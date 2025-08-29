Anne Hathaway Falls Down Stairs After Her Heel Breaks In Viral Video From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Set

Anne Hathaway turned a mishap into a viral moment while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York.
The 42-year-old actress slipped after the heel of her shoe broke, tumbling down concrete steps as cameras rolled for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 blockbuster.
Instead of embarrassment, Hathaway burst into laughter, assured fans she was fine, and even poked fun at herself on Instagram afterward.
Anne Hathaway’s fall became an unplanned scene-stealer
Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
With her beige blouse tucked into a black pleated skirt, chic sunglasses, and strappy heels, Anne Hathaway looked every bit the fashion insider until the heel of her right shoe snapped.
As could be seen in videos that have since gone viral, the actress fell backward, landing on the steps with her hair flying and one leg awkwardly tucked beneath her.
As crew members rushed to help, Hathaway quickly reassured them, shouting, “I’m fine!”
Image credits: kaybains
True to her playful spirit, she got to her feet and raised her arms as if she had just stuck a gymnast’s landing.
She was later seen smiling while half-leaning on a crew member, still wearing her broken footwear, according to Page Six.
Another photo showed Hathaway walking while holding onto another crew member’s arm, smiling despite the accident.
Image credits: kaybains
Later, she shared a clip of the incident spliced with a falling scene from her early role in The Princess Diaries, captioning it: “Twenty years later, still falling for you…”
Fans loved the self-deprecating humor, with many praising her ability to laugh at herself.
“Falling gracefully is definitely her signature. We stan,” one commenter on Instagram wrote.
Image credits: BACKGRID
“What happens when we fall? We get back up and MOTHER,” another wrote.
“Ouch! She’s a good sport and recovered with grace,” wrote another commenter.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back beloved original cast members
Image credits: kaybains
The slip-up only heightened excitement for the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 hit film.
In the original, Hathaway starred as Andy Sachs, an assistant learning the ropes under Meryl Streep’s formidable Miranda Priestly, the icy editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.
Now, nearly two decades later, cameras are rolling on The Devil Wears Prada 2, with Meryl Streep confirmed to reprise her iconic role.
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
She was spotted on set in July, giving fans their first glimpse of Miranda Priestly’s return.
Emily Blunt, who played Miranda’s snarky but loyal senior assistant, Emily Charlton, has also been spotted in character, complete with her recognizable red hair.
While details of the sequel’s plot remain under wraps, the on-set moments suggest that the film might very well recapture the glamour, comedy, and drama that made the original a box office success.
Image credits: kaybains
Hathaway’s lighthearted stumble, if anything, has only added a touch of real-life relatability to the film’s production.
It was then unsurprising that Netizens urged the filmmakers to make sure Hathaway’s tumble makes it to the final cut of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
“Even if it wasn’t part of the script, they should leave it in the movie,” one commenter wrote.
“They should def use that clip for the movie, it’s perfect,” wrote another.
“I wish we see this scene at the final cut,” another commenter stated.
While fans loved her self-deprecating humor, others expressed concerns about Hathaway’s well-being
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
Hathaway herself did not seem too bothered by her fall, but numerous netizens still shared concerns about the actress’ potential injuries.
“Yikes! That was an absolutely dangerous situation for her. I hope she got checked out and for sake it’s fabulous the incident was documented,” one commenter wrote.
“She’s lucky she didn’t break her ankle or leg with that fall. It had to hurt! I have her coloring and I’d be bruised,” another commenter noted.
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
“Oh, no! I hope she’s actually okay. An ankle injury can drag on for a long time,” wrote another.
Overall, the internet has seemingly decided that Anne Hathaway’s fall is instantly iconic, and it would not be surprising if some of her photos as she fell on the steps end up becoming memes.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Anne Hathaway’s tumble
Follow Us