Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Trip You Have Ever Been On? (Closed)

#1
Me and my close family drive to Adelaide every now and then to see my grandparents. Every time we go there I have the time of my life, my cousins come down too most of the time and we do all sorts of things (mostly craft). There is also a park behind their house that we go to almost everyday when we are there, and it’s also where we take annual family photos, since I was 6. It also gives me a nostalgic feeling because I used to live in Adelaide and would see my grandparents regularly, then we moved and I only ever see them every year or so.
We also go and see some family friends when we are there and go to the park outside my very first house that we lived in when I was born (We moved when I was about 5 though). I can’t explain the feeling of nostalgia when I’m there, but it’s overwhelming.
My grandparents have moved, so the big house that they had for almost 40 years is now gone. The parks are still there though! And me and my friends are planning a road-trip in the far future when we get our drivers licences and I am going to show them both places and drive around Adelaide and it’s gonna be awesomeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.
#2
My partner and I were very fortunate to land a 12 week exploration of the Amazon rainforest!
A biology team were looking to do a study and were 2 people short in the support team. In return for a free trip of a lifetime, we had to help with various tasks, from setting up camp & digging latrine holes to assisting collecting samples.
We were warned it would be hard, but my wife and I never felt so alive! There was just so much to see and learn about. They referred to us as ‘the kids’ even though we were all about the same age, because we wouldn’t stop asking questions or saying ‘Can I do that?’ whenever they were doing anything.
To be completely surrounded by nature is like nothing else. The beauty, the danger, the plants, the animals, the surprise waterfall (our first wash in 2 weeks).
We’ve since travelled around world, been to A LOT of countries, but only one place calls us back!
#3
Me and my family wen to comic con. It was awsome. Me and my sister were dressed as robin and starfire. and we got to meet Greg Cipes. If you don’t know who he is he’s the voice actor for Beast boy, my favorite teen titan.
#4
2 years ago I went to Thailand with a bunch of work friends. I had so much fun I made plans to go back. I made reservations for my hotel last week.
#5
This year actually last week I went to saint lucia and then diseny world……. I am not rich even tho it might sound like that hehehe
