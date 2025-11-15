Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird Your Pet Does? (Closed)

Share the weirdest thing your pet does.
#1
My cat spends the majority of her time in an old box.
#2
My cat likes playing fetch like a dog…
#3
My cat eats my legos!
#4
My dog has a problem with eating dirty tissues. Like literally one time there was a plate of sausage and stuff on the table and she went for the tissue instead of the sausage. She’s crazy.
#5
Whenever my little brother’s fish would see me it would swim up to the side of the tank, promptly bonking its face on the glass. It did this for no one else, just me.
#6
Our young flat coated retriever will eat anything that you give her. We give her a lot of vegetables to make her fill full and I havent found any yet that she dislikes. Even lettuce or cabbage.
#7
My Boston Terrier watches TV. For real, if there is an animal on TV he is glued to the screen. He doesn’t care about people on TV.
#8
My cat will choose a random object (like a book on the coffee table) and crouch on top of it like he’s guarding it. He won’t move for anything. I think he was a dragon in a past life.
#9
My puppy rubes his… Um… back end… on my other dog, me, and my sister
#10
Whenever I whip out my phone my dog straight away looks into the camera and poses. He is soo photogenic. Lol
#11
My hermit crab will always cling on super tight to my shirt and not let me lift her off and she crawls inside it and will not leave
#12
My bolognese dog has a lot of quirks 😅 he squeaks and mumbles instead of barks, hops like a rabbit when he runs, is obsessed with veggies even salad, has the same plush toy hes had since he was a baby and carries it everywhere like its his baby, loves other animals instead of wanting to chase them like all our other dogs have but is actually terrified of dogs, and had phantom pregnancies when he was younger even though hes a boy, he made nests and thought his stuffed toys were ‘babies’ 🤦🏻 And on a walk he enjoys screaming, loudly and constantly. Hes a very unusual dog 😂
#13
My cat Quantum is obsessed with bringing in tiny garter snakes to me (always alive & well) he also loves playing fetch with bottle caps.
#14
When I visit my parents, if it’s dry, I let my dog out to play with the other dogs. It only lasts a few minutes and she’s up on the windowsill demented licking the windows. She literally goes around to all the ground floor windows looking for me. Their neighbor even noticed and compared the dog to a child which made my day because she’s my baby 🥰
#15
my dog bites her toenails. when we hear weird nibbling noises, we know its time to clip her nails.
