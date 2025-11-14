This Russian Face App Turns People Into Comic Book Heroes

by

Russia has a Marvel of its own – the Bubble Comics company. These weird people did a very weird thing: they taught a neural network by feeding it drawings from Russian superhero comics. Here’s my take: it’s so creepy that it’s downright brilliant!

Russian social networks are filled with users’ photos with the so-called BubbleFace filter applied. Some of the pictures are very funny, while some actually end up being really cool. And even if everyone notes the shortcomings of the network, nobody is shy to show off their results on their pages.

More info: face.bubble.ru

