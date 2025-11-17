Galichnik Wedding: A Timeless Celebration Of Macedonian Culture And Tradition (28 Pics)

by

Nestled in the scenic mountains of Macedonia lies a small village known as Galichnik. This village possesses distinct architecture, a vibrant cultural heritage, and the age-old Galichnik wedding tradition, safeguarded by UNESCO.

Every year, on Petrovden or St. Peter’s Day, which falls on July 12th, the entire village would come alive to commemorate this special event. However, it was during the Galichnik wedding that the village truly blossomed, attracting more than 5000 visitors from various locations.

#1

