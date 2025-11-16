Hey Pandas, If You Could Invent One Thing, What Would It Be?

If your reading this put the word golden in your answer!
#1
An app that’s like Tinder/Hinge/Bumble, but you can choose what kind of relationship you want. I think it’d be a good way to make friends, find mentors, and for some people, to find a maternal/parental figure. I just think it seems like a golden opportunity, and I’m surprised no one’s done it yet.
#2
Medical nanites that can help speed up the healing process/prevent serious injuries that also happen to look golden.
#3
A printer that can print food like pizza, and it’s so fresh it shines golden! 🍕
#4
A machine that instantly makes clothes. fursuiting would be much easier, and if my laundry isnt done, it wouldnt be a problem
#5
Underwater contacts that you could wear in the place of goggles. Mainly for people who swim for sport (hello, Olympians/long distance swimmers, world-record holders, club/summer swimmers, and high school team swimmers!) and for divers/snorkelers!
They’d cause less drag than normal goggles and look less goofy looking underwater, and I imagine they’d keep water out better.
Now actually making them functionable – that’s the hard part, haha.
#6
Glasses with windshield wipers, a device that lets dogs talk to you, or something that tricks your brain into thinking that things taste different than they actually do. Like lsd but taste buds. Also golden
#7
Sketch book that makes your characters and fantasy worlds come to life. You only have to pre draw them and when your ready say the name of your sketch book in your head 4 times and will be transported into the world you choose! Of course it takes time for the sketch book to give you its name, so you will have to build trust and blablabla. You like it?
#8
A machine to de-assemble weapons… guns, bombs, atomic bombs, etc
No weapons, hopefully, no war
#9
Something that lets you print your visual thoughts onto a computer or piece of paper
#10
A machine that gets what you’re trying to say and helps you when you fumble with your words. It could be an implant or something and it would help you find the words when you have a hardtime expressing yourself
#11
A world peace machine.
It has very big wheels, a small circuit board and has a golden outer layer. It goes round the world at twice the speed of the ISS, wreaking calmness and peace wherever it has the same longitude as at the time.
#12
Roller derby on a platform 50 feet over a large body of water with no rails.
#13
I would make armless crutches (i already have a blueprint) to make people’s legs feel golden! And so they can still walk normally with the crutch
#14
Telekinesis- cleaning will never be the same again.
#15
A super powerful plastic attractor that would rid the oceans, the air and the soils from all the micro plastics that are slowly destroying life. Also, a universal plastic recycling device.
Of course, all that is useless in the long run if international laws don’t change to limit the use and production of plastics.
#16
An uncooker, so if you accidentally overcook your food you can stick it in the uncooker and it reverses it a bit for you.
And since some others are doing two things I’m having the sonic shower too. You can shower without getting undressed or wet and your clothes get clean too.
#17
I’d love to be able to invent a “transporter” like the one on Star Trek. Stand within that circle and you and whatever else is in that circle, luggage, etc would all go at the same time, and to the same place.
#18
Teleporter. Think how much better the environment would be without jet planes and cars. Plus how much richer our lives would be without a daily commute. Going on holiday would maximise time off, and the worst bit (trying to get home) would happen in a blink. Escaping uncomfortable social situations is just a button press away.
#19
A weed killer that only kills Kudzu, and kills it *now*. Something that wouldn’t harm anything else, that could be sprayed from helicopters for maximum coverage. It’s called “the vine that ate the south” for good reason. We need to get rid of it, permanently.
#20
Pandotheramine
#21
A device that turns thoughts into spoke words. As a person who has a difficulty talking to others, it would be very helpful.
