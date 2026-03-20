People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

The first haircut my dad gave me was in our old apartment. I was sitting on a stool in front of the corridor mirror, with a white bedsheet wrapped around my shoulders. I looked like a tiny ghost!
He placed a bowl on my head and carefully traced its edge with a pair of scissors. I don’t remember exactly how it turned out, but it must’ve been pretty bad because right after, he took me out to get some ice cream — a bribe for my forgiveness.
Ronald N Toll had the exact same experience, only he came out of it with a picture to prove it. Recently, Ronald shared it on Threads, sparking a wave of nostalgia as others chimed in with their own unforgettable childhood haircuts.
#1 Mom Cut My Bangs For Picture Day, 70s Edition
Image source: ronaldntoll
#2 My Mom Teased My Hair. After Years Of Therapy, I Have Finally Forgiven Her
Image source: loriinrealife
#3 Mom Cut Our Bangs Early 60s Edition
Image source: folderolderiddle
#4 I Spent The Night Before Sleeping With Those Grey Prickly Curlers In My Hair, For My Grade 3 School Photo. I Look Like A 70s Real Estate Receptionist
Image source: tinkerbon
#5 My “Dorothy Hamil” Haircut 😂🫣🤣
Image source: knoellesmith
#6 My Mother Insists That She Is Not To Blame. She Lies. Haircuts In The Kitchen
Image source: tennessee_wolfman
#7 My Bangs Needed A Trim But I Took The Scissors To The Side Of My Head Instead
Image source: lynnva68
#8 You Just Needed A Bobby Pin To Really Spruce Up The Bangs LOL
Image source: mjoancullen
#9 My Hair Was As Wide As My Mother’s Body! Grade Eight
Image source: ptbofan
#10 Hmm, I Might Win This One. My Mom Gave Me A Mullet And Also A Perm, But Just On The Bangs
Image source: _kellyharvey
#11 Not Me, My Wife
Image source: ldm1959
#12 The Night Before My First Grade Picture Was Taken, I Decided To Give Myself My Own Haircut
Image source: kahuna_bopo
#13 My LEGO Lady Phase
Image source: keliraed
#14 Crimes Against Humanity
Image source: jamesblonde76
#15 Nothing Says Childhood Quite Like A Home-Permed Dorothy Hamill Haircut
Image source: juliesalek
#16 Sister Cut My Hair For Pictures And Hid The Hair In Her Little Purse So Noo One Would Know. 70s
Image source: toddmelanconphotos
#17 My Mom Actually Was A Beautician In The 30’s But Only Did Perms And Sets. Obvi Not A Hair Cutter
Image source: wellness_kit
#18 I Feel Ya On That! (60s Edition)
Image source: laure_noe_creative
#19 Gotcha Beat!
Image source: ckane64
#20 1960’s. Why???? (I’m In The Middle)
Image source: dianedefazio
#21 My Kindergarten Picture 1975
Image source: schnibbyb
#22 Me – 1st Grade. I Was Supposed To Take The Sweater Off But I Forgot
Image source: brbarb
#23 Easter Bangs
Image source: mcord13
#24 1969. My Dad Would Cut My Hair With Fingernail Scissors (Iykyk). Silver Lining, They Let Me Go Without My Eyepatch For Pictures. It’s Amazing We Survived 🤣😬
Image source: finch_and_thorn
#25 Mom Gave Me An Ogilvie Home Perm Back In The 70s. But Let’s Be Honest, Nobody Was Looking At My Awful Curls. 🫣🕺🏻
Image source: pdxkren
#26 Not A Homemade Haircut, But Scary 70’s Hair Nonetheless. I Look Like I’ve Been Cattle Prodded
Image source: preciousjules13
#27 My Mom Thought She Made A Good Choice With This Perm
Image source: paperforthepeople
#28 I Think There’s A Whole Can Of Hair Spray In This One
Image source: deborah_a_adamsbg
#29 Oh Yay! I Just Found This Gem And I Think I Fit Right In Here
Image source: akeema
#30 2nd Grade: Pincurls (And A Mustard Color Dress)
Image source: wynv27
#31 Finnish Kid In Canada. All I Wanted Was To Be French Canadian Catholic So I Too Could Be Cute
Image source: satulindell
#32 My Dad Let Me Put Myself Together And I Was Apparently Allergic To Hairbrushes
Image source: dogsandduchesses
#33 Pretty Sure Gum Was Cut Out Of One Side Here
Image source: mostlyjenine
#34 Bad Bangs 90s Edition
Image source: ashravioli
#35 Not Sure Why I’m Wearing A Headband Except I Think They Were Popular In The 60’s
Image source: susan_tornqvist
#36 My Hair Still Flips This Way
Image source: simpliinathalie
#37 Everybody’s Mom Did The Bangs. And I Guess I Have Always Had Cankles
Image source: noniekins7364
#38 Fifth Grade Circa 1970-71. My Shirt And Pants Matched. Horrid. Had Just Started Wearing Glasses. And The Hair!
Image source: brendakev165
#39 I Think Mom Kept Trying To Get Them Straight Until She Couldn’t Cut Any More
Image source: old_cal_gal_too
#40 My Husband. Those Bangs Were Covering A Forehead That Has “Grown” Over The Years
Image source: terri_latham
#41 I’ve Got The 1980s Edition. Trimmed These Myself!
Image source: sarahwatson42
#42 Dad With Kitchen Scissors – 90’s Style
Image source: helio_vaska
#43 Dad Felt The Need To Trim My My Bangs Before Each Picture Taking
Image source: lynnblovesbooks
#44 Crooked Bangs, Crooked Bows. 1982
Image source: bedheadforever
#45 Mmhmm
Image source: wynnde13
#46 I Cut My Own Bangs For My 4th Grade Picture. 🫤 60’s Edition
Image source: upstart94
#47 Farm Kids Didn’t Go To Stylists
Image source: just_getting_thru
#48 I Always Had Boy Cuts
Image source: thelindasmith
#49 60’s Me By Mom
Image source: hollymcknight50
#50 The 50s
Image source: krabagail
#51 Gee I’m Not Alone. Our Mothers Should Have Never Been Allowed To Own A Pair Of Scissors
Image source: theleashlady
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