Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing About Life That You’ve Learned? (Closed)

What’s one thing about life that you’ve learned that you will share will the rest of us?
#1
do what YOU wanna do. and dont doubt yourself, even if everyone else is doing something different. everyone has their own path. (ofc there are some exceptions, but yeah)
#2
The only thing you can count on is change.
#3
Don’t climb trees (at least, for me)
#4
• Make the most of your time on this planet, it’s a valuable asset.
• In a world filled with gloom, strive to be a source of support and kindness. It’s a simple yet powerful gesture. Both kindness and support possess the remarkable capacity to assist individuals during their moments of vulnerability. It not only uplifts the spirits of the person you’re assisting but it can also bring about a sense of well-being within yourself.
#5
It really ain’t fair at all and it kinda sucks rlly bad sometimes
#6
You cannot change other peoples’ perception of you. Don’t waste your time trying. What they think about you does not matter anyway (easier said than done, I know). What matters most is what you think about you. Try to think kindly about yourself (again, not easy, I know). It’s easier to think kindly about yourself if you do kind things for others. Small steps. One day at a time.
