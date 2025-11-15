Ode To Light: Luminous Designs From The Talented Winners Of Lit Design Awards

We can all use a bit of light in our lives and the talented winners and Honorable Mentions of LIT Lighting Design Awards have delivered it in the most creative and stunning ways possible.
#1 Chuson-Ji Autumn Leaves Galaxy
Stepping into a fairytale is not just a dream anymore. The exterior lighting of Chuson-Ji Temple was designed according to the autumn leaves season, illuminating visitors’ path with a magical distribution of LED lamps all the way.
Project by Susumu Matsushita
Image source: LIT Awards
#2 Blessings From The Whale
This whale is located in the historic Anping Fisherman’s Wharf in Taiwan, providing visitors with a dream-like experience at night.
Project by Art Light Design Consultants
Image source: LIT Awards
#3 Chongqing Guo Tai Arts Center Lighting Design
If you thought this was a spaceship, you might be right in your thinking, but the concept is something else: it is a home for arts, housing some of the most beautiful works out there.
Project by Sony Wang, Qiangning Jiang, Hong Peng
Image source: LIT Awards
#4 Xi’an Silk Road International Conference Center
It is time to make conference centers hip and modern, and this building on the bank of Bahe River is just that. Like a LED and glass curtain, the fixtures fall upon the building, providing a flowing concept.
Project by Toryo International
Image source: LIT Awards
#5 Union Station Great Hall Restoration
A breathtaking project to give new life to a magnificent old building in Chicago: the Union Station Great Hall Restoration included the artful placement of new lights as well. The skylight was also restored during the 42-month project.
Project by CharterSills
Image source: LIT Awards
#6 Artist’s Hand
A true piece of art, glowing and floating in the sky, the Artist’s Hand reflects the concept of drawing mid-air with bronze.
Project by Niamh Barry Studio
Image source: LIT Awards
#7 Lotus Amphitheatre
No, this is not a flower. It is a building! The concept comes from the Safavid era, the most significant artistic period in Iran. In the amphitheater center, a hole was created to use natural light with a solar tunnel and lit up the stage.
Project by Peyman Kiani, Nima Bavardi, Parisa Biriya
Image source: LIT Awards
#8 Origamilight II
A lamp that you can incorporate into your table or have it hang from the wall, Origamilight II is a flat module made from acrylic and hand-folded Japanese paper. Each module is backlit by state-of-the-art LED technology and glows in beige, apricot, and orange hues, depending on the surrounding area’s brightness. Therefore it changes the way it looks as the day goes on.
Project by Oliver Kessler
Image source: LIT Awards
#9 Awakening
Let your soul soar with this cheerful, bright and colorful light pendant, bringing a bit of cheer into ordinary days.
Project by Yellow Goat Design
Image source: LIT Awards
#10 Museum Goldkammer, Frankfurt
One of the most modern museums in Europe, Museum Goldkammer in Frankfurt, opened after 4 years of careful planning. Because of the special structural requirements, small exhibition spaces were created, which, through their refined lighting, appear more spacious than they are. The lighting accentuates the dramatic composition of the exhibition concepts.
Project by Konstantin Klaas
Image source: LIT Awards
#11 Lightcad Software Suite
Time for some lighting tech! LIGHTCAD – is a new lighting designer tool for creating lighting design concepts and controlling dynamic lighting systems. Do you want to add light to a facade or paint with light on a wall? This piece of equipment will help you out!
Project by Uliana Vinogradova
Image source: LIT Awards
#12 Social Security Hospital Of Abadan
The new 170-bed capacity hospital construction is located on a total area of 3500 square meters in the southeast of Abadan, a southern city of Iran.
The lighting design plays a critical role in making people feel more comfortable, calm, and reliable, even in a hospital environment.
Project by Formalumen Studio
Image source: LIT Awards
#13 Su Vertical Nos Retiene
Time to represent the environment: this project was born initially as an urban sculpture contest for the Summit COP25. Fernando Prats won it in association with architecture studio Elton Leniz.
The artwork is based on the observation of the “Andes Mountain,” the “poem of Chile” from Gabriela Mistral, and geographer Pedro José Amado Pissis’s draws.
Project by Limarí Lighting Design
Image source: LIT Awards
#14 Central Mosque – Pride Of Muslims
A classical Islamic style mosque is a perfect fusion of Arabic, Persian, Central Asian and Byzantine elements, harmoniously blending in this inspirational worship place. Seamless emotional integration of the mosque into the surrounding environment obtained through smooth, 12 pastel tones that could blend with the surrounding natural elements according to the different times of the day and of the year.
Project by Griven / Vladimir Golikov
Image source: LIT Awards
#15 Vue@oue Bayfront Bar & Restaurant
If something can be more amazing than the Singapore skyline, it is this lighting… With changing colors, it complements the feeling of being in an immense space while also having a cozy feeling to it, even though it is situated on the 19th floor!
Project by Klaasen Lighting Design
Image source: LIT Awards
#16 Iconic Sx80 Hybrid Superyacht, Private Sundeck
Looking for suitable ambient lighting for your superyacht? Look no further! Rumeysa Aris came up with a way to give contrast and light to exactly where it is needed so that you can enjoy the nighttime to the maximum on your holiday.
Project by Rumeysa Aris.
Image source: LIT Awards
#17 Residential Resort
Being a homeowner means building your sanctuary exactly to your taste. Why not have your very own resort? This lighting project uses color temperature to incite the feeling of being on holiday – right in your own home!
Project by Acoustic Designs Group
Image source: LIT Awards
#18 Bunny Lights
Time for some cuteness, the Bunny light, which is located in the Netherlands, symbolizes the harmony between man and nature, ongoing for centuries in the small town of Heemskerk.
Project by Titia Ex
Image source: LIT Awards
#19 Carner Barcelona Perfumery
Retail with a chic touch: in the center of the city, on Paseo de Gracia’s commercial axis, the new corporate headquarters of Carner Barcelona is designed. Space reflects the original construction elements of the Catalan building while accentuating the parts that matter the most.
Project by Jofre Roca arquitectes
Image source: LIT Awards
