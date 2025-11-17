Hey Pandas, What’s One Weird Thing You Do To Calm You Down? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
listen to jack stauber, count in threes.
#2
I clean and organize things by color
#3
I usually go outside and then put myself in the most out-of-the-way space I can find. Up a tree, behind the shed, in the corner of a fence, whatever. Bonus points if I remembered to bring headphones, but if I didn’t, I just stare at the sky and tear up dead leaves.
#4
i fold towels and organize my towel closet to perfection
#5
i have sets of dumbells ranging in weight from 2 to 25 pounds. if i feel very angry or overwhelmed (it depends on whether or not i worked out my arms the previous day) i pick up the heaviest weights i can (justifiably, of course) work out with for anywhere from 10 mins to 2 hours (i once worked out, after a big fight with my parents, for 5 hourse lmao)
#6
Sh or organizing everything and doing super detailed aesthetic stuff in my room.
#7
Whistle :)
#8
I have a small toy that i carry around everywhere and when I’m overthinking something, I’ll pretend I’m at a therapy session and that he’s my therapist. Then i talk it out with him and i eventually come to a conclusion. Its really myself talking to me, but it still helps!!
#9
Kinda just fidget with my fingers and pull my hair
#10
From over excitement?
I find something to focus on that requires attention. Play a game on my phone, solve a puzzle, untie a difficult knot.
From the other kind of excitement?
Have a pee, and think about all the work I need to get done.
From anger?
I speak to my wife. She has a calming effect on me. She has done more for me than anger management courses ever did. Without her, this world would be nothing but blood and cinders.
#11
My husband’s arms
#12
Walk in circles. To keep me busy, also. It’s very calming, to have a pattern and move my legs while also being able to absorb myself in my thoughts.
#13
I fidget more than usual or I just escape into my own mind or I think about space
#14
I’m not sure if this is considered odd but I listen to slowed soothing songs.
E.g Swing Lynn, After Dark, and etc.
Another thing I do is lie on the floor at night, and daydream about something that calms me.
#15
I pick my nose. It’s very soothing, but gross at the same time. I have no plans on stopping it.
#16
I haul my copy of What It’s Like To Be a Bird out from my shelf and just absorb as many facts and studies and graphs into my brain as I can. Or if I’m really mad I lock myself into the bathroom and stare at the wall and cry.
