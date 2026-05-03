Daily Guess The Timeline Game #034 (Apr 26, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Car Masters: Rust to Riches
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2021
Dog Waits 4 Years In The Same Spot Until He Finally Gets Reunited With Owners Who Lost Him
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
57 Fascinating And Unnerving Medical Pics You May Need A Minute To Process (New Pics)
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2026
Milkroad: I Stopped My Monorbicycle And Shooted This Image
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Stumbled Upon An Abandoned Dentist’s House In Connecticut Filled With Vintage Stuff (24 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Thinks Babysitters Don’t Deserve A Living Wage, Gets A Reality Check From Sibling
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025