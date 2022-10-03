Critics Don’t Love Melissa McCarthy’s New Show With Husband Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy is a national treasure. She is the gift that keeps giving. Melissa McCarthy’s new show is one for record books, and everyone is falling in love with her Netflix special. She has teamed up with her real-life husband, Ben Falcone, to bring us a show about a man struck by lightning and given the gift of being a messenger from God. He’s got a lot to say, a lot to do, and he’s causing a lot of laughs. While her show is already breaking records and sitting at the top of the Netflix new shows list, some fans are unaware and want to know more about Melissa McCarthy’s new show.
God’s Favorite Idiot is Melissa McCarthy’s New Show
The show is simple. Ben Falcone’s character has the bad luck of being struck by lightning. He also has the good luck of not being killed by the said lightning bolt, so there’s that. He is dating Amily Luck, a woman played by Melissa McCarthy. She’s not quite the clueless moron her newly minted boyfriend is, but she’s not the brightest crayon in the box, either. The two are working to make sure they can stop the apocalypse from happening, but can they do it? Clark – Ben’s character – doesn’t realize he’s been anointed by God until his girlfriend realizes it. She’s the first one, but they figure it out and begin to piece things together. However, being that they are not the two brightest of the bunch, can they figure out what is going on in time to save the world?
What are the Pertinent Details?
Melissa McCarthy’s new show is eight episodes, and it’s streaming on Netflix. She and her real-life husband both star in it and created it, and their star power is divine. You know that these two are nothing short of absolute genius in reality, so it’s fantastic to see them playing these characters without a lick of common sense. It’s great to watch. Each episode is a half-hour in length, and it will take about four hours to binge the entire season. It’s a two-night event for some, and it might take one night for others. Either way, Netflix is happy to have Melissa McCarthy’s new show because her star power is beyond anything else.
Critics Don’t Love the Show
Those who work as critics watching movies and shows and providing their opinion of said projects do not love the series. They don’t feel that McCarthy is her best self, and some even went so far as to say that her own husband is not giving her any good work to do when he’s in charge. Others say it’s fine, but it’s nothing ground-breaking or amazing. It’s just a funny, mindless show that gives you something to do and kills a little time – but not too much time, of course.
Daniel D’Addario from Variety is the man who said that Melissa McCarthy’s new show is not good enough because she “has made an escalatingly disastrous series of movies directed by her husband Ben Falcone, including The Boss, Life of the Party, and Superintelligence,” before going on to say, “What a waste of precious time in the career of a talented performer, one whose fans will follow her anywhere, and who rewards them with so little of what she can do.”
It’s clear he is not a fan of the series, but others were not quite so harsh. No one was blown away by it, but fans will watch. Melissa McCarthy is nothing if not a beloved actress who can do no wrong in the eyes of her fans, and she is known for her immense talent. It’s a little much to expect that every single thing she does will be better than the last. Sometimes, we all make mistakes. Sometimes, those mistakes are just a little more publicly obvious than others. However, we’ll leave it up to those watching the show to form their own opinion. The world is too serious right now, so some mindless, silly shows might be exactly what the doctor ordered.
How Does Melissa McCarthy Feel About Her New Character?
Something noteworthy to add here is that Melissa McCarthy’s new show is one she is happy about. She’s proud of the work her husband put into creating it, and she had nothing but wonderful things to say about her new character. “I loved everything about Amily. I just loved how unapologetic she is. Just like, this is how I live my life, I’m very happy with it. It’s booze and pills and never saying quite the right thing. The fact that Ben wrote all of that, a kind of tidal wave, and you still felt that she came from kindness and good stuff, those are my – to watch as an audience member or to play – those are my favorite characters,” she said of her new role. She’s happy with it, so who cares what critics think?