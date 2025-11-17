I Make Our Animals Look As Regal As They Deserve (13 Pics)

by

I am a graphic designer who gets a kick out of weird things.

#1 If Disney Can Make Goofy A Human But Pluto A Dog, George Can Totally Be Eli’s Pet

#2

#3 The Lady And Her Tramp

#4 The Countess Of My Heart

#5 His Eyes Are Mismatched, Not Some Terrible Shadowing Effect

#6 She’s Now Known As The Potato With The Pearl Earring

#7 She Was A Stray That Was Born This Way. Forever A Little Grrrrrrrl

#8 Sir Piggy

#9 Eli’s Gatsby Phase

#10 He’s A Benevolent Leader

#11 There Is No Regality Here. George Is A Maniac

#12 We Won’t Hold The Fact That She’s A Dog Against Her. She’s A Lady

#13 Sir Ej

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
