People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

by

The first haircut my dad gave me was in our old apartment. I was sitting on a stool in front of the corridor mirror, with a white bedsheet wrapped around my shoulders. I looked like a tiny ghost!

He placed a bowl on my head and carefully traced its edge with a pair of scissors. I don’t remember exactly how it turned out, but it must’ve been pretty bad because right after, he took me out to get some ice cream — a bribe for my forgiveness.

Ronald N Toll had the exact same experience, only he came out of it with a picture to prove it. Recently, Ronald shared it on Threads, sparking a wave of nostalgia as others chimed in with their own unforgettable childhood haircuts.

#1 Mom Cut My Bangs For Picture Day, 70s Edition

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: ronaldntoll

#2 My Mom Teased My Hair. After Years Of Therapy, I Have Finally Forgiven Her

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: loriinrealife

#3 Mom Cut Our Bangs Early 60s Edition

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: folderolderiddle

#4 I Spent The Night Before Sleeping With Those Grey Prickly Curlers In My Hair, For My Grade 3 School Photo. I Look Like A 70s Real Estate Receptionist

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: tinkerbon

#5 My “Dorothy Hamil” Haircut 😂🫣🤣

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: knoellesmith

#6 My Mother Insists That She Is Not To Blame. She Lies. Haircuts In The Kitchen

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: tennessee_wolfman

#7 My Bangs Needed A Trim But I Took The Scissors To The Side Of My Head Instead

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: lynnva68

#8 You Just Needed A Bobby Pin To Really Spruce Up The Bangs LOL

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: mjoancullen

#9 My Hair Was As Wide As My Mother’s Body! Grade Eight

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: ptbofan

#10 Hmm, I Might Win This One. My Mom Gave Me A Mullet And Also A Perm, But Just On The Bangs

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: _kellyharvey

#11 Not Me, My Wife

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: ldm1959

#12 The Night Before My First Grade Picture Was Taken, I Decided To Give Myself My Own Haircut

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: kahuna_bopo

#13 My LEGO Lady Phase

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: keliraed

#14 Crimes Against Humanity

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: jamesblonde76

#15 Nothing Says Childhood Quite Like A Home-Permed Dorothy Hamill Haircut

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: juliesalek

#16 Sister Cut My Hair For Pictures And Hid The Hair In Her Little Purse So Noo One Would Know. 70s

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: toddmelanconphotos

#17 My Mom Actually Was A Beautician In The 30’s But Only Did Perms And Sets. Obvi Not A Hair Cutter

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: wellness_kit

#18 I Feel Ya On That! (60s Edition)

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: laure_noe_creative

#19 Gotcha Beat!

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: ckane64

#20 1960’s. Why???? (I’m In The Middle)

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: dianedefazio

#21 My Kindergarten Picture 1975

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: schnibbyb

#22 Me – 1st Grade. I Was Supposed To Take The Sweater Off But I Forgot

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: brbarb

#23 Easter Bangs

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: mcord13

#24 1969. My Dad Would Cut My Hair With Fingernail Scissors (Iykyk). Silver Lining, They Let Me Go Without My Eyepatch For Pictures. It’s Amazing We Survived 🤣😬

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: finch_and_thorn

#25 Mom Gave Me An Ogilvie Home Perm Back In The 70s. But Let’s Be Honest, Nobody Was Looking At My Awful Curls. 🫣🕺🏻

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: pdxkren

#26 Not A Homemade Haircut, But Scary 70’s Hair Nonetheless. I Look Like I’ve Been Cattle Prodded

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: preciousjules13

#27 My Mom Thought She Made A Good Choice With This Perm

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: paperforthepeople

#28 I Think There’s A Whole Can Of Hair Spray In This One

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: deborah_a_adamsbg

#29 Oh Yay! I Just Found This Gem And I Think I Fit Right In Here

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: akeema

#30 2nd Grade: Pincurls (And A Mustard Color Dress)

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: wynv27

#31 Finnish Kid In Canada. All I Wanted Was To Be French Canadian Catholic So I Too Could Be Cute

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: satulindell

#32 My Dad Let Me Put Myself Together And I Was Apparently Allergic To Hairbrushes

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: dogsandduchesses

#33 Pretty Sure Gum Was Cut Out Of One Side Here

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: mostlyjenine

#34 Bad Bangs 90s Edition

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: ashravioli

#35 Not Sure Why I’m Wearing A Headband Except I Think They Were Popular In The 60’s

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: susan_tornqvist

#36 My Hair Still Flips This Way

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: simpliinathalie

#37 Everybody’s Mom Did The Bangs. And I Guess I Have Always Had Cankles

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: noniekins7364

#38 Fifth Grade Circa 1970-71. My Shirt And Pants Matched. Horrid. Had Just Started Wearing Glasses. And The Hair!

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: brendakev165

#39 I Think Mom Kept Trying To Get Them Straight Until She Couldn’t Cut Any More

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: old_cal_gal_too

#40 My Husband. Those Bangs Were Covering A Forehead That Has “Grown” Over The Years

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: terri_latham

#41 I’ve Got The 1980s Edition. Trimmed These Myself!

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: sarahwatson42

#42 Dad With Kitchen Scissors – 90’s Style

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: helio_vaska

#43 Dad Felt The Need To Trim My My Bangs Before Each Picture Taking

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: lynnblovesbooks

#44 Crooked Bangs, Crooked Bows. 1982

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: bedheadforever

#45 Mmhmm

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: wynnde13

#46 I Cut My Own Bangs For My 4th Grade Picture. 🫤 60’s Edition

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: upstart94

#47 Farm Kids Didn’t Go To Stylists

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: just_getting_thru

#48 I Always Had Boy Cuts

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: thelindasmith

#49 60’s Me By Mom

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: hollymcknight50

#50 The 50s

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: krabagail

#51 Gee I’m Not Alone. Our Mothers Should Have Never Been Allowed To Own A Pair Of Scissors

People Are Sharing Photos From Their Childhood Where You Can See Their Hair Disasters

Image source: theleashlady

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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