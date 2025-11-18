“Rural Folks, What Are The Things City Folks Won’t Understand?” (50 Answers)

Many of us who dwell and work in major cities dream of someday moving to the countryside. Nature. Fresh air. Rustic food. Simple living. And friendly neighbors. That’s what we dream about. But in those daydreams, we don’t consider a lot of small but important details that come with life away from the city.
Internet user u/rjroa21 sparked a truly captivating discussion on r/AskReddit. They asked the people living in rural areas to share the things that your average city folks probably wouldn’t understand. We’ve collected some of their coolest insights, from getting stuck behind a tractor in traffic to stargazing and dealing with wild animals.
Real estate investor and co-founder of SparkRental.com, G. Brian Davis, was kind enough to share his thoughts on the pros and cons of rural life with Bored Panda. You’ll find our interview with him as you read on.
#1
How dark it is at night. You see how many stars there are, how bright and gorgeous , how busy the night sky truly is.
Image source: gingerbreadmans_ex, Neale LaSalle / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
In the city, people ignore sirens and pay attention to gunshot sounds. In the country, people ignore the sound of gunfire and pay attention to the sound of sirens.
Image source: StinkypieTicklebum, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Dogs. Dang it! People just driving out and dropping off unwanted dogs. Once some coward dumped their mother dog and her 6 puppies near my front lawn. I hope there is a special place in hell for those people.
Image source: TastyRamenNoodles, Devesh Chander / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
I own a house that sits smack in the middle of three cattle farms.
The other night, I took my dog out to pee well after dark.
There was a weird noise, and a pair of glowing eyes at the end of my driveway. It was, of course, a cow.
I called my neighbor to the North. He drove his UTV down, inspected the cow, didn’t recognize it, and called my neighbor to the south.
He sent his teenage son over in a car with no catalytic converter/muffler. He also didn’t recognize the cow.
Finally, my neighbor from the West was summoned on his ATV. It was his cow.
The rest of us stood there drinking beer and watching the Western neighbor drive his cow home with an ATV.
Good times.
Image source: EarhornJones, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Standing on my back porch in winter and there is absolute dead silence.
Image source: vankirk, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Legitimately being late for school or appointments due to being stuck behind a tractor.
Image source: Bimblelina, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Weird noises in the woods? Deer. Glowing eyes in the shadows? Deer. Something following you down a dark country road? Deer. It’s always f*****g deer.
Image source: BlueLizardSpaceship, FUTURE KIIID / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Leaving your car windows closed at church in the summer so you don’t come back out to a car full of Zucchini.
Image source: Armyjeepguy, Les Bourgeonniers / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Weather changes your life. I’ve sat on the porch with my parents watching hail destroy our wheat crop days before it was due for harvest. There’s nothing you can do. You just watch. I’ve also stood in a circle with my parents and older brother in the yard while we prayed for rain. For farmers, weather is destiny.
Image source: Cranialscrewtop, Дмитрий Зуев / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Sounds are not the scary part. Silence is.
Edit: I had been walking with my younger sister and dog (I was ten, she was eight). Suddenly world went dead silent and my dog froze, trying to huddle near the ground. Almost immediately I had unclipped her. Dog went bounding home, me and sis went to the road. Still utterly silent the whole time. Then my dad comes driving up with the dog and a rifle (we had only been about a mile away). As we’re driving away, what’s in the tree line? A f***ing mountain lion.
Image source: Heyguyshowyallbeen, Simon Berger / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
You need to carefully plan out your shopping needs because that trip to Walmart or Home Depot might be a two hour round trip.
Image source: lockednchaste, Michael Burrows / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Sometimes you need a gun or rifle to ensure the safety of your animals and that doesn’t make you a gun nut.
Image source: agent-assbutt, Chama / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
People waving when two cars pass from opposite directions.
Image source: Chaosinmotion1, T K DHAMU / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
You or someone you know has a personal vendetta against a wild animal in the area.
Image source: NFL_MVP_Kevin_White, Sơn Ngọc / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
No sidewalk? Walk AGAINST traffic.
We learned this as kids – we live in the suburbs now, but my husband also grew up in the same rural area where this was drilled into our heads. It blows my mind to see adults walk with traffic in the suburbs (where there are no sidewalks). And I always want to scream at them: ‘AGAINST the traffic, so YOU can see! It’s for YOUR OWN GOOD!’
For those not in the know: walking against the traffic puts you in better position to see/avoid hazardous vehicles. Walking with your back to traffic coming behind you? Not a great vantage point. Especially in 2024 when most pedestrians have ear buds in.
ETA: I also find myself doing it in parking lots and even if there IS a sidewalk – at this point in my life (53F), it’s ingrained.
Image source: baileybrand, Darwis Alwan / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Nature is brutal and so are animals. That eagle is so majestic in the city, but out here I am cursing it’s existence for f*****g up my chickens. Bears are so cute, but they are annoying as f**k trying to get into the shed where we have to lock up our garbage cans. Deer are so beautiful, but those f*****g a******s eat every f*****g leaf off of a fruit tree sapling and kill it, not to mention all the destruction they will do if your veggie garden fence isn’t high enough.
EDIT: All that being said, still a huge advocate of wildlife and their protection, I’m just saying that out here we integrate back into the food chain so to speak, whereas in the city you are removed from the inconveniences of being in it.
Image source: No_Instance4233, Frank Cone / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
If I call 911, nobody will be here for AT LEAST 30 minutes for EMS, 45 for fire, and an hour for police.
And that’s assuming they have nothing else to do and respond immediately.
If the house is on fire, you call the neighbors. In less than 10 there will be half dozen tractors with water tanks and hoses.
Lop your foot off? Call the neighbors. They’ll drive you to the ER.
Somebody means to do you harm? Shoot back or die waiting for the Sheriff. Your choice.
Image source: headhunterofhell2, Artem Saranin / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
Having your name and age listed in the local newspaper when you’re pulled over for speeding and your family/friends get to give you s**t for it because everyone lives to read the weekly police report.
Image source: Enthoosed, Daria Obymaha / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Full-grown pigs are massive, and terrifying. And they can and will eat someone if ever they get the opportunity.
Image source: Heroic-Forger, Alina Kovalchuk / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
1. You’re gonna see a “lost” or “abandoned” baby rabbit, bird fledgling, or fawn at some point and it’s 98% likely that they don’t “need your help” and the best thing you can do is to walk away.
2. You can free range your chickens or other fowl, but you’re gonna lose some to predators. No, you are not allowed to shoot the hawks. If you don’t like it, keep your birds in a large run.
3. The deer, bear, foxes, and other fluffy animals are not your friends. They are wild. They can and often will hurt you if you get too familiar.
4. You still need to fence your dog or keep it on a leash or a lead. If your dog attacks someone’s livestock, pets, neighbours or their children, or otherwise acts aggressive, your dog will be likely be shot and the law will be on your neighbour’s side. It doesn’t matter if that aggression was actually an attempt to play.
5. No, you are not allowed to jump someone’s fence in order to pet their cows, horses, other animals. Also, those animals may kill or wound you because you’re a stranger.
6. Just because you can’t see anyone actively living in an area doesn’t mean you can dump your trash there, hunt there, or otherwise act like you own the property.
Image source: CatCatCatCubed, Matthis Volquardsen / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
The sound of spring peepers can be deafening. Also, I miss it with all my heart. .
Image source: ODB247, USGS / wikimedia (not the actual photo)
#22
A lot of fake country folk overhype the woods. Any time someone mentions a skin walker that’s your red flag. I live in the woods. Yes the woods can be scary but it’s far from paranormal. The woods are a fine place to explore and gain an appreciation for real tangible nature. Don’t let the boogeyman scare you away from the biodiversity native to your area. Buy a field guide so you can get out and learn something.
Image source: Mousewaterdrinker, Andrei Tanase / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Grew up rural AF, chose to live in the city after becoming an adult.
I’d say the sheer level of how on your own you really are.
A lot of rural folks romanticize it. And it is nice… Unless you are one of the people forgotten or excluded by society. Develop a d**g/alcohol addiction? Have problems getting food? Old age has slowed you down so much that you can’t leave the house? S****y parents that taught you nothing and kicked you out at 18? Cool, that’s all on you. There’s basically no help around, and everyone is so obsessed with this “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” mentality that unless you find the right group, you’re just going to be shamed if you try and get help. Rural cruelty has a whole different depth to it in my experience.
Cities are more densely packed, and that means that charities and nonprofits tend to focus more there in order to reach more people. It’s much easier to get help, and find people who knows someone who can help.
Image source: ShittyPianist, Jeswin Thomas / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
That cute lil’ foxes 🦊sound like screaming banshees at night.
Image source: Stickyfynger, Rok Romih / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
The little wave you give when passing a vehicle going the opposite direction on a country road. Bonus points if you’re cool enough to just raise your first two fingers off the steering wheel.
Also, saying hello to a stranger on a hiking trail, or at least giving a little nod and smile. I can always tell someone isn’t from here when I say “hello” on a hike and they look at me like I’m an alien.
Image source: 2_Raven, Yogendra Singh / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
The abso-f*****g-lute peace there is. No sirens, no, “personal soundtracks” blaring, no traffic noise, cleaner air, darker nights (less street lights), more wildlife & nature.
I’ve lived in NYC before and wouldn’t trade this for the best apartment back there.
Image source: BGFiles, Zetong Li / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I’m reminded of my time at the University of Iowa. A fellow I knew, grad student age, but he wasn’t actively attending, walked with a cane because of a gimpy leg. He’d broke it when he was a child, but he’d tell anyone who asked that he was mauled by a sow.
He said the city people would just laugh it off as a joke. The country people would look at him in horror and say, “And you’re *still alive?!?!”*.
Image source: DrHugh, Mark Stebnicki / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
As a lifetime NYC’er, I just wanna say to any rural folks here on this thread that most of us city folk do not stick our noses up at people that live in your area, despite what you might hear. And speaking for myself, I respect your livelihoods and sometimes envy living in your open spaces. I honestly want us all as Americans to simply appreciate our differences and just get along. Live and let live. And I would love to go to a country hootenanny! thanks.
Image source: Cimmerian_Barbarian, Nout Gons / pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
You’re probably on well water, which means that if the power goes out, you no longer have water. That also means that you get one, maybe two flushes of the toilet, and I bet you’re not top priority for the electric company.
Choose wisely.
Or get a generator.
Image source: psubadger, Dimitrije Djekanovic / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
See that driveway, someone has to plow it.
You manage your own water, sewage and waste. No, that doesn’t go down the drain. Yes the water is treated and drinkable.
You have a generator because when power goes down it stays down for days at a time.
You have a pantry because running out of rice or salt is an hour or more drive says.
You fix your own s**t because getting an electrician plumber or carpenter is hard as hell.
You drive a vehicle with enough clearance because you need it.
That guy cutting hay on the vast majority of the land has been cutting it since before you were born. He chooses when and what time. That time is 6am.
Your mall truck is a joke out here.
Image source: serialhybrid, https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-and-kid-walking-on-downhill-1469880/ / pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
There is no animal control out where I live, and no shelters within 100 miles that will take strays. If you dump your cat or dog, they will be eaten by a predator, starve to death, or be shot.
Image source: Swift_cat, Orkhan Aliyev / pexels (not the actual photo)
#32
If you don’t make dinner you don’t eat. No uber eats or grub hub, no delivery pizza or takeout, unless you want gas station food.
Most places nearby close by 5:00PM on weekdays and have extremely limited hours or are closed entirely on weekends.
It can be pretty damn peaceful. .
Image source: Outrageous-Sweet-133, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#33
Rural australia liver here:
bore water. the sky is inexplicably Bigger. don’t drive at night if you can help it because you WILL hit a kangaroo. stars like nothing you’ve ever seen. leave town and you have no reception. what’s a traffic light? cook your own dinner or you aren’t eating. everyone and their mother owns a beatshit ute. the nearest hospital is four hours away and the local airport is a literal shed in the bush.
Image source: solas_oiche
#34
You can’t buy up a rural property on the cheap and then have big city expectations about the state of your neighbours properties or their behaviour. Welcome to redneckville, sometimes old washers live in the front yard and people park their 18 wheeler rigs in front of their house (and noisily warm them up every morning at 4am).
Image source: ashoka_akira
#35
I know, I’m buried…
You can never fully explain what it’s like on quiet nights when there’s no insects chirping, like in winter. I live on the outskirts of a small town, a mile from the railroad tracks. Even though there was snow on the ground and in the trees, plus dozens of houses between me and the tracks, it sounded like I was standing next to the train at 3am. Loud, loud, loud.
Alternatively, you also never prepare someone for how soothing it feels on a summer night, sitting on the porch, hearing the wind move softly through the trees, insects harmonizing their sweet tones, lightning bugs flittering about, blinking in a chaotic fashion. You just close your eyes, sip your drink, and experience almost total relaxation.
Image source: sinnrocka
#36
Im the city girl that moved to the country. Everybody from here sees deer as a nuisance or as dinner. Six years in, my dumb a*s still think they’re magical.
Image source: notreallylucy
#37
Just how safe it is.
For 13 years I didn’t lock my car up. Hell, half the time I left the keys in the ignition.
Plenty of spring and autumn nights I went to sleep with my front and back doors open. Windows were open 24/7 during those times, even if I were gone.
Also, how easy it is to accrue pets. At one point I had 12 cats, just because strays would show up and never leave.
Image source: Scorponok_rules
#38
The difference of saying that you’re “going to town” vs “going to the city”.
Image source: MrsShenanigans1818, Evgeniy Grozev / pexels (not the actual photo)
#39
Stores not being convenient. The importance of keeping a *good* amount of gas in your vehicles. Lack of street lights. Waiting 45+ mins for an ambulance. No public transport, no cabs, no Uber or Lyft. No food delivery.
Quiet, except for the critters outside. Space. Cleaner air. Neighbours are far. Ticks everywhere! Wood roaches and spiders the size of your hand. Snakes. So. Many. Trees. Catching yourself baby talking possums and raccoons.
Image source: PhoridayThe13th
#40
I leave my doors unlocked when I’m away so the neighbors can get in if they need something.
I have a sleeping porch and I use it often.
We walk through each other’s property without rebuke.
Nobody can hear me if I scream.
Image source: Ambitious-Ad5584
#41
Driving home in a storm. A tree fell across the road in front of us (Mom and daughter). The truck behind us got their chainsaws out of their toolbox and moved that tree withing 15 minutes. Also there is not cell service everywhere. Only one service works consistently from my house.
Image source: iam2s, Lucas Pezeta / pexels (not the actual photo)
#42
What real quiet is like and what real dark is like. I’ve spent time in the city and time in the middle of nowhere, and felt the mental health improve and stress level drop. Ain’t nothing like laying in a hammock in a cool breeze when the nearest human to you is at least a quarter mile away.
Image source: EricTheNerd2
#43
You can just leave things out in the world and there’s no risk of them not being there when you come back another time.
Image source: ARunOfTheMillPerson
#44
Peace and quiet. An aunt from the city stayed and couldn’t sleep as it was too quiet.
Image source: anon, Ana Madeleine Uribe / pexels (not the actual photo)
#45
Country life is slower than your lifespan.
City, you can go year after year seeing new buildings pop up, business, events, etc.
Country life…same county fair every year, maybe a new building every 10 years, new business 5 years.
Image source: Sabre_One, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#46
When you live in a small town and you get into trouble outside of town, then the news gets back to town before you do!
Image source: BoringBob84, George Milton / pexels (not the actual photo)
#47
“Town pants”.
Image source: Embarrassed-List7214, Matt Hardy / pexels (not the actual photo)
#48
That us and intercity people have much more in common than different. Food deserts, poverty, being ignored and our parents juggling jobs to support us. We need to be united and find commonality.
Image source: dirtysyncs
#49
The nearest fire department is you, and your neighbor ten miles away, with a couple flatbed trucks and 500 gallon tanks of water on them.
Image source: AegisofOregon
#50
Not flushing the toilet because the power’s out.
Image source: danattana, Miriam Alonso / pexels (not the actual photo)
