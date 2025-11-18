Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Is Universally Hated That You Actually Like? (Closed)

Doesn’t have to be long, just something everyone talks about hating that you actually really like.
#1
Bread crust and brocoli, ever since I was really young ive LOVED these and its always confuses me why people don’t like them.
#2
Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin movie. I saw it at the Cinema twice by myself. Then I purchased the VHS.
#3
Pineapple pizza… although recently I’ve seen this pizza dish be more accepted, so I don’t know whether that counts?
#4
Songs from like ed sheeran and stuff like that….
#5
Brussels sprouts. I love them. I always load my plate up with them.
