Gina Rodriguez: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Gina Rodriguez
July 30, 1984
Chicago, Illinois, US
42 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Gina Rodriguez?
Gina Alexis Rodriguez is an American actress known for her vibrant roles and deep commitment to authentic representation. Her influential work consistently spotlights diverse narratives.
She first captivated audiences in The CW’s Jane the Virgin, a satirical romantic dramedy that earned her a Golden Globe Award. Rodriguez has a production company, I Can & I Will Productions.
Early Life and Education
The youngest daughter of Puerto Rican parents Magali and Gino Rodriguez, Gina Alexis Rodriguez grew up in Chicago, Illinois. Her father was a boxing referee, shaping an early environment of discipline and passion.
Rodriguez refined her talents through intensive training at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Prior to that, she attended St. Ignatius College Prep, focusing on acting after years of salsa dancing.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to actor and mixed martial arts fighter Joe LoCicero, Gina Alexis Rodriguez met him on the set of Jane the Virgin. Their engagement was announced in August 2018, leading to a May 4, 2019, wedding.
The couple welcomed a son in March 2023, and a daughter in December 2025. Rodriguez maintains a public yet grounded approach to her family life with LoCicero.
Career Highlights
Gina Alexis Rodriguez’s career trajectory soared with her breakout performance in the indie musical-drama film Filly Brown. She then secured widespread acclaim for her leading role as Jane Villanueva in The CW’s Jane the Virgin, which earned her a Golden Globe Award in 2015.
Beyond acting, Rodriguez launched I Can & I Will Productions, steering projects that emphasize diverse narratives and Latino community stories. She also voiced Carmen Sandiego for Netflix and executive produced Diary of a Future President.
Signature Quote
“I grew up Catholic. I have Jewish in my family and I attend a Christian church in Hollywood. I am basically all over the place.”
Follow Us