104 Mesmerizing Mosque Ceilings That Highlight The Wonders Of Islamic Architecture

by

Mosques throughout the Muslim world have some of the most intricate and exquisite architecture designs ever created by mankind. There’s too much amazing architecture in them to cover in just one post, so we decided to focus simply on the mosque’s ceiling designs – something the faithful might see when they look up to the heavens.

These stunning pictures show just how heavily mathematics and geometry featured in Islamic architecture in the Arab world and elsewhere. The repeating perfect spirals and geometric forms in the amazing buildings are reminiscent of the intricate mandalas found in Buddhist art as well.

Iran is known for its extraordinary collection of stunning mosques, which we wrote about here, but there are beautiful mosques elsewhere as well. We’d love to see your amazing photos of mosque ceiling ideas submitted below and invite you to vote for your favorites!

#1 Fatima Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran

Image source: imgur.com

#2 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Ramin Rahmani Nejad

#3 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji

#4 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Mohammad Domiri

#5 Sheikh Lutf Allah Mosque,Isfahan, Iran

Image source: Ali Kordzadeh

#6 Vakil Mosque, Shiraz

Image source: Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji

#7 Shah Mosque , Isfahan, Iran

Image source: Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji

#8 Jalil Khayat Mosque, Arbil, Iraq

Image source: Karam

#9 Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Image source: Habib Q

#10 Taj Mahal Mosque Ceiling

Image source: Eburgh

#11 Grand Mosque of Isfahan, Isfahan, Iran

Image source: Ali Kordzadeh

#12 Wazir Khan Mosque, Lahore, Pakistan

Image source: Salman Arif

#13 Fatima Masumeh Shrine, Qom, Iran

Image source: Fatima Masoumeh

#14 Al Soltan Qalawoon Mosque, Cairo, Egypt

Image source: Abdelrahman Assem

#15 Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Andrew Schneider

#16 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: my2200

#17 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Mohammad Reza Domiri Ganji

#18 Sheikh Lutf Allah Mosque,Isfahan, Iran

Image source: wikimedia.org

#19 Bahaud-Din Naqshband Mausoleum, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

Image source: Zak Whiteman

#20 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: my2200

#21 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Amin Abedini

#22 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Amin Abedini

#23 Nasir Al-Mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Ramin Rahmani Nejad

#24 Selimiye, Edirne- Turkey

#25 Sheikh Lutf Allah Mosque, Isfahan, Iran

Image source: Mohammad Domiri

#26 Ali Ibn (ebne) Hazem Holly Shrine. Shiraz, Iran

#27 Jame Mosque of Yazd, Yazd, Iran

Image source: Mohammad Domiri

#28 Mihrab Dome, Mezquita, Cordoba, Spain

Image source: Aidan McRae Thomson

#29 Dom Of The Rock Mosque, Jerusalem, Palestine

Image source: blairseitz.photoshelter.com

#30 Alahambra, Granada, Spain – Liba Ws

#31 Registan, Uzbekistan

Image source: shanghaiamsterdam.com

#32 Imam Khomeini Mosque, Isfahan, Iran

Image source: Omid Jafarnezhad

#33 Iranian Mosque

Image source: Javad Afzali

#34 Blue Mosque, Turkey

#35 Magic Mihrab

Image source: 500px.com

#36 Land Of Colours ( The Nasir Al-mulk Mosque Or Pink Mosque )

Image source: 500px.com

#37 Shiraz, Iran

Image source: Andrew Schneider

#38 Mosque In Morocco

Image source: Souad El Ouafi

#39 Tori Kori Madrasah, Samarkand

#40 The Arch At The Entrance Of Temur’s Mausoleum In Samarkand, Uzbekistan

#41 Bahrain Mosque

Image source: Mustafa Bastaki

#42 Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi, Uae

#43 Iran Yazd Jama Musque

#44 Iran Isfahan Shikh Lotfollah Mosque

#45 Ruhobod Mosque, Samarkand

Image source: Komila Rakhimova

#46 Amman, Jordan

Image source: Erik Coenjaerts

#47 Cairo, Egypt

Image source: Faisal Almalki

#48 Keyseri Mosque, Gorazde – Bosnia And Herzegovina

#49 The Ceiling Inside The Mausoleum Of Amir Taimur, Samarkand, Uzbekistan

#50 Shah Jahan Mosque, Thatha, Pakistan.

Image source: flickr.com

#51 Sultan Ahmet Camii (blue Mosque) Istanbul

#52 Ayah Sophia, Istanbul

#53 Selimiye Mosque, Edirne , Turkey

Image source: sugraphic.com

#54 Suleymaniye, Istanbul, Turkey

#55 Mosque, Tehran, Iran

#56 Blue Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey

#57 Selimiye Mosque, Edirne, Turkey

#58 Al Saleh Mosque – Sana’a – Yemen

#59 Royal Graves At Cairo , Egypt

#60 Bajram Pasha Isa Beg Mosque, Mitrovice, Kosove.

#61 Grand Mosque, Bursa, Turkey

#62 Al Saleh Mosque – Sana’a – Yemen

#63 Vakil Mosque Entrance, Shiraz, Iran.

#64 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, Uae

#65 Sheikh Zayed Frand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, Uae

#66 Grand Mosque, Cordoba, Spain

#67 Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi, Uae

#68 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

#69 Al Fateh Mosque, Bahrain

#70 Sidi Boumedien Mosque, Telemcen, Algeria

#71 Shaikh Zayed Mosque, Abo Dhabi

#72 Real Alcázar, Sevilla, Spain

#73 Badshahi Mosque, Lahore, Pakistan

Image source: friendskorner.com

#74 Vakil Mosque, Shiraz, Iran.

#75 Kul Sharif Mosque, Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia

Image source: culture.ru

#76 Coupole De La Mosquee De Kiptchak Au Turkmenistan

#77 Al Fateh Mosque, Bahrain

#78 Sidi Boumedien Mosque, Telemcen, Algeria

#79 Sidi Boumedien Mosque, Telemcen, Algeria

#80 Sidi Boumedien Mosque, Telemcen, Algeria

#81 Sidi Boumedien Mosque, Telemcen, Algeria

#82 Sidi Boumedien Mosque, Telemcen, Algeria

#83 Other Plave Of Shiraz: Qoran Gate

#84 Other Place Of Shiraz: Eram Garden

#85 Other Place Of Shiraz: Afif-abad Garden

#86 Other Place Of Shiraz: Afif-abad Garden (2)

#87 Other Place Of Shiraz:qoran Gate(2)

#88 Other Place Of Shiraz: Hafez’s Tomb

#89 Other Place Of Shiraz: Saadi’s Tomb

#90 Other Place Of Shiraz: Naranjestan Ghavam

#91 Other Place Of Shiraz: Azadi Park( Freedom Park)-view Of The Prepared Dish Dough Qashqaees

#92 Other Place Of Shiraz: Vakil Bazar-historical Collection Zand

#93 Other Place Of Shiraz: Historic House Of Zinat-al-molok

#94 Other Place Of Shiraz: Saadi’tomb

#95 Other Place Of Shiraz:saadi’tomb

#96 Other Place Of Shiraz: Eram Garden

#97 Other Place Of Shiraz: Persepolis(takhte Jamshid-parse)- Nation Gate(2500 Bc)

#98 Other Place Of Shiraz: Persepolis( Shahr-e-pars)

#99 Other Place Of Shiraz: Presepolis(shahr-e-pars)tachar Place

#100 Other Place Of Shiraz:persepolis(shahr-e-pars) Far-va-har Symbol-2500 Bc

#101 Nasir Al-mulk Mosque, Shiraz, Iran

#102 “autumn” Www.artmarguerite.dk

