someone’s a a*****e is not criticism (and almost no one can take criticism)
that christian people are homophobic and do not like to discuss topics such as evil, god in different religions / cultures, different views on death, and of course they cannot ever listen to black metal. (i’m a gay christian who loves a good debate and loves black metal haha and most ppl cant really figure it out)
that someone who is on a plant based diet is automatically supporting vegan ideology and expects others to be on a vegan diet as well
That all Gay men like either opera or disco music. I’m Gay and I hate both.
