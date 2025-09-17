George Lowe’s Voice Legacies – A Journey Through His Storied Career

George Lowe may be gone, but his legacy will live on through his voice works. Known for voicing Space Ghost, a superhero on the Space Ghost Coast to Coast animated series, Lowe gained prominence with the role, reprising it in the sequel Cartoon Planet. He also voiced the character in cameo appearances in various projects, including video games. Beyond Space Ghost, Lowe voiced several other characters, especially on television series such as Hunger Force, Aqua Team, and Robert Chicken.
Growing up in Brooksville, Florida, United States, George Lowe caught the entertainment bug at an early age. His foray into the industry began in his teens, long before he gained recognition as a voice actor in the 1980s. His career spanned over four decades with more voice roles than most actors. Although Lowe focused his voice acting credits on the small screen, his legacy will be recognized for much more.
George Lowe Began His Career On the Radio
Born on November 10, 1957, in Dunedin, Florida, George Lowe was always passionate about connecting with audiences with his voice. He was 15 years old and still in high school when he joined the local radio station, WWJB in Brooksville, Florida, where he grew up. After graduating from Hernando High School in Brooksville in 1975, Lowe was certain about his future in the performing arts. As such, he enrolled in the Radio Engineering Institute of Sarasota and the Pasco-Hernando Community College to sharpen his voice skills. His first film role was an uncredited appearance as a radio announcer in Radioland Murders (1994).
George Lowe Began Voicing Space Ghost in 1994
Space Ghost takes center stage in George Lowe’s career as he performed the role more than any other actor. In 1994, Space Ghost Coast to Coast officially launched George Lowe’s career and shot him to prominence. He voiced the lead role of Space Ghost in all 110 episodes across 10 seasons of the animated series. The series premiered on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim and completed a 10-year run before wrapping up on Game Tap in 2008.
In 1997, the Space Ghost Coast to Coast spinoff series Cartoon Planet cast George Lowe as the voice of Space Ghost. He spent the rest of the 1990s voicing the character in cameo appearances on Dinner and a Movie and Donny & Marie. Lowe voiced Space Ghost and Dad as a series regular on The Brak Show between 2000 and 2003. His next voice performance as Space Ghost was on Perfect Hair Forever from 2004 to 2014.
On the big screen, George played his only credited voice role as Space Ghost in the 2007 adult animated film Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. He also performed Live in a Space Ghost costume for the movie’s premiere webcast. He appeared as Space Ghost in other Adult Swim animated projects, including Sealab 2021. Lowe’s final voice role was on Jellystone! (2024-2025). Lowe died on March 2, 2025, following a heart surgery he had in November 2024.
He Played Other Voice Roles Beyond Space Ghost
George Lowe played the iconic Space Ghost numerous times, but his acting career goes beyond that. He made his television debut with a minor role as Super Ego in the animated series Beetlejuice in 1991. After gaining recognition in the late 1990s for voicing Space Ghost, he started the 2000s with a voice-over work as Villard Scott in Celebrity Deathmatch. He also voiced various characters on Brak Presents the Brak Show Starring Brak the same year.
From 2002 to 2015, George Lowe voiced various characters on Aqua Teen Hunger Force across 24 episodes. In 2008, he voiced two characters on Assy McGee and played the wrestling promo announcer on Squidbillies (2009-2010). He voiced various characters on The B.S. of A. with Brian Sack in 2011. Other animated projects featuring Lowe’s voice credits include American Dad!, Liberty Vigilance, and Robot Chicken.
George Lowe’s Video Game Credits
Before he retired from the entertainment industry, George Lowe voiced characters in five video games. His first video game appearance was as Space Ghost in How Zorak Stole X-Mas in 1998. He performed as a narrator in The Grinch, a 2000 platform video game loosely based on the comedy film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In 2010, Lowe appeared as himself in two video games: AdventureQuest Worlds and MechQuest. He played Space Ghost one last time in a video game in Cartoon Network: Punch Time Explosion (2011). He also provided the voice of the announcer in the game.
