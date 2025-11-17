Hey Pandas, What’s One Weird Thing You Do To Calm You Down? (Closed)

#1

listen to jack stauber, count in threes.

#2

I clean and organize things by color

#3

I usually go outside and then put myself in the most out-of-the-way space I can find. Up a tree, behind the shed, in the corner of a fence, whatever. Bonus points if I remembered to bring headphones, but if I didn’t, I just stare at the sky and tear up dead leaves.

#4

i fold towels and organize my towel closet to perfection

#5

i have sets of dumbells ranging in weight from 2 to 25 pounds. if i feel very angry or overwhelmed (it depends on whether or not i worked out my arms the previous day) i pick up the heaviest weights i can (justifiably, of course) work out with for anywhere from 10 mins to 2 hours (i once worked out, after a big fight with my parents, for 5 hourse lmao)

#6

Sh or organizing everything and doing super detailed aesthetic stuff in my room.

#7

Whistle :)

#8

I have a small toy that i carry around everywhere and when I’m overthinking something, I’ll pretend I’m at a therapy session and that he’s my therapist. Then i talk it out with him and i eventually come to a conclusion. Its really myself talking to me, but it still helps!!

#9

Kinda just fidget with my fingers and pull my hair

#10

From over excitement?
I find something to focus on that requires attention. Play a game on my phone, solve a puzzle, untie a difficult knot.

From the other kind of excitement?
Have a pee, and think about all the work I need to get done.

From anger?
I speak to my wife. She has a calming effect on me. She has done more for me than anger management courses ever did. Without her, this world would be nothing but blood and cinders.

#11

My husband’s arms

#12

Walk in circles. To keep me busy, also. It’s very calming, to have a pattern and move my legs while also being able to absorb myself in my thoughts.

#13

I fidget more than usual or I just escape into my own mind or I think about space

#14

I’m not sure if this is considered odd but I listen to slowed soothing songs.
E.g Swing Lynn, After Dark, and etc.

Another thing I do is lie on the floor at night, and daydream about something that calms me.

#15

I pick my nose. It’s very soothing, but gross at the same time. I have no plans on stopping it.

#16

I haul my copy of What It’s Like To Be a Bird out from my shelf and just absorb as many facts and studies and graphs into my brain as I can. Or if I’m really mad I lock myself into the bathroom and stare at the wall and cry.

