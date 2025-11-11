The Math Of Parenting Explained In 51 Hilarious Tweets

Parenting can be tough. And so can math. As for breaking down the math of parenting… Now that is even harder, as the mathematical possibilities are endless. And I must point out, they don’t always quite add up, either…
From 50% repeating yourself and 50% repeating yourself, to 90% stepping on small toys and 10% trying to look like you know what the hell you’re doing – the possibilities are endless, yet all hilarious and spot-on accurate! Keep on scrolling to take a look and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.
(h/t:huffingtonpost)
#1
Image source: Fluffysuse
#2
Image source: Fluffysuse
#3
Image source: Mrkocnnll
#4
Image source: AlisonSWLee
#5
Image source: Happiestdaddy
#6
Image source: Cheeseboy22
#7
Image source: Kristenhowerton
#8
Image source: Yoyoha
#9
Image source: Cathisamazing
#10
Image source: Michaelmuhney
#11
Image source: TamIWas
#12
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#13
Image source: Iwearaonesie
#14
Image source: RexHuppke
#15
Image source: amishschool
#16
Image source: TheMegBoogity
#17
Image source: ElKnuckelhombre
#18
Image source: Abigailtx
#19
Image source: Torrami
#20
Image source: SardonicTart
#21
Image source: Sdurbin23
#22
Image source: Not_liberal
#23
Image source: Dominican_tri
#24
Image source: Distracted_Dad
#25
Image source: Fitzman73
#26
Image source: Berrioka
#27
Image source: Barnett_kelly
#28
Image source: JenniKonner
#29
Image source: Carbosly
#30
Image source: Discourt
#31
Image source: DilaraCasey
#32
Image source: E_giuliani
#33
Image source: Tuh_ree_suh
#34
Image source: JustHeather
#35
Image source: Msemilymccombs
#36
Image source: JHGraas
#37
Image source: Lunchboxdad
#38
Image source: Iwearaonesie
#39
Image source: Sofarrsogud
#40
Image source: ChewingCrayons
#41
Image source: Momseeksbalance
#42
Image source: Carbosly
#43
Image source: Token_Geezer
#44
Image source: Jenidvm
#45
Image source: Elishadacey
#46
Image source: LaurenRoto6
#47
Image source: Conorhallahan
#48
Image source: SardonicTart
#49
Image source: TheSweetestD
#50
Image source: Iwrotethose
#51
Image source: IAteLilly
Follow Us