Pandas, When Is A Time A Movie, Book, Or Video Game Got Something Wrong And It Disturbed You? (Closed)

Share the disturbing things that you have found.

#1

Rudolph’s mom doesn’t have antlers.

#2

Santa’s reindeer are all girls because males drop their antlers before Christmas time. Every single Christmas movie ever has gotten this wrong as far as I’ve seen.

#3

THE WHOLE ENTIRE ENDING TO THE MY SISTER’S KEEPER MOVIE!!! I loved that the ending in the book wasn’t expected! It was in the movie! What’s up with that?!

#4

In a game Adopt and Raise people can be naked, And oh its creepy

#5

When I was 7 I decided to watch Flight. You know, the movie. I saw some stuff

#6

“Nothing can so much as scratch it’s surface.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
