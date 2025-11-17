Hey Pandas, What’s Something Strange That You Absolutely Love? (Closed)

by

Something that makes you happy that other people would find weird.

#1

boy oh boy do I love a healthy debate! not for the sake of winning, but for seeing a new veiw point with acceptance, and for gain on both sides! it makes you think about your side, and understand the other! heck maybe change your pov!

#2

Bugs :D I love bugs so much, especially things that harvestmen that most people think are creepy even though they’re harmless.

I also love hearing people infodump. Even if it’s something I don’t know ANYTHING about, or it’s a subject most people would get bored with. I love hearing people talk about things they’re genuinely enthusiastic about.

#3

The specific blue color of airport runway lights! I find them entrancing.

Really noisy cats. I miss my boy, who talked, yammered and yelled all the time, and who purred like a tractor. The world is quiet and dull without him.

Flicking or tapping a metal pole or sign that resonates nicely. Urban “gongs.”

#4

Pimple popping videos.

