Hey Pandas, What Shows Have You Been Watching Recently? (Closed)

How would you rate them?
#1
House of the Dragon – to much dragging on, a bit disappointing 4/10
A Friend of the Family – excellent Drama based on a true story; creepy at times, but great acting all around 9/10
The Perfect Couple – Netflix series with Kidman and Schreiber – stopped after two episodes 2/10
#2
I’ve been watching a short series on MagellanTV streaming about the history of specific planes. One old famous plane per episode. They have enthusiasts and aviation technicians on the show who restore and fly them so there’s lots of good footage and information. Some of the episodes they go into good detail about the engineering and mechanics of them too.
#3
Lemme go first since I made this! I just finished Mob Psycho 100 earlier today. It was actually so insanely good dude oh em gee!! I’m actually so obsessed its 100 percent a 100/10. The characters are well written, everything in the show eventually has a meaning, the fights are CRAZY GOOD, and the music SLAPS (lookin at you 99.9. Tatsuya Kitani my goat fr 🙏. God I’m a jpop nerd) Not to mention that i literally am Mob omg (we love ourselves a relatable king). Was this post an excuse to infodump? Yes. Yes it was. (And now it’s ur turn pookie dookies!)
