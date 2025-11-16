Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

by

Car plates are government-issued documents and, as such, are a very boring combination of letters and numbers. But hey, who said they have to stay that way? As long as it follows a couple of rules, the said combination can be literally anything. And this is how custom license plate ideas started to emerge.

Some people try to include their lucky numbers or spell their first or last name, but the really creative license plates go one step further. From your favorite character to your nickname and even your mood, car owners come up with so many variations that collecting photos of clever license plates has now become a real hobby. 

But humankind wouldn’t be what we are if we didn’t have our sense of humor. So, of course, it was only a matter of time before funny license plates began appearing on the roads. Only limited by the number of characters on the plate, they poke fun at current events or politics, while the bravest might even joke about themselves. 

The biggest drawback behind custom-made license plates, also known as vanity plates, is that you need to pay extra to have one issued for you. And although they are not allowed everywhere, more and more authorities are opening up to the idea of issuing customized cool license plates. A survey was conducted in 2007, revealing that among the US states, Virginia had the largest percentage of registered customized plates, while Texas had the lowest. 

If you or your friends are considering getting funny vanity plates for your vehicles but can’t figure out how to fit into the regulations established by the authorities in your country or province, we have collected some custom license plate ideas to inspire you. And if you already have a vanity plate, don’t forget to share it in the comments.

#1 My Plate Is On The Right Saw His Plate And Had To Get This Shot

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: tylera61

#2 Meeoooww

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: ContactHorror

#3 Tops My Interesting License Plate List

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Captain_Chaos7

#4 This Is The Best License Plate I’ve Seen Yet

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: geekyspacegirl420

#5 This Car Cut Me Off. I Was Mad Until I Looked At Their License Plate

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: PrestoMovie

#6 Decommissioned Police Interceptor

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Shubamz

#7 I’ve Been Holding Onto This One

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: hammermal19

#8 I Was At The Right Place At The Right Time

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Papi_Queso

#9 Do License Plates Get Any More Metal?

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: T_Money22

#10 Very Appropriate License Plate

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: SelectAll_Delete

#11 Solid Advice

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Aggravating_Web_9467

#12 Small Pee Pee

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Footdeep_milelong

#13 The Licence Plate On His Hearse

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: blargsnarg

#14 Saw This License Plate Today

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: dudestownusa

#15 This Car Outside My Hotel

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Freeornothing

#16 “Not OJ” License Plate

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Working4TheSkinTrade

#17 Best Tesla Vanity Plate

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: ivegot2legs

#18 Saw The Best Vanity License Plate Ever Today

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: myv6

#19 Just Saw This Bad Boy On The Highway. Zoom In On The License Plate

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: cvbrown98

#20 This Is Officially My New Favorite License Plate And Holder Combination

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: chibstah

#21 Mike Tyson’s Tesla

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: thobbie4

#22 Drunk Drivers Hit My Car And Fled The Scene. I’d Be More Upset If I Didn’t Have The Best Vanity Plate

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Schmorgus-borg

#23 This License Plate With All B’s And 8’s

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Inconspicuousperson

#24 My Mom Caught This Bear In Front An Appropriate License Plate In Lake Tahoe

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: South_Lake_Taco

#25 Clever Saab Owner

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: StarInkyness

#26 Came Across This Cheeky License Plate Today

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: iLoveCalculus314

#27 These 2 Cars Had Some Pretty Identical License Plates

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: BanginBananas

#28 Number Plate Of A Van Delivering Portaloos

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Andy_Cohen_1979

#29 Couldn’t A Ford The New License Plate?

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: myopinionstinks

#30 License Plate Checks Out

Folks Are Cracking Up At These 30 License Plates As Seen On The Road

Image source: Veraciouz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Deadwood?
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2018
Terrifying Cockroach Inflatable To Make Swimming In The Pool Fun Again
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 People Share Their “They Didn’t Realize I Spoke Their Language” Stories And They’re Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
130 Of The Funniest Dog Memes Ever
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
WGA Strike Has Been Averted So TV is Safe for Now
3 min read
May, 2, 2017
How to Catch Up on Walking Dead before the Season Seven Premiere
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.