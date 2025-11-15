I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

by

In human history, we’ve never streamed, zoomed, and scrolled more than right now. With 10 million metric tons of CO2 per year created by YouTube alone, it represents a rapidly growing energy footprint.

Cue ‘Earth Definition’, a film that shines a light on the scale of carbon emissions caused by online streaming. The initiative asks online video streamers to change their streaming settings from HD down to SD and save 75% of their streaming energy and carbon.

When I heard the Earth Definition idea it grabbed me immediately. It’s so simple; stream at SD and reduce your energy draw and carbon output. Straight off the bat, I knew this film needed a low-fi style. I drew inspiration from early 3D wireframe games like Combat Zone that I remember playing as a kid at our local arcade. I felt that giving the film a naive prototype line-art style would give viewers that sense of optimism you get when an idea is cool and new. It’s the start of something, of asking less of our pixels for the sake of the planet.

Earth Definition

Earth Definition – Beach dude

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Skater girl

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Video server

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Pixel station

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Filling up with HD

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Pixel car

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Phone emissions

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Phone emissions 2

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – HD invaders

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Cute cat video

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Earth Definition – Beach dude and crab

I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day
I Went Low-Fi To Tell The Story Of High Definition Carbon Emissions For Earth Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
26 Photos Of Americans In Their Bedrooms Let Us Take A Glimpse Into Their Private Lives
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Stray Kitten Interrupts Live Newscast And Gets Rescued
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Plumber Shares 10 Honest Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How Garage Rehab has Changed Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2019
Wife Gets Surprise Visitor At Work—Woman Claims Pregnancy After Husband’s Boys’ Weekend
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.