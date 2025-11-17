Hey Pandas, What’s Something Strange That You Absolutely Love? (Closed)

Something that makes you happy that other people would find weird.
#1
boy oh boy do I love a healthy debate! not for the sake of winning, but for seeing a new veiw point with acceptance, and for gain on both sides! it makes you think about your side, and understand the other! heck maybe change your pov!
#2
Bugs :D I love bugs so much, especially things that harvestmen that most people think are creepy even though they’re harmless.
I also love hearing people infodump. Even if it’s something I don’t know ANYTHING about, or it’s a subject most people would get bored with. I love hearing people talk about things they’re genuinely enthusiastic about.
#3
The specific blue color of airport runway lights! I find them entrancing.
Really noisy cats. I miss my boy, who talked, yammered and yelled all the time, and who purred like a tractor. The world is quiet and dull without him.
Flicking or tapping a metal pole or sign that resonates nicely. Urban “gongs.”
#4
Pimple popping videos.
