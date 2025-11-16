Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Car plates are government-issued documents and, as such, are a very boring combination of letters and numbers. But hey, who said they have to stay that way? As long as it follows a couple of rules, the said combination can be literally anything. And this is how custom license plate ideas started to emerge.
Some people try to include their lucky numbers or spell their first or last name, but the really creative license plates go one step further. From your favorite character to your nickname and even your mood, car owners come up with so many variations that collecting photos of clever license plates has now become a real hobby.
But humankind wouldn’t be what we are if we didn’t have our sense of humor. So, of course, it was only a matter of time before funny license plates began appearing on the roads. Only limited by the number of characters on the plate, they poke fun at current events or politics, while the bravest might even joke about themselves.
The biggest drawback behind custom-made license plates, also known as vanity plates, is that you need to pay extra to have one issued for you. And although they are not allowed everywhere, more and more authorities are opening up to the idea of issuing customized cool license plates. A survey was conducted in 2007, revealing that among the US states, Virginia had the largest percentage of registered customized plates, while Texas had the lowest.
If you or your friends are considering getting funny vanity plates for your vehicles but can’t figure out how to fit into the regulations established by the authorities in your country or province, we have collected some custom license plate ideas to inspire you. And if you already have a vanity plate, don’t forget to share it in the comments.
#1 My Plate Is On The Right Saw His Plate And Had To Get This Shot
Image source: tylera61
#2 Meeoooww
Image source: ContactHorror
#3 Tops My Interesting License Plate List
Image source: Captain_Chaos7
#4 This Is The Best License Plate I’ve Seen Yet
Image source: geekyspacegirl420
#5 This Car Cut Me Off. I Was Mad Until I Looked At Their License Plate
Image source: PrestoMovie
#6 Decommissioned Police Interceptor
Image source: Shubamz
#7 I’ve Been Holding Onto This One
Image source: hammermal19
#8 I Was At The Right Place At The Right Time
Image source: Papi_Queso
#9 Do License Plates Get Any More Metal?
Image source: T_Money22
#10 Very Appropriate License Plate
Image source: SelectAll_Delete
#11 Solid Advice
Image source: Aggravating_Web_9467
#12 Small Pee Pee
Image source: Footdeep_milelong
#13 The Licence Plate On His Hearse
Image source: blargsnarg
#14 Saw This License Plate Today
Image source: dudestownusa
#15 This Car Outside My Hotel
Image source: Freeornothing
#16 “Not OJ” License Plate
Image source: Working4TheSkinTrade
#17 Best Tesla Vanity Plate
Image source: ivegot2legs
#18 Saw The Best Vanity License Plate Ever Today
Image source: myv6
#19 Just Saw This Bad Boy On The Highway. Zoom In On The License Plate
Image source: cvbrown98
#20 This Is Officially My New Favorite License Plate And Holder Combination
Image source: chibstah
#21 Mike Tyson’s Tesla
Image source: thobbie4
#22 Drunk Drivers Hit My Car And Fled The Scene. I’d Be More Upset If I Didn’t Have The Best Vanity Plate
Image source: Schmorgus-borg
#23 This License Plate With All B’s And 8’s
Image source: Inconspicuousperson
#24 My Mom Caught This Bear In Front An Appropriate License Plate In Lake Tahoe
Image source: South_Lake_Taco
#25 Clever Saab Owner
Image source: StarInkyness
#26 Came Across This Cheeky License Plate Today
Image source: iLoveCalculus314
#27 These 2 Cars Had Some Pretty Identical License Plates
Image source: BanginBananas
#28 Number Plate Of A Van Delivering Portaloos
Image source: Andy_Cohen_1979
#29 Couldn’t A Ford The New License Plate?
Image source: myopinionstinks
#30 License Plate Checks Out
Image source: Veraciouz
Follow Us