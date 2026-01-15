51 Funny Memes That Might Crack You Up With Their Randomness

According to the UK’s Mental Health Foundation, a whopping 74% of people say they’ve felt so stressed in the past year that they’ve been overwhelmed or unable to cope. So if there’s anything you can do to reduce your anxiety, it’s probably a good idea. Get a massage, call up your best friend, make yourself a cozy comforting meal, and ensure that you’re getting enough laughs in!
To help you all squeeze plenty of humor into your day, we took a trip to The Pun Guys Facebook page. This account is dedicated to sharing hilarious, relatable memes, so we’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that instantly turn your frown upside down!
We’ve all heard that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But have you heard what some laughter each day can do for you? According to Natalie Dattilo, former director of psychology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, laughter can work wonders for our health.
“Health care is expensive,” Dattilo told The Harvard Gazette. “If we can find a tool that is as simple as laughter, that is free for the most part, with no side effects and has no contraindications, that would be really great.”
Laughter can improve your mood, decrease your stress levels, reduce your anxiety, and help you bond with others. Meanwhile, laughter can be great for our hormones, as it can lower your cortisol levels and increase your serotonin and dopamine levels.
“When you’re not regularly activating the pleasure/reward centers of the brain they go offline. So, in order to feel good, we have to practice feeling good. And laughing is one of the most cost-effective ways to do that,” Dattilo explains.
While treating mental health issues is a lot more complicated than simply showing someone a few memes, there’s no question that regularly getting humor into your day can help. In fact, Dattilo says she regularly uses laughter to help patients who are struggling with depression.
“Laughter is one of the main tools that I use to help people activate the pleasure and reward centers of the brain, to get them to playfully approach life, make time for that sort of activity as an important pillar of health and wellness,” she shared.
If you’re wondering how exactly you can get more giggles into your daily routine, have no fear, we’ve got you covered. Abundance Therapy Center recommends first starting to look for funny moments in your everyday life. Strange encounters or even moments that might feel devastating at first may be hilarious after you take some time to look at the bright side. Try not to take life too seriously, and you might find yourself laughing more.
Another easy yet effective way to get more chuckles into your life is by consuming funny content. That might mean watching a stand-up comedy special on Netflix, attending a hilarious play in your city, or even just looking at plenty of meme lists just like this one. You may have to put a little effort into seeking out humor at first, but trust me, it will be worth it when your sides hurt from laughing so hard.
In the same vein, social media can be a great place to find plenty of giggles. You can follow comedians, follow meme pages, and share hilarious posts with your friends. Plus, if you get into the habit of sending your closest friends reels and memes that make you laugh, they’ll be likely to start doing the same. Now, you’re giggling to yourself every time you check your phone, and you’re strengthening your friendship!
Abundance Therapy Center also recommends incorporating more spontaneity into your life if you’d like to laugh more. Don’t be afraid to try new things and break out of your comfort zone. Your routine may be safe, but what would happen if you dared to mix it up? Even if you embarrass yourself, that’s probably going to turn into a hilarious story in the future!
