Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Is Universally Hated That You Actually Like? (Closed)

by

Doesn’t have to be long, just something everyone talks about hating that you actually really like.

#1

Bread crust and brocoli, ever since I was really young ive LOVED these and its always confuses me why people don’t like them.

#2

Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin movie. I saw it at the Cinema twice by myself. Then I purchased the VHS.

#3

Pineapple pizza… although recently I’ve seen this pizza dish be more accepted, so I don’t know whether that counts?

#4

Songs from like ed sheeran and stuff like that….

#5

Brussels sprouts. I love them. I always load my plate up with them.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
There’s a Nigerian Reality Show Called “Integrity Idol”
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2018
Funny Riddles With Answers To Tickle Your Brain
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
These Two Cats Fell In Love After Seeing Each Other Through Windows, Their Owners Make Sure They Get A Date
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Facts That People Had A Hard Time Accepting, As Shared In This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Funny Responses By Gullible People That Believed These ‘The Onion’ Articles Were Real
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Banned Movies That Were Deemed To Be Too Controversial For Some Nations
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.