Hey Pandas, What’s The Silliest Way To Improve Your Mood? (Closed)

by

I want to know all of the silly ways you are able to boost your mood.

#1

i listen to dazai’s suicide song from BSD. as someone with similar tendencies it always makes me really cheerful and i can make fun of my own misery.

also i like to pet my rabbit he is a cutiepie

#2

I’m not sure it’s silly exactly, but when I’m in a bad mood I scream. I blast some music, or get far enough away from people that they can’t hear me, and I f**king scream. It’s amazing how much that helps.

#3

Beep boop. Repeat until not sad.

Or get a cat/pet and some blankets.

#4

I like to watch videos of my favorite figure skater. The elegance (or boldness depending on what you’re watching) of his programs are extremely calming and comforting to me.

