22 Noble Doggo Knights Illustrations By A Japanese Artist

Cats and dogs are so goofy and adorable sometimes that it’s just so hard to take them seriously. Yet, there’s an artist who looks past their silliness and reimagines our four-legged companions as brave medieval warriors. The illustrator PonkichiM from Japan has been working on a series of drawings called Dog Night Story. In the series, PonkichiM covers both dogs’ and cats’ fluff in armor and portrays them as chivalrous and noble figures from the medieval ages. The tough-looking pets are featured wearing intricate costumes, paired with heavy weaponry and just a little bit of charm. Scroll below to see the brilliant illustrations!
More info: twitter.com
