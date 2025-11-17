I Make Our Animals Look As Regal As They Deserve (13 Pics)

I am a graphic designer who gets a kick out of weird things.
#1 If Disney Can Make Goofy A Human But Pluto A Dog, George Can Totally Be Eli’s Pet
#2
#3 The Lady And Her Tramp
#4 The Countess Of My Heart
#5 His Eyes Are Mismatched, Not Some Terrible Shadowing Effect
#6 She’s Now Known As The Potato With The Pearl Earring
#7 She Was A Stray That Was Born This Way. Forever A Little Grrrrrrrl
#8 Sir Piggy
#9 Eli’s Gatsby Phase
#10 He’s A Benevolent Leader
#11 There Is No Regality Here. George Is A Maniac
#12 We Won’t Hold The Fact That She’s A Dog Against Her. She’s A Lady
#13 Sir Ej
