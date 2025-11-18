“Which Old Wives’ Tale Is Actually True?” (30 Answers)

It’s wild to think that knowledge and information wasn’t as easily and readily available just a few decades ago. Thanks to the internet, it now reaches billions of people on demand, and the world is better off because of it.
Now, old wives’ tales were among the many things that worked before the internet in terms of spreading information. Granted, they were often dubious or even superstitious, but their prevalence was strong.
Well, turns out, not all of it was hogwash as folks on Reddit were recently sharing old wives’ tales that turned out to be true. Thanks, internet!
#1
Gargling with salt water helps a sore throat as well as tooth and gum issues.
Image source: herefortheguffaws
#2
When rain is coming, your joints hurt.
I used to roll my eyes and laugh when Granny said her arthritis was acting up because it was going to rain. I was 10 years old.
I’m now 53 and not laughing. Granny 1, me 0
Image source: Money-Bear7166, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#3
I can’t believe there are over 400 comments and nobody has mentioned one of the most valuable old wives’ tales: That garlic had medicinal powers for a wide variety of ailments.
Image source: MsTerious1, Surya Prakash
#4
Open a window to let out ghosts. If you are seeing things it’s probably actually gas or carbon dioxide.
Image source: TheseusPankration, ENGY NAGUIB
#5
Gathering herbs by the light of the moon.
Some plants, pollinated by moths, have their most potent oils at night to attract night insects. So if you need it at its strongest, pick it at night.
Image source: ivylass, Joonas kääriäinen
#6
“Doomed is the child who, when kissed on the forehead, tastes salty. He is cursed and will soon die.”
It’s cystic fibrosis. Nowadays, we know that cystic fibrosis is due to a non functional protein that regulates salt transport; when that protein doesn’t work, you get thick, sticky mucus clogging up every membrane… and a whole bunch of salt being pumped onto the skin.
Many diseases existed for a looooooong time before we had the framework to understand them, but our ancestors were paying attention and trying to understand these tragedies through the lenses that they had. And sometimes, that’s how you get an old wives’ tale that is right on the money!
Image source: Adventurous-Onion589, Kampus Production
#7
Pregnant women should not be near cat litter. Source: am blind in one eye from toxoplasmosis acquired in utero.
Image source: do-eye-dare, Laura LaRose
#8
More of an old nurse’s tale, but redheads need more anesthetic. Turns out that there is a linked gene to red hair that increases resistance or metabolism or something to the drug.
At any rate, waking up in the middle of a full colonoscopy sucks. Hearing the doctor say, “Ah, s**t, she’s awake, give her another one…”
And the nurse, all melodramatic as she pushes another syringes worth into your IV, saying to him, “Are you *SURE*, Doctor???” as your eyes slowly close again is especially awesome.
Image source: spentpatience, Mariana
#9
Nurses used to put Jaundices babies on window sills until their color returned. No idea how they figured it out but it’s actually a legitimate cure!
Image source: Pluckyplatypus26, Pixabay
#10
If he cheats with you, he’ll cheat on you.
Image source: JohnMcClanesPenis, Yaroslav Shuraev
#11
Honey as topical medicine. It’s actually used in hospitals now for certain kinds of wound dressings. It’s anti microbial and keeps other s**t from getting in the wound.
Image source: thesleepymermaid
#12
Red sky at night, sailors’ delight
A red sky appears when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure. This scatters blue light leaving only red light to give the sky its notable appearance. A red sky at sunset means high pressure is moving in from the west, so therefore the next day will usually be dry and pleasant.
— Met office
Image source: justhangingaroud, Pixabay
#13
Drinking gelatin to up amniotic fluid during pregnancy.
They wanted to schedule a c-section at 32 weeks for my kid, due to low amniotic fluid. My friends midwife told me to mix gelatin packets into apple juice and drink it before it started to thicken.. 3x a day. Brought my levels up from a 3 to an 8.. and managed to keep the kid baking for another 4 weeks.. she was born at 36 weeks, weighing 4lbs 3oz.. so, the gods only know how tiny she would have been at 32 weeks..
She was discharged with me three days later, at 4lbs 1oz.. perfectly healthy, besides being as tiny as a doll.. and she didn’t wear clothes for four months because I was terrified of breaking her..
But, yeah, I *never* thought it would work..
Image source: sp0rkify, Ervins Strauhmanis
#14
A lot of the ones about herbal remedies. You can grow a lot of things that pharmaceutical companies deconstruct and reconstruct to make into pills. Common weeds are edible and good for your health. It’s crazy how much we’ve forgotten about the benefits of plants.
Image source: xXJustDanielleXx
#15
A good senator is a poor senator
Image source: Flat-Track-5454, Laura Musikanski
#16
A cut onion rubbed on insect bites takes away the sting. I’ve tried it on wasp and ant bites and works instantly.
Image source: Vivid-Farm6291, Karolina Grabowska
#17
Chicken soup when you’re sick
Gotta stay hydrated!
Image source: PumpKiing, Valeria Boltneva
#18
My mom had what she called an old Indian trick and was able to predict if it was going to rain within 30 minutes.
In college I learned that is it got closer to raining leaves would cup to catch the water and when my mom would go outside and look at the tree leaves she could like look and see if they were cupping and she would be able to predict if it was going to rain.
Image source: craftycorgimom
#19
A while back, scientists set out to prove false the old wives tale that if a pregnant woman has lots of of heartburn, her baby will be born with a thick head of hair. Except…they ended up doing the opposite. Turns out heartburn really is associated with a baby having lots of hair:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17150070/
Image source: yourlittlebirdie, Yves Scheuber
#20
Beer makes breast milk drop. I had never heard of this before giving birth, and a couple people had asked me while pregnant if I had my beer lined up for after I gave birth and just laughed it off. A few days after giving birth my milk still wasn’t coming in and at the pediatrician, she said, “Listen it’s an old wives tale but I swear by it, drink a beer. Preferably non alcoholic because you just need the hops.” After the appointment I grabbed a case of Heineken 0 chugged two and within hours we were breastfeeding. I now give Heineken 0 as a gift to expectant moms.
Image source: LAB1116
#21
People can smell illness (at least in babies). I cant link a paper because I’m busy proving it! So far in my research people can smell the difference between a well baby vs a poorly baby
Image source: twilightprincess98, Leah Kelley
#22
My grandmother always insisted that a new mom in the family get up and walk as soon after delivery as possible. Said if you stay in the bed alot after giving birth your hips would spread and stay that way. Turns out the hormone changes during childbirth cause your cartilage to become flexible so your hips can widen some. It wears off fast though so if you stay in the bed for days, like they did back in the day, your cartilage hardens back up spread out. When you walk your center of gravity is in your pelvis and pushes it back together. I’ve never seen a medical study on it but none of the women in my family have wider hips after having kids.
Image source: AvailableAd6071, Olga Pozney
#23
If you ever feel dehydrated get a pinch of salt put it in your water and add lemon (no sugar) and just drink. It helps.
Image source: invisablehoney, Lisa Fotios
#24
Cold cabbage leaves relieves engorgement and mastitis pain while nursing!
It sounds SO old wives tale but it’s been proved true.
Image source: C1nnamon_Apples, freestocks.org
#25
Ammonia on a mosquito bite.
Dab a bit of ammonia on it, and don’t touch it, count to 120 seconds, and the bite is ‘gone’ (inflammation etc).
When I first heard of it, I didn’t believe it. Now, just a touch of kitchen ammonia and don’t scratch and it’s beyond gone. Completely.
Image source: Mackheath1, icon0 com
#26
Letting a baby eat after you will cause them to get cavities. When my sister told us not to let my nephew eat something we’ve taken a bite out of, I thought she was full of s**t. It turns out adults really can transfer cavity causing bacteria to babies.
Image source: MoonLitCrystal, Pixabay
#27
Looking at something too close (like the TV) for too long will strain your eyes.
You need to exercise your long distance focusing muscles to prevent myopia. If you always look at things close up, you can develop it. Studies show that myopia is more often linked with behavior and environment rather than genetics.
Image source: False_Ad3429, Amateur Hub
#28
You really don’t want to touch that frozen metal pole with your tongue.
Image source: jtbc, Christmas Tree Films
#29
a stitch in time saves nine.
so true.
Image source: Mission_Revolution94, Michael Burrows
#30
Don’t pee into the wind
Image source: Happy_BlackCrow
Follow Us